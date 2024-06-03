Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: newlitg, tim drake

Tim Drake Loses The Redbreast in The Daily LITG, 3rd of June, 2024

Tim Drake losing the Redbreast topped traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, and stuff.

Tim Drake losing the Redbreast topped traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Tim Drake Loses The Robin Redbreast in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Batman Is Keeping His Missing Hand A Secret

LITG two years ago, Jim Lee's X-Men #11

LITG three years ago – Midnight At Krakoa

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And anything mentioning Prodigal Son gets a bump…

LITG four years ago – Rebooted Realisation

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but it was also all about being rebooted, recategorised and rescheduled.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Giulia Brusco, colourist on Scalped, Django Unchained, and The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

