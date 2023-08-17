Posted in: Comics | Tagged: america, canada, mutants, newlitg

Banning Of North American Mutants in the Daily LITG, 17th August 2023

What with North America ban next? No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics and stuff.

What will North America ban next? No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The USA & Canada Ban All Mutants yesterday

LITG one year ago, New Who

LITG two years ago: Marvel Comics Signature Removal

LITG three years ago, Wrestling, Trump and Pokemon

WWE discussion on the Slammys again took the top spot, followed by Dave Bautista's own slams on Donald Trump. With Pokemon Go and Doctor Who also dominating….

LITG four years ago, DC flip-flopping

DC Comics were doing their best to hide stuff even then.

Comic Book birthdays today

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Trina Robbins, underground cartoonist of It Ain't Me, Babe and Wimmen's Comix , artist on Wonder Woman, comics historian, writer on Marvel's Fearless.

underground cartoonist of and , artist on Wonder Woman, comics historian, writer on Marvel's Fearless. Rachel Pollack, writer on Doom Patrol.

writer on Doom Patrol. John S. Romita , co-creator of Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl, creator of Gray Area, artist on Superman: Year One.

, co-creator of Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl, creator of Gray Area, artist on Superman: Year One. Andrew Helfer, DC editor, writer on The Shadow, creator of the Paradox Press imprint at DC.

DC editor, writer on The Shadow, creator of the Paradox Press imprint at DC. Peter Timony, author of Sir Roland, Night Owls, Detectobot

author of Sir Roland, Night Owls, Detectobot Bobby Timony , author of Sir Roland, Night Owls, Detectobot

, author of Sir Roland, Night Owls, Detectobot Greg Kerr , creator of Cur Comix

, creator of Cur Comix Douglass Barre , creator of Defiance and Chimerical Tales

, creator of Defiance and Chimerical Tales Tom McLean, author of Mutant Cinema: The X-Men Trilogy from Comics to Screen.

