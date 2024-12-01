Posted in: Movies | Tagged: highlander, newlitg

A Highlander Reboot in the Daily LITG, 1st December 2024

A Highlander reboot topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

A Highlander reboot topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

A Highlander reboot and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

LITG one year ago, Something Something Grant Morrison Something

LITG two years ago, The Fourteenth Doctor

LITG three years ago, That San Diego Comic-Con Cosplay Gallery

LITG four years ago, I Am Not Starfire

Overwhelmingly all anyone wanted to read and talk about was Mandy Koriand'r.

LITG five years ago, John Byrne was going red.

And Thor #1 got leaked – just as King In Black will do today.

LITG six years ago… Stan Lee got tributes

And Russia was pirating Doomsday Clock early.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Frank Tieri, comic book writer

comic book writer Comics journalist Bill Watters

David Ocampo, comic book colourist

comic book colourist Deadstar publishing comics creator, David Clifford

Political cartoonist, Remi Bellocq

