Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, ultimates
Ultimates #1 Previewed in The Daily LITG, 2nd of June, 2024
Previewing Ultimates #1 topped traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics and stuff.
Article Summary
- Ultimates #1 preview by Hickman leads Bleeding Cool's high traffic lineup.
- Daily LITG covers the trends of today and looks ahead with an option to subscribe.
- A diverse set of comics stories including TV show updates and movie releases.
- Reflections on content from one, two, and three years ago in the comics industry.
Previewing Ultimates #1 topped traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Inside Ultimates #1 in yesterday's Bleeding Cool
- Ultimates #1 Preview: Hickman's Heroes Reboot the Reboot
- The Boys Season 4: Homelander Stays Awake During Closing Arguments
- Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 EP Explains Owosekun, Detmer Being MIA
- Adult Swim Gives Toonami Fans Their "Rewind" Beginning This Afternoon
- X-Men #35 Preview: Krakoan Era's Curtain Call
- Credit For The Prince's Trust Designers But Not For Marvel's Creators
- Godzilla Minus One Now Available To Own Or Rent Digitally
- Arrowverse: Guggenheim on 2 Characters Who Were Challenging To Cast
- Is That Professor X in Uncanny X-Men #1? Or is it Cassandra Nova?
- Zur-En-Arrh's Plans To Cure Gotham (Batman #148 Spoilers)
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- The Man in the Ant Hill Before Ant-Man in Mystic #57, Up for Auction
- JackSepticEye Launches Two New Comics in Bad Egg August 2024 solicits
- Last Harlemite in Red 5 Comics' August 2024 Solicits
- The Addiction #1 in Addiction Comics' July 2024 Solicits
- Looking Inside Uncanny X-Men #1 in The Daily LITG, 1st of June, 2024
LITG one year ago, Rob Liefeld Gets Woke, Goes For Broke
- Rob Liefeld Gets Woke, Goes For Broke With A Female Shatterstar
- The Return Of Todd McFarlane's Boof To Image Comics
- GI Joe Classified Preorders Up To Kick Off Yo Joe June
- Justified: City Primeval Trailer: Raylan's Ready for a Shootin' Match
- What Future For Aquaman Comics In The Dawn Of DC?
- The Secrets Of Paul in Amazing Spider-Man #26 (Spoilers)
- Comics Union Files Against Image Comics Over "Groundless Discipline"
- A Thunderbolts Red Omnibus From Marvel In February 2024, And More
- The Legacy Of The Punisher On The Marvel Universe (Spoilers)
- New DC Comics Statues Arrive from McFarlane x DC Direct
- Shameik Moore Introduces Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In June 2023
- Peter And Paul in The Daily LITG, the 1st of June, 2023
- Dinesh Shamdasani Talks Megalith, Lewis LaRosa & A Return To Valiant
- Return Alive Will Launch New Global Open Beta At Month's End
- Yen Press Announces Six New Manga and Book Titles
- The Villainess Turns the Hourglass: Ize Press Picks Up K-Comic Series
- Illinois To Ban Banning Books, Including Gender Queer
- Alfredo Macall & Manuel Martin Peniche Draw Strangers: Enter Mr. 17
- Harley Quinn Is The World's Favourite Cosplay Choice, Apparently
- PrintWatch: W0rldtr33, Spider-Boy, Storm, Daredevil & Echo Print More
- Ethan S Parker, Griffin Sheridan & Bob Quinn's "Project 8" From Image
- When Ted Lasso Bought The Beano Comic During The Series "Finale"
LITG two years ago, Moses Ingram
- Anson Mount to Obi-Wan's Moses Ingram: Star Trek Family Has Your Back
- Obi-Wan: Moses Ingram Calls Out Hate She's Received, Posts Examples
- Hasbro Reveals Transformers Shattered Glass Autobot Blaster
- Marvel Comics Execs Respond To Joe Quesada's Exit
- The Black Panther Finally Explains Why He Divorced Storm (Spoilers)
- Wakanda Goes To War With Krakoa? (Black Panther Spoilers)
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1 Aiming for "Mature" Themes
- The Boys S03 "Leaked" Video Footage Proves Soldier Boy No Role Model
- Over 200 Cosplay Photos From MCM London Comic Con Spring 2022
- Rachel Summers, Unique In the Multiverse? Knights Of X #2 Spoilers
