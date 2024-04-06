Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Final Fight, newlitg

Capcom & Udon's Final Fight Comic in The Daily LITG 6th of April 2024

Capcom and Udon announcing a Final Fight comic topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, amongst all manner of stuff.

Capcom and Udon Studios announcing a Final Fight comic topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. Here you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Capcom & Udon's Final Fight Comic at IDW in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Star Trek: Picard Showrunner

LITG two years ago, Jerry And Mharti

LITG three years ago, WWE, Locke & Key, DC

LITG four years ago, more comic stores closed.

And the direct market was not saved.

LITG five years ago – Major X was a thing

And we learned more about Mark Alessi's passing.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Lance Fensterman, Pformer resident of Global ReedPOP

Pformer resident of Global ReedPOP John Wooley, comics historian

comics historian Bob Rozakis, DC writer, editor, co-creator of Duela Dent, Mister E and 'Mazing Man.

DC writer, editor, co-creator of Duela Dent, Mister E and 'Mazing Man. Dave Johnson, artist on Red Son, cover artist for 100 Bullets

artist on Red Son, cover artist for 100 Bullets Heather Antos, comic editor for Valiant

