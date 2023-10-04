Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Sorting Out Power Girl in The Daily LITG, the 4th of October, 2023

Power Girl's continuity issues topped the the charts yesterday... no matter what the world throws at you, you can still read about stuff.

Power Girl's continuity issues topped the Bleeding Cool charts yesterday… because no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Power Girl's Punching Powers Get More Like America Chavez (Spoilers)
Power Girl

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Power Girl Continuity

  1. Will DC Comics Need Another Crisis To Sort Out Power Girl Continuity?
  2. Robin's Oath Gets Rewritten For Batman #138 (Spoilers)
  3. Is DC Comics Bringing Plastic Man To The New DC Universe?
  4. X-Men #27 Preview: End of an Ego Trip
  5. Hasbro Debuts New Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Grimlock
  6. What's Really Going On In Gotham War, Revealed (Batman #138 Spoilers)
  7. Comic Creators React To Dall-E Theft From Brian Bolland & Mike Allred
  8. Farming Simulator 22 Shows Off Next Major Expansion
  9. McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive Debuts a New Batman with Holiday Cheer
  10. Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In September 2023

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Mark Pedowitz Departs The CW

Mark Pedowitz Departs The CW in The Daily LITG, 4th October 2022
Mark Pedowitz 2019 Acceptance Speech YouTube screencap
  1. Mark Pedowitz Departs The CW; Not a Good Sign for Stargirl, Babylon 5
  2. Two New Looks For A Superman In Dark Crisis Tomorrow (Spoilers)
  3. Pokemon TCG Reveals GameStop's Eevee Evolutions Premium Collection
  4. Seven Dark Crisis #5 Spoilers Including Beast Boy & Deathstroke
  5. Rick and Morty Season 6 Ep. 5 Review: Jerry's Worse-Than-Death Fate
  6. Adult Happy Meals Arriving at McDonald's Starting October 3
  7. Why Our Paper Girls Subscription Deserves a Hulu Season 2 Renewal
  8. Tales From The Territories: New Docuseries Teaser Proves Real Eyeful
  9. Justified: Olyphant Wraps Revival Filming; Talks Working with Daughter
  10. Dan Slott Returns To Spider-Man's Hyphen… In Song! (SpiderSpoilers)
  11. Raise $2.6 Million On Kickstarter To Close Down Bad Idea Comics
  12. There's A Surprise Dark Ride #1 Tom Whalen Variant Cover Out There
  13. Marvel Unlimited Adds Carlos Pacheco's First Marvel Title, Dark Guard
  14. Two Words That Got Gotham City Year One A 'Racially Offensive' Warning
  15. Arc, a Free Comic Drawn by A.I. to Promote Evil Corp
  16. Six Failsafe Spoilers For Tomorrow's Batman #128
  17. Justified: City Primeval Wraps in The Daily LITG, 3rd October 2022

LITG two years ago: Guardians Of The Galaxy Character Intro

Guardians Of The Galaxy Character Intro, Daily LITG, 4th October 2021
Guardians Of The Galaxy Character Intro, Daily LITG, 4th October 2021
  1. GotG Holiday Special Intros "One of the Greatest MCU Characters" Ever
  2. Star Trek: Lower Decks S02E08 Review: It's Time to Rename the Series
  3. Superman's Potential Boyfriend in The Daily LITG, 29th September 2021
  4. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Deserves Late-Night Love: Et Tu, FXX?
  5. Daredevil: Cox's Matt Murdock & D'Onofrio's Kingpin Return Rumors Grow
  6. Justice League Infinity #4 Preview: Wonder Woman and Darkseid?!
  7. Batman Does His Own Kamen Rider Decade Story From DC Comics
  8. Jonathan Kent Introduces A Special Friend To His Parents (Spoilers)
  9. Amazing Spider-Man Beats Inferno in the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Becomes Teenage Mutant Punk Frogs In 2022
  11. Graveneye: TKO Previews New Horror Graphic Novel for Halloween
  12. Does DC Comics Have Their Own Squid Game In Unfollow?
  13. Guardians Of The Galaxy #18 Review: Showing of Spectacle
  14. Footsteps On The Wind, Played Out At The Serpentine With Sting
  15. Aquaman: The Becoming #1 Review: Effective Characterization
  16. Girls Give Me Butterflies, a Sapphic Lizzie McGuire by Dresden Douglas
  17. Robert Venditti & Olivia Stephens Adapt Tristan Strong Graphic Novel
  18. Eat The Rich #2 Review: Impossible Situations
  19. Parachute Kids, a New Middle-Grade Graphic Novel by Betty C. Tang
  20. Comics Creators React To… British Petrol & Fuel Crisis
  21. Man And Superman in The Daily LITG, 3rd October 2021

LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Darth Maul and Cobra Kai

  1. Cobra Kai Posts Season 3 Teaser That Will Not Make Miguel Fans Happy
  2. Darth Maul is Unleashed with the Newest Hot Toys Star Wars Figure
  3. Fashion Week Event Begins in Pokémon GO for Longchamp Collaboration
  4. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney Goes Dennis on Trump
  5. Stranger Things Offers Season 4 Prod Greetings from the Upside Down
  6. Swamp Thing Hijacks Arrowverse in Desperate Bid for Second Season
  7. Batman Designed by Todd McFarlane Exclusive to Walmart Goes Live
  8. Complete Fashion Week Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO
  9. Regal Cinema Will Close All 543 Venues in the US
  10. The Stand: Randall Flagg Teaser Honors Stephen King Novel's 42nd Anniv
  11. 14 Peach Momoko Comic Book Covers For October 2020
  12. A Comic Shop Has Two Bad Idea Comics' Hero Trade #1s To Give Away
  13. Donny Cates' Throg, Frog Of Thunder Tweet Sees Thor #384 Sell On eBay
  14. Comic Book Creators React To President Trump's Coronavirus Infection
  15. Scholastic Graphix to Publish Jamar Nicholas' Leon Graphic Novels

LITG four years ago, NYCC was Beginning

And Bleeding Cool was at the retailer breakfast

  1. Umbrella Academy Was the Second Most-Watched Netflix Show Of 2019
  2. Natalie Portman on Lucy in the Sky criticism
  3. Kitty Pryde Is Not The Red Queen Of The Hellfire Club As Reported (Spoilers)
  4. Mary Jane and Mysterio Sitting in a Tree K-I-S-S-I-N-G?! Art from Amazing Mary Jane, Amazing Spider-Man, and Ghost-Spider at NYCC
  5. 'The End' is Near – Marvel One-Shots Coming in January for Captain Marvel, Deadpool, Venom, Doctor Strange, Miles Morales
  6. Long Read: A Great Big Doomsday Clock/DC Comics Conspiracy Theory
  7. It's Immortal Hulk Vs The History Of The Marvel Universe For The Ninth Reality (#24 Spoilers)
  8. Return of "Sex Criminals", "The Goddamned", "DieDieDie", "Low", "Nailbiter" and, Yes, "Saga", From Image Comics in 2020
  9. Ruins of Ravencroft Spins Out of Absolute Carnage at Marvel in January
  10. Jody to Announce Doctor Who Year Two Details of Familiar Faces at NYCC
  11. New Star Wars Funko Pops Coming to a Galaxy Near You
  12. Wonder Woman Goes Classical Greek in a New Cryptozoic Statue
  13. "My Little Pony" & "Magic: The Gathering" Crossover Planned
  14. Kabam Announces "Marvel Realm Of Champions" At NYCC
  15. Fantastic Four Funko Pops Have Been Announced!
  16. DC Reveals First Look at Tom King, Mitch Gerads, and Doc Shaner's Strange Adventures
  17. AEW Dynamite's TNT Debut Made Wrestling Fun Again [Spoiler Review]
  18. Marvel Art and Cover Reveals from NYCC – Absolute Carnage, Venom, Deadpool, More
  19. The League of Extraordinary Gentlewomen Coming in February?
  20. Spinning Out Of Captain Marvel, Star Gets Her Own Series

LITG five years ago, it was still all about Dick.

  1. What Will We Call Dick Grayson Today? Nightwing #50 Spoilers
  2. When Superman Snogs Lois Lane In Front Of Everyone – Action Comics #1004, Page and Script
  3. Where Is Kitty Pryde? Uncanny X-Men #1 Previewed
  4. Green Arrow's Heroes In Crisis Crossover Spoiler
  5. Introducing Controller Mu – Grant Morrison's Big Bad for The Green Lantern

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Marc Lombardi, comic book PR.
  • Ali Smith, co-owner of Little Apple Comic Expo
  • Tod Smith, artist on Darkhawk, Vigilante, Omega Men, Green Hornet
  • Chris Warner, co-creator of Barb Wire and Ghost.
  • DK Upshaw, cartoonist
  • Marc McLaurin, writer on Vage, Punisher, editor of Epic Line at Marvel.

