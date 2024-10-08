Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jim lee, newlitg

Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee On Batman in The Daily LITG 7th of October 2024

Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee returning to Batman was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters,

Article Summary Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee return to Batman, sparking excitement for 2025 comic series.

DC/Marvel Amalgam Omnibus faces destruction due to printer error.

Rob Liefeld back for Youngblood series at Image Comics in 2025.

Batman #157 will be delayed by two months, causing anticipation among fans.

Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee returning to Batman was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Sir Patrick Stewart on Wil Wheaton

LITG One Year Ago: Thing-Of-Order

LITG three years ago: Funko Is The Worst

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, Supernatural and Funko

LITG five years ago, Harley Quinn was getting a new beau.

And no one guessed it was Booster Gold.

LITG six years ago, Toys R US was teasing…

And the Stan Lee situation was getting even more complex.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Comic book colourist Moose Baumann.

Minty Man of Minty Fresh Comics

of Minty Fresh Comics Horror kids comics writer RL Stine .

. Artist on House of Slaughter, Chris Shehan

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

