Ultimate Howard The Duck in the Daily LITG, 9th of December, 2024

Ultimate Howard The Duck topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Ultimate Howard The Duck topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Ultimate Howard The Duck and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Predator Censored

LITG two years ago, Artificial Intelligence Loki

LITG three years ago, Supernatural Answers

LITG four years ago, Cobra Kai and Bob's Burgers

And Geoff is not green with envy.

LITG five years ago, Ms Marvel was blowing up.

And Rob Liefeld was drawing Baby Yoda.

LITG six years ago… DC was changing the look of Young Justice.

And we scooped the news that Titan had lost the Warhammer comic book license, two years before Marvel would start publishing it.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Jimmy Aquino , Host/Producer at Comic News Insider

, Host/Producer at Comic News Insider Katie Cook, comic book creator of Gronk, My Little Pony and Avengers.

comic book creator of Gronk, My Little Pony and Avengers. Tom Rasch comic creator on Black Alpha and Punisher 2099.

comic creator on Black Alpha and Punisher 2099. Mark Scott Ricketts , comics writer of Warpwalking, Nowheresville, Dioramas, Lazarus Jack and more.

, comics writer of Warpwalking, Nowheresville, Dioramas, Lazarus Jack and more. Gary J Pillette Owner and Founder at Monroe Comic & Sports Card Conventions LLC

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

