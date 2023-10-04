Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, power girl
Sorting Out Power Girl in The Daily LITG, the 4th of October, 2023
Power Girl's continuity issues topped the the charts yesterday... no matter what the world throws at you, you can still read about stuff.
Power Girl's continuity issues topped the Bleeding Cool charts yesterday… because no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Power Girl Continuity
- Will DC Comics Need Another Crisis To Sort Out Power Girl Continuity?
- Robin's Oath Gets Rewritten For Batman #138 (Spoilers)
- Is DC Comics Bringing Plastic Man To The New DC Universe?
- X-Men #27 Preview: End of an Ego Trip
- Hasbro Debuts New Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Grimlock
- What's Really Going On In Gotham War, Revealed (Batman #138 Spoilers)
- Comic Creators React To Dall-E Theft From Brian Bolland & Mike Allred
- Farming Simulator 22 Shows Off Next Major Expansion
- McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive Debuts a New Batman with Holiday Cheer
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In September 2023
A few other comics stories you might prefer
- Ishura, Vol. 1 Audiobook Coming from Yen Audio in October
- New York Comic Con: NYCC 2024 Dates Officially Confirmed
- Top 10 Bleeding Cool Comic Book Bestseller List – 30th September 2023
- Birds Of Prey, On The Merits Of Killing Amazons (Spoilers)
- Terry Gilliam, Ralph Steadman & Quentin Blake's Refugee Colouring Book
- When The Revolution Came To Town, An Arab Spring Kids' Graphic Novel
- A First Look Inside Golden Age: Wesley Dodds: The Sandman #1 From DC
- For All Mankind Season 4 in The Daily LITG, the 3rd of October, 2023
LITG one year ago, Mark Pedowitz Departs The CW
- Mark Pedowitz Departs The CW; Not a Good Sign for Stargirl, Babylon 5
- Two New Looks For A Superman In Dark Crisis Tomorrow (Spoilers)
- Pokemon TCG Reveals GameStop's Eevee Evolutions Premium Collection
- Seven Dark Crisis #5 Spoilers Including Beast Boy & Deathstroke
- Rick and Morty Season 6 Ep. 5 Review: Jerry's Worse-Than-Death Fate
- Adult Happy Meals Arriving at McDonald's Starting October 3
- Why Our Paper Girls Subscription Deserves a Hulu Season 2 Renewal
- Tales From The Territories: New Docuseries Teaser Proves Real Eyeful
- Justified: Olyphant Wraps Revival Filming; Talks Working with Daughter
- Dan Slott Returns To Spider-Man's Hyphen… In Song! (SpiderSpoilers)
- Raise $2.6 Million On Kickstarter To Close Down Bad Idea Comics
- There's A Surprise Dark Ride #1 Tom Whalen Variant Cover Out There
- Marvel Unlimited Adds Carlos Pacheco's First Marvel Title, Dark Guard
- Two Words That Got Gotham City Year One A 'Racially Offensive' Warning
- Arc, a Free Comic Drawn by A.I. to Promote Evil Corp
- Six Failsafe Spoilers For Tomorrow's Batman #128
- Justified: City Primeval Wraps in The Daily LITG, 3rd October 2022
LITG two years ago: Guardians Of The Galaxy Character Intro
- GotG Holiday Special Intros "One of the Greatest MCU Characters" Ever
- Star Trek: Lower Decks S02E08 Review: It's Time to Rename the Series
- Superman's Potential Boyfriend in The Daily LITG, 29th September 2021
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Deserves Late-Night Love: Et Tu, FXX?
- Daredevil: Cox's Matt Murdock & D'Onofrio's Kingpin Return Rumors Grow
- Justice League Infinity #4 Preview: Wonder Woman and Darkseid?!
- Batman Does His Own Kamen Rider Decade Story From DC Comics
- Jonathan Kent Introduces A Special Friend To His Parents (Spoilers)
- Amazing Spider-Man Beats Inferno in the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Becomes Teenage Mutant Punk Frogs In 2022
- Graveneye: TKO Previews New Horror Graphic Novel for Halloween
- Does DC Comics Have Their Own Squid Game In Unfollow?
