Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee On Batman in The Daily LITG 7th of October 2024

Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee returning to Batman was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters,

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee return to Batman, sparking excitement for 2025 comic series.
  • DC/Marvel Amalgam Omnibus faces destruction due to printer error.
  • Rob Liefeld back for Youngblood series at Image Comics in 2025.
  • Batman #157 will be delayed by two months, causing anticipation among fans.

Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee returning to Batman was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Cover image for Batman Hush #1 Special Edition
Cover image for 0722DC073 Batman Hush #1 Special Edition Cover, by (W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams, in stores Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from DC Comics
  1. SCOOP: Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb Return to Ongoing Batman Comic in 2025?
  2. SCOOP: DC/Marvel Amalgam Omnibus Destroyed After Printer Error
  3. Kitty Pryde Is Dating Nina In Exceptional X-Men #2
  4. Batman #157 Will Now Be Two Months Late
  5. Superman & Lois Co-Showrunner on Final Season Honoring Arrowverse
  6. Rob Liefeld Returns To Youngblood From Image Comics In 2025
  7. New Looks For Familiar Characters In Absolute Batman #1 (Spoilers)
  8. Angel: Boreanaz, Carpenter React to "Buffy" Spinoff's 25th Anniversary
  9. Post-Absolute Power Spoilers For DC Comics This Wednesday
  10. Gerard Jones Amalgam Stories Removed From DC/Marvel Crossover Omnibus

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Sir Patrick Stewart on Wil Wheaton

Star Trek: Picard: Wil Wheaton on Not Joining TNG Cast for Season 3
Sir Patrick Stewart and Wil Wheaton in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Image courtesy of Paramount
  1. Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Had Wil Wheaton/Wesley Crusher Concerns
  2. Invincible: Nathan Fillion Video Makes Convincing Case for Omni-Man
  3. Shawn Martinbrough's Red Hood Is Coming in 2024, Promise
  4. Todd McFarlane Will Reveal Liam Sharp Barbarian Spawn Comic at NYCC
  5. Rick and Morty Joins List of Pop Culture Things Elon Musk Doesn't Get
  6. Sir Patrick Stewart on Wil Wheaton in the Daily LITG 7th October 2023
  7. Batman: City of Madness #1 Preview: Two Batmans, One City
  8. Where Are The X-Men, Who Survived And Will They Resurrect? #XSpoilers
  9. Justice Society Of America Gets Later Again, Again
  10. Pokemon TCG Releases Six Products Today Including The Mew UPC
  11. 2000AD/Judge Dredd Owner Jason Kingsley OBE Goes To War Over Eels
  12. Blacks, Private Members Club of London's Comics Scene, Closes For Now
  13. Scottish Comics Publisher BHP To Close
  14. Marvel Decides Carnage by Torunn Grønbekk & Pere Pérez Must Now Be 15+

LITG One Year Ago: Thing-Of-Order

Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's Marvel Thing-Of-Order At NYCC

  1. Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's Marvel Thing-Of-Order At NYCC
  2. Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Calms M. Night Shyamalan Film Fears
  3. DC Reveals New Superman Family Members & Outfits – No Capes?
  4. She-Hulk Writer on Daredevil Fan's NSFW Feige Offer: "Time to Collect"
  5. Mike Hawthorne Draws Batman Ongoing Series, With Joe Quesada On Covers
  6. Neil Gaiman Takes Good Omens-Like Approach to The Sandman Trolls
  7. Hasbro Reveals Ironheart Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends Figure
  8. Alan Moore on Superhero Movies as a Possible Precursor To Fascism
  9. DC's Lazarus Planet Is Their Magical Crisis For 2023
  10. DoorDash Drivers Get Second Jobs as Superheroes in New Marvel Comic
  11. Star Spangled War Stories Against Lost World Dinosaurs, Up for Auction
  12. Kazanda, Wild Girl of the Lost Continent in Rangers Comics, at Auction
  13. Static Vs Batman Beyond & Icon Vs Hardware From Milestone in February
  14. Joshua Williamson & Andrei Bressan's Dark Ride #1 Thank You Hits $125
  15. Bad Idea Comics Placard Protests On New York Comic-Con's Show Floor
  16. Sir Patrick Vallance Helped Create New Comic Book, Planet Divoc-91
  17. Kim Jung Gi's Artists Alley Table At New York Comic-Con
  18. A Hard Day: Korean Action Movie Adapted to Webcomic on October 18th
  19. French Comics Creator François Corteggiani Passes Away, Aged 69
  20. Damian Connelly Promises Us Horror Comics On Kickstarter
  21. Comic Book Creator Juan Roncagliolo Berger Has Passed Away
  22. Only Clark Kent Gets The Cape – The Daily LITG, October 7th 2022

