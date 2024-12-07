Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Dollar Tree, newlitg
DC Comics at Dollar Tree in the Daily LITG, 7th of December, 2024
DC Comics at Dollar Tree topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.
DC Comics at Dollar Tree topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.
DC Comics At Dollar Tree and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- DC Comics At Dollar Tree… For A Dollar Twenty-Five Cents
- Bosch Author Michael Connelly Announces New Book, New Lead
- Patton Oswalt on J. Michael Straczynski's Return to Spider-Man
- Marvel To Debut The New Ultimate Nick Fury
- Invincible Season 3 Poster Released; More Info Set for CCXP Weekend
- Frank Miller Draws Ultimate Reed Richards, The Maker
- Superman & Lois Star Wolé Parks Shares Look at Full Steel Suit
- GRRM Isn't Sure He's Going to Finish "The Winds of Winter," Either
- Marvel's The Thing Gets a Solo Comic From Tony Fleecs & Leonard Kirk
- Steve Perry, ThunderCats, Silverhawks, Marvel And Dynamite
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Jeff Lemire's 10,000 Ink Stains: A Memoir, From Dark Horse in 2025
- Dav Pilkey's Adventures of Super Diaper Baby Returns For Dog Man Year
- PrintWatch: Uncanny X-Men Gets Third Print, All-New Venom Gets Seconds
- Mallory & The Trouble With Twins Graphic Novel Half Million Print Run
- Michael Connelly's Nightshade in the Daily LITG, 6th of December, 2024
LITG one year ago, A Black Justice League
- Is A Black Justice League Coming Together To Take Down Amanda Waller?
- Doctor Who: BBC Confirms "The Church on Ruby Road" Start Time
- Mutants Prepare To Invade Earth in Today's X-Men Spoilers #XSpoilers
- Michael Keaton's Batman Has a Zur-En-Arrh in Batman #140 (Spoilers)
- This Why Netflix Moved Millarworld From Image Comics to Dark Horse
- Marvel Runs A Memorial For Keith Giffen In Its Comics
- Suella Braverman Faced Heckles At The Political Cartoon Awards
- The Santa Clauses: Casey Wilson No Fan of "F***ing Rude" Tim Allen
- Cobra Kai Creators: Season 6 Filming Update; Decision to End Series
- The Fantastic Four Supervillain Who Prevented COVID-19 (Spoilers)
- Founder Of Comixology Launches Dstlry Digital Comic Reader, White Dog
- Peter Snejbjerg Goes Exclusive With Ghost Machine For Hornsby & Halo
- Finally Amazing Spider-Man Notices A Monster Metropolis Under His Feet
- Michael Keaton's Batman In The Daily LITG 6th of December, 2023
LITG two years ago, Artificial Intelligence Art Explosion
- Comic Book Creators React To AI Artificial Intelligence Art Explosion
- When No One Turns Up To Neil Gaiman Or Stephen King's Book Signing
- DC's Stargirl: CW18 on Season/Series Finale Confusion; Superman & Lois
- Chris Wozniak Starts A GoFundMe Claiming DC Comics Is Suing Him
- A Look Inside Batman/Spawn by Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo
- What Will Become Of The Spectre After Dark Crisis In The Dawn Of DC?
- What To Do With A Character Like Angela- Ultraviolent Lesbian Comix?
- Marc Silvestri Upgrades Batmobile Engines In Batman/Joker Deadly Duo
- Expect Another Paper Drought For Comics In 2023?
- Tonight Is Wooper Spotlight Hour In Pokemon GO: December 2022
- How to Cook the Perfect Holiday Party Wolverine's Wieners in a Blanket
- Andor Series 2 Sets Filming In Twickenham Stadium, South West