Sorting Out Power Girl in The Daily LITG, the 4th of October, 2023

Power Girl's continuity issues topped the the charts yesterday... no matter what the world throws at you, you can still read about stuff.

Power Girl's continuity issues topped the Bleeding Cool charts yesterday… because no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Power Girl Continuity

LITG one year ago, Mark Pedowitz Departs The CW

LITG two years ago: Guardians Of The Galaxy Character Intro

LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Darth Maul and Cobra Kai

LITG four years ago, NYCC was Beginning

And Bleeding Cool was at the retailer breakfast

LITG five years ago, it was still all about Dick.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Marc Lombardi, comic book PR.

comic book PR. Ali Smith, co-owner of Little Apple Comic Expo

co-owner of Little Apple Comic Expo Tod Smith, artist on Darkhawk, Vigilante, Omega Men, Green Hornet

artist on Darkhawk, Vigilante, Omega Men, Green Hornet Chris Warner, co-creator of Barb Wire and Ghost.

co-creator of Barb Wire and Ghost. DK Upshaw , cartoonist

, cartoonist Marc McLaurin, writer on Vage, Punisher, editor of Epic Line at Marvel.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Power Girl Power Girl Power Girl Power Girl Power Girl