- Guardians Of The Galaxy #18 Review: Showing of Spectacle
- Footsteps On The Wind, Played Out At The Serpentine With Sting
- Aquaman: The Becoming #1 Review: Effective Characterization
- Girls Give Me Butterflies, a Sapphic Lizzie McGuire by Dresden Douglas
- Robert Venditti & Olivia Stephens Adapt Tristan Strong Graphic Novel
- Eat The Rich #2 Review: Impossible Situations
- Parachute Kids, a New Middle-Grade Graphic Novel by Betty C. Tang
- Comics Creators React To… British Petrol & Fuel Crisis
- Man And Superman in The Daily LITG, 3rd October 2021
LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Darth Maul and Cobra Kai
- Cobra Kai Posts Season 3 Teaser That Will Not Make Miguel Fans Happy
- Darth Maul is Unleashed with the Newest Hot Toys Star Wars Figure
- Fashion Week Event Begins in Pokémon GO for Longchamp Collaboration
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney Goes Dennis on Trump
- Stranger Things Offers Season 4 Prod Greetings from the Upside Down
- Swamp Thing Hijacks Arrowverse in Desperate Bid for Second Season
- Batman Designed by Todd McFarlane Exclusive to Walmart Goes Live
- Complete Fashion Week Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO
- Regal Cinema Will Close All 543 Venues in the US
- The Stand: Randall Flagg Teaser Honors Stephen King Novel's 42nd Anniv
- 14 Peach Momoko Comic Book Covers For October 2020
- A Comic Shop Has Two Bad Idea Comics' Hero Trade #1s To Give Away
- Donny Cates' Throg, Frog Of Thunder Tweet Sees Thor #384 Sell On eBay
- Comic Book Creators React To President Trump's Coronavirus Infection
- Scholastic Graphix to Publish Jamar Nicholas' Leon Graphic Novels
LITG four years ago, NYCC was Beginning
And Bleeding Cool was at the retailer breakfast
- Umbrella Academy Was the Second Most-Watched Netflix Show Of 2019
- Natalie Portman on Lucy in the Sky criticism
- Kitty Pryde Is Not The Red Queen Of The Hellfire Club As Reported (Spoilers)
- Mary Jane and Mysterio Sitting in a Tree K-I-S-S-I-N-G?! Art from Amazing Mary Jane, Amazing Spider-Man, and Ghost-Spider at NYCC
- 'The End' is Near – Marvel One-Shots Coming in January for Captain Marvel, Deadpool, Venom, Doctor Strange, Miles Morales
- Long Read: A Great Big Doomsday Clock/DC Comics Conspiracy Theory
- It's Immortal Hulk Vs The History Of The Marvel Universe For The Ninth Reality (#24 Spoilers)
- Return of "Sex Criminals", "The Goddamned", "DieDieDie", "Low", "Nailbiter" and, Yes, "Saga", From Image Comics in 2020
- Ruins of Ravencroft Spins Out of Absolute Carnage at Marvel in January
- Jody to Announce Doctor Who Year Two Details of Familiar Faces at NYCC
- New Star Wars Funko Pops Coming to a Galaxy Near You
- Wonder Woman Goes Classical Greek in a New Cryptozoic Statue
- "My Little Pony" & "Magic: The Gathering" Crossover Planned
- Kabam Announces "Marvel Realm Of Champions" At NYCC
- Fantastic Four Funko Pops Have Been Announced!
- DC Reveals First Look at Tom King, Mitch Gerads, and Doc Shaner's Strange Adventures
- AEW Dynamite's TNT Debut Made Wrestling Fun Again [Spoiler Review]
- Marvel Art and Cover Reveals from NYCC – Absolute Carnage, Venom, Deadpool, More
- The League of Extraordinary Gentlewomen Coming in February?
- Spinning Out Of Captain Marvel, Star Gets Her Own Series
LITG five years ago, it was still all about Dick.
- What Will We Call Dick Grayson Today? Nightwing #50 Spoilers
- When Superman Snogs Lois Lane In Front Of Everyone – Action Comics #1004, Page and Script
- Where Is Kitty Pryde? Uncanny X-Men #1 Previewed
- Green Arrow's Heroes In Crisis Crossover Spoiler
- Introducing Controller Mu – Grant Morrison's Big Bad for The Green Lantern
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Marc Lombardi, comic book PR.
- Ali Smith, co-owner of Little Apple Comic Expo
- Tod Smith, artist on Darkhawk, Vigilante, Omega Men, Green Hornet
- Chris Warner, co-creator of Barb Wire and Ghost.
- DK Upshaw, cartoonist
- Marc McLaurin, writer on Vage, Punisher, editor of Epic Line at Marvel.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Power Girl Power Girl Power Girl Power Girl Power Girl