- Iceman Gets a Marvel's Voices Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited
- Maysoon Zayid & Shadia Amnin Sell New Graphic Novel, Shiny Misfits
- Skybound to Launch New Creepshow Comic in September
- Now Bill Jemas Quits AWA To Set Up Be Good Studios
- NFT Watch: Todd McFarlane Spawns More, Boys Censored, EY3K0N Launches
- Buffy '97 Gets A New Plot As Well As A New Writer From Boom Studios
- Steve Dillon Gallery Exhibition Starts Tomorrow In Luton
- #Sabergate in the Daily LITG 1st June 2022
- Top 400 Comics & Graphic Novels From Diamond in April 2022
LITG three years ago – Can't Block Out Images Of Johnny B…
- Prodigal Son Making Its Return – The Daily LITG, 29th of May 2021
- Today Is Shiny Dwebble Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- Doctor Who: Barrowman Thanks Fans for Countless Messages of Support
- Choose Between Red Hood or Arkham Knight With New Revoltech Figure
- Felicia Hardy Comes Out For Pride Month? (Black Cat #7 Spoilers)
- The Returning Prodigal Son – The Daily LITG, 28th May 2021
- The Three Girlfriends Of Poison Ivy, in DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Spider-Man's Ex-Girlfriend Comes Out? The Daily LITG, 1st of June 2021
- Who is Gohanks and Why is His Dragon Ball Super Card So Expensive?
- Selina Kyle Gets Plastered In Batman/Catwoman #5
- Marvel Releases Hellfire Gala Zoom Backgrounds for Video Conferencing
- Marvel Comics' Darkhold Gets Pushed Back Into 2022
- PrintWatch: We Live, Maniac Of New York and Walking Dead Deluxe
- Batman #109 & Green Lantern #3 Both Getting Closer To Future State…
- Basilisk #1 CGC 9.8 Sells For $209 Week Of Release
- Today's Justice League Get More Meta Than Ever Before (Spoilers)
- The Three Girlfriends Of Poison Ivy, in DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Batman Unearths Hidden Truths About Fortnite Lore (Spoilers)
- Evicted Floridan Comic Shop Owner, Selling Comics To Pay Hotel Room
- Chloe Starling Wins Manga Competition at Japanese Embassy in London
- Selina Kyle Gets Plastered In Batman/Catwoman #5
- Spider-Man's Ex-Girlfriend Comes Out? The Daily LITG, 1st of June 2021
LITG four years ago – Lucifer
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but it was all about the Lucifer, looting and hidden Criterion.
- Lucifer Cancelled, Final Story Released as a DC Graphic Novel
- 8 Comic Stores Hit By Looting Across the USA
- Why is HBO Max Hiding Its Criterion Movie Selection?
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Kevin Smith Clears Up Rumor Again
- Lucifer and Sean Hannity Together – The Daily LITG 1st June 2020
- Transformers Optimus Prime is Ready to Roll Out with Threezero
- The Goonies Gets A Huge 4K Blu-ray Set From Warner Bros.
- Comics Folk Respond To What's Happening in America Right Now
- Buffy Creator Joss Whedon Talks Episode He Finds "Still Beautiful"
- Konami Reveals Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG's Legendary Duelists: 7
- Virus' First Appearance is Now in Last Week's Venom #25
LITG five years ago today
- 'Arrow' Season 8 – Dear CW: Now THIS Is "Crisis" Done Right [OPINION]
- Joshua Luna Blasts Image Comics for Anti-POC Double Standards
- The Comics Industry Roasts and Toasts Bleeding Cool For Its Tenth Anniversary, Today
- How Wally West and Booster Gold Could Have Saved Everyone in Heroes In Crisis – and Still Could (Spoilers)
- Now Superman is Picturing His Son's Death Over and Over
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Michael E. Uslan, producer of Batman movies, Life With Archie comics writer, creator of Dinosaucers.
- Rob Guillory, co-creator of Chew, creator of Farmhand.
- Conny Valentina, cover artist on Cavewoman
- Barry Grossman, comics colourist and editor
- Dwight Jon Zimmerman, comics writer, editor, author of Steve McQueen: Full Throttle Cool
- Scott Rosema, artist on Space Ghost comics
- Joe Gentile, founder of Moonstone Books
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.