LITG three years ago: Funko Is The Worst

Funko Announces No NYCC Lottery System: Expect the Worst
LITG Credit: Funko
  1. Funko Wins Award For Worst New York Comic Con 2021 Experience
  2. Here is Your Shared Retailer Exclusives List For Funko's NYCC 2021
  3. Aquaman Returns To His Blue Costume In January 2022
  4. Doctor Who: Colin Baker – No "White Middle-Aged Man" for Next Doctor
  5. DC Comics Surprise-Drops Free NFTs To DC Fandome Attendees
  6. Peter Parker Losing his Trademark in Amazing Spider-Man #75 (Spoilers)
  7. Marvel Comics To Publish Devil's Reign: X-Men In January
  8. A Better Look At The X Lives And X Deaths Of Wolverine
  9. Penguin Random House Making Changes To Marvel Comics Packaging
  10. The Wheel of Time: New Images from Upcoming Amazon Series Adapt
  11. ComiXology Drop Pre-Ordered Digital Comics from Website
  12. Power Rangers, Boom Studios, Kyle Higgins and Kickstarter Royalties
  13. Mark Millar Writes Queen Elizabeth II In King Of Spies #1
  14. DC Comics Cancels John Paul Leon's Batman/Catwoman Special For Now
  15. Prime Minister Boris Johnson – From Hulk To Iron Man?
  16. DC Comics' January 2022 Hero Collector Graphic Novels Not For The USA
  17. Spider-Man's Trademark Loss in The Daily LITG, 7th October 2021

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, Supernatural and Funko

Giratina, Drifloon, and Spiritomb in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
LITG: Giratina, Drifloon, and Spiritomb in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

  1. The Ghosts of Pokémon GO: Halloween Is Coming
  2. Supernatural Fans Get Preview of Jared Padalecki's Cordell Walker Look
  3. All of the Walmart Con 2020 Exclusive Funko Pop Reveals
  4. Yamask Has Returned For October's Events In Pokémon GO
  5. Dave Bautista, Ken Jeong to Team Up Against John Cena & Donald Trump
  6. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Dee "Honor" Exactly What We Expected
  7. Pokémon GO & Niantic Launch Local Business Recovery Initiative
  8. Nightwing and Fourth World Collections Cancelled By DC Comics
  9. Batman #100 – How Punchline Gets Away With It (Spoilers)
  10. DC Comics Delays Collections And Omnibuses Into Late 2021 and 2022
  11. DC Comics Will Continue To Be Distributed By Diamond UK In 2021
  12. Chadwick Boseman Spawn #311 Sells 150,000, Will Crossover Match It?
  13. James Tynion IV Advertises Razorblades In DC Mature Readers Comics
  14. Giga #1 Gets 28,000+ Orders From Vault Comics
  15. Allegations Of Fraud Raised In Comicsgate Trademark Battle
  16. Counting Down Even More Swords In X Of Swords Today (Spoilers)
  17. No Reprints On Misprinted Walter Simonson Mighty Thor Artisan Edition
  18. Reading Up On Mad Jim Jaspers And The Fury In X Of Swords (Spoilers)
  19. They're Letting Anyone Pick Up Mjolnir These Days – Thor #8 Spoilers
  20. Terry Moore Will Host Pre-order for New Graphic Novel Ever on Monday

LITG five years ago, Harley Quinn was getting a new beau.

And no one guessed it was Booster Gold.

  1. Jonathan Kent To Be The New Superman For DC Comics?
  2. Gossip: Wonder Woman Will Be the First to be Replaced in DC Comics' 5G?
  3. Interview: D&D-Inspired Clothing Line Cantrip
  4. Gossip: Luke Fox, Jonathan Kent – What DC Comics' 5G is All About
  5. Harley Quinn Has a New Lover at DC – One That No One Will Be Able To Guess
  6. David Tennant's Doctor Who to Meet Jodie Whittaker's Doctor in 2020 – in the Comics
  7. Check Out New "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor" Gameplay
  8. 5 Things WWE Must Do Tonight on Raw to Save Itself After the Hell in a Cell Fiasco [Spoilers]
  9. Frank Cho is a Little Late for His Outrage at New York Comic Con
  10. Over Three Hundred Cosplay Shots from New York Comic Con's Final Day, Sunday #NYCC

LITG six years ago, Toys R US was teasing…

And the Stan Lee situation was getting even more complex.

  1. Toys R Us Tweets They Might Be Returning, Online Rage Ensues
  2. Stan Lee Issues Statement About Keya Morgan's 'Hostage Videos' to Bleeding Cool
  3. Nintendo Switch Will Be Getting New Hardware in 2019
  4.  Based on Trailer, Mark Millar Says Aquaman is Decades Better Than Marvel Cinematic Universe
  5. John Byrne Says He Would Be Back at Marvel if C.B. Cebulski Shook His Hand

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Comic book colourist Moose Baumann.
  • Minty Man of Minty Fresh Comics
  • Horror kids comics writer RL Stine.
  • Artist on House of Slaughter, Chris Shehan

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


DC All-In Gossip, DC All-In Gossip, DC All-In Gossip, DC All-In Gossip, DC All-In Gossip

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.