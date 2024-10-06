Posted in: Comics | Tagged: DC All-In, newlitg

DC All-In Gossip in The Daily LITG, 6th of October 2024

DC All-In Gossip was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

DC All-In Gossip was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

DC All-In Gossip was the most-read story yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Wonder Woman's daughter Trinity

LITG two years ago, Stop Bad Idea

LITG three years ago: Trent Crimm Is Just The Worst

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, Funko, Ghost Rider

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG five years ago, it was the DC Timeline

They didn't mean it to get out. But Bleeding Cool had eagle eyes. And we started to see exactly what the new DC Comics Timeline was all about, as New York Comic Con was going on and 5G was becoming clearer.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Hannah Means-Shannon , currently running Wildfire Music website, former EIC of Bleeding Cool, former Dark Horse editor, former Managing Editor of Heavy Metal Magazine and editor of Pete Townshend 's Lifehouse.

, currently running Wildfire Music website, former EIC of Bleeding Cool, former Dark Horse editor, Clay Fernald , comic book journalist

, comic book journalist Eric Jimenez, artist on Temporal

artist on Temporal Mike Carlin, DC Senior Editor

DC Senior Editor Shane Davis, Superman and Batman artist

Superman and Batman artist Julian Darius, comics writer, publisher of Martian Lit

comics writer, publisher of Martian Lit Shannon Smith, colourist and editor

colourist and editor Jim Nelson , artist on Athena Voltaire,

, artist on Athena Voltaire, Kathleen A. Webb , Archie Comics writer

, Archie Comics writer Darwin McPherson , Green Lantern writer

, Green Lantern writer Joanne Spaldo, Marvel editor

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



DC All-In Gossip, DC All-In Gossip, DC All-In Gossip, DC All-In Gossip, DC All-In Gossip

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!