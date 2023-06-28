Posted in: Collectibles, Comics | Tagged: , , ,

Turtles Return To New York in The Daily LITG, 28th of June, 2023

As the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles return to New York, here's a look at what folk were reading on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Published
by
|
Comments

As the Turtles return to New York, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Turtles Return To New York in The Daily LITG, 28th of June, 2023
Turtles: Credit: NECA

Turtles Return To New York and the ten most popular stories yesterday,

  1. NECA Finally Reveals TMNT: Return to New York Mirage Studios 4-Pack 
  2. Amanda Waller And A New Great Disaster For DC? (Green Arrow Spoilers) 
  3. Batman: The Animated Series Features An Origin For Damian Wayne? 
  4. MTN DEW Baja Blast Releases Multiple Flavors For Summer 2023
  5. What Do You Want, Bernard? Batman Finally Meets Tim Drake's Boyfriend
  6. Tom King Reveals The Dark Truth About Jim Gordon's Father (Spoilers) 
  7. Rick and Morty Fans Respond; When Justin Roiland Reviewed Impressions
  8. Razer Unveils New In-Ear Monitors With The Razer Moray 
  9. Rick & Morty Minus Justin Roiland- The Daily LITG, 27th of June, 2023
  10. AEW Star Jumps Ship to WWE Raw; The Start of a New Wrestling War? 

More comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Batwedding Bells

Turtles Return To New York in The Daily LITG, 28th of June, 2023

  1. Tom King Finally Gives Batman And Catwoman What He Promised (Spoilers)
  2. Nathan Fillion on "Castle" Stress & Burrito-Bonding with Alan Tudyk
  3. The Boys: Kripke on Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jared Padalecki & Season 4
  4. The Three-Body Problem: New Chinese Trailer, Key Art Poster Released
  5. Doctor Who Crossover Thoughts: Steven Moffat & The Doctor As Fairytale
  6. Pokémon TCG To Release New Shiny Charizard & Rayquaza Cards
  7. Starly Community Day Is Set For July 2022 In Pokémon GO
  8. Talia Ghul's Big New Role In The DC Universe (Big Spoilers)
  9. Supernatural Fans Offer The Boys Fans Herogasm Warning; Kripke Agrees
  10. Transformers Optimus Prime Becomes Street Fighter's Ryu in New Set
  11. The Debut & Origin of U.S. Jones in Wonderworld Comics #28, at Auction
  12. Bleeding Cool's Mammoth San Diego Comic-Con SDCC 2022 Party List
  13. The Debut of the Flame in Wonderworld Comics #3, at Auction
  14. Now Marvel's Hulk #10 and Thor #28 Slip From August To October
  15. Comic Shops Lose Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Last Ronin Advantage
  16. Bad Idea Invites First Customer Pins To San Diego Comic-Con VIP Party
  17. Sivana's Presidential Propaganda Campaign in Whiz Comics 4, at Auction
  18. Nick Cagnetti's Pink Lemonade In Oni Press' September 2022 Solicits
  19. Matt Baker's Rulah, Jungle Goddess in Zoot Comics #8, Up for Auction
  20. Kaare Andrews Returns To E-Ratic In AWA September 2022 Solicits
  21. Prague Shakespeare Company Macbeth Adapted Into Graphic Novel
  22. Finally, The Best Of 2000AD In Rebellion September 2022 Solicits
  23. Yehudi Mercado Apology For Miles Thorales in Daily LITG 25th June 2022

LITG two years ago, DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter

DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 28th June 2021
  1. DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 26th June 2021
  2. DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
  3. American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Ribs Sarah Paulson Over "Roanoke"
  4. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  5. Rob Liefeld Return To X-Force Causes Ructions
  6. Deciding Which Pokémon To Power-Up In Pokémon GO
  7. DC Comics Confirms Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Go Down On Each Other
  8. The Boys Celebrates Erin Moriarty BDay; Jensen Ackles Shows Off Pipes
  9. Did X-Men Inferno Begin In Wolverine #13? What is Mystique's Plan?
  10. Zack Snyder's Twitter Vs DC Comics – The Daily LITG, 27th June 2021
  11. Ultra-Man as a Superpowered Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Up for Auction
  12. Spawn Universe #1 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  13. Will Marvel's New Venom Help Or Hinder Price Of Secret Wars #8
  14. Vampirella #1 CGC 9.0 Up For Auction – A New Price Benchmark To Set?
  15. The Batman-Inspired Origin of Dr. Mid-Nite, up for Auction
  16. DC Comics, Accidentally Queer Coding In Article About Queer Coding?
  17. Bid for Dolphin's First Appearance Before Aquaman 2 Releases
  18. The Horror of the "Bat-Man" in Dynamic Comics #8, at Auction
  19. A Graded Copy of Wolverine #1 Hits Auction at Heritage

LITG three years ago, Hasbro, Transformers, Harley Quinn

One year ago, everything people wanted to read seems to involve Hasbro and Transformers, or Harley Quinn, in one way or another. Seems like she's popular. Who knew?

  1. Optimus Prime Is Back From the Dead With Exclusive Figure From Hasbro
  2. Transformers R.E.D. Series Figures Announced by Hasbro
  3. Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy – DC Comics Reaction to #SaveHarleyAndIvy
  4. Barnes & Noble Let Graphic Novel Buyer James Killen Go After 41 Years
  5. Hasbro Announces New Transformers Generations Selects
  6. Tessa Blanchard Fired by Impact Wrestling, Stripped of Championship
  7. Daniel Craig Is The Best James Bond We Have Ever Had
  8. Harley Quinn #1 Announced Tomorrow? What's Up With Her Neck?
  9. The Return Of The Externals With X Of Swords To Die?
  10. Anthony Mackie Goes After Marvel For Lack Of Diversity On Productions

Four years ago today, Scott Lobdell

Two years ago we ran a story that no one else picked up on. But we've had a few questions about it in recent days.

  1. Sexual Harassment and the Comics Industry – Again
  2. Wolverine's Daughter Sees Marvel Comics Presents #6 Selling From $25-$45 – But What About #5?
  3. Sinners Beware… Marvel Comics Launches New Johnny Blaze: Ghost Rider Comic in October
  4. DC Comics Redesign 'Bronze Age' Covers For Upcoming Omnibus Line
  5. "We Don't Want Nobody Nobody Sent": JJ Abrams, Henry Abrams, And Spider-Man

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Adrienne Roy, comic colourist
  • Joe Palmer, 2000AD artist
  • Micah Meyers, letterer, writer of The Disasters, creator of Kayfabe Anthology.
  • Giuseppe Pennestri co-founder, CEO and Marketing Executive for Diego Comics
  • Craig Brasfield, artist on Alpha Flight, What Of, New Warriors, Elementals.
  • April Wiggins Cotton, former Wizard PR person.
  • Scott D M Simmons, artist on Our Super Moms, Halloween Man.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Turtles Turtles Turtles Turtles

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.