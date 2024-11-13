Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, newlitg

Absolute Batman #2 Spoilers in The Daily LITG, 13th of November 2024

Absolute Batman #2 Spoilers topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday, as you might expect. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Absolute Batman #2 Spoilers and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And other stories you might prefer…

LITG one year ago, The Nightmare Before Christmas

LITG two years ago, live, From Thought Bubble

LITG three years ago, Good Morning From Harrogate

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO – and DC going as well? The ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie. And comics news rose to the top, pushing Pokemon down for once…

LITG five years ago, Elder Scrolls battled for attention with Wolverine's double-penis.

And we were looking for 5G everywhere.

LITG six years ago, Stan Lee left us

And that was all anyone wanted to talk about.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

The Nam writer Doug Murray

JD Boucher of Gothic Comics

of Gothic Comics Comic book letterer Troy Peteri

Dungeons & Dragons comics writer Paul Crilley

Pogo strip writer Larry Doyle

Badger writer Randy Clark

