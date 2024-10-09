Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, omnibus

Amalgam Omnibus Pulping in The Daily LITG 9th of October 2024

The pulping of the Marvel/DC Amalgam Omnibus was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Article Summary Marvel/DC Amalgam Omnibus pulped after printer error sparks buzz.

Doctor Who's Russell T. Davies discusses new show's reality.

Transformers #13 spoiler cover unveils major secrets on eBay.

Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb hinted to return for 2025 Batman series.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Comic book creator of Grendel, Matt Wagner

Uncharted comics publisher Martin A Stephenson

Comic book retailer at Ssalesfish, Bret Parks

Comic book creator of Thanos, Jim Starlin.

Comic book creator Michael Netzer

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

