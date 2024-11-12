Posted in: Comics | Tagged: gossip, newlitg

DC Comics Gossip in The Daily LITG, the 12th of November 2024

DC Gossip topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday, as you might expect. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Article Summary DC Comics gossip leads Bleeding Cool trends with exclusive insights.

Tom King's Black Canary series cut short, revealing big spoilers.

The Great Comic Book Migration to Bluesky shows industry shifts.

DC Comics Hush and Joker celebrated with new McFarlane Toys.

DC Gossip topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday, as you might expect. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

DC Gossip and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And other stories you might prefer…

LITG one year ago, The Nightmare Before Christmas

LITG two years ago, Live, From Thought Bubble

LITG three years ago, Superman or Captain Britain

LITG four years ago, DC Bloodbath

LITG five years ago, Kevin Feige was being disingenuous…

And Cyclops was getting back in touch with his kids.

LITG six years ago, Cosplay mattered

And Jeff Lemire was leaving WFH behind.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Carl Potts, comics artist, writer, teacher, and editor, best known for creating the series Alien Legion

comics artist, writer, teacher, and editor, best known for creating the series Alien Legion Kelley Jarvis, creator of Samurai Squirrel.

creator of Samurai Squirrel. Jon Gorga – Owner-Operator of Carmine Street Comics

– Owner-Operator of Carmine Street Comics Comic book associate professor Katie Monnin of the University of North Florida.

of the University of North Florida. Nick Defina , founder of Septagon Studios.

, founder of Septagon Studios. Cartoonist Eric Orchard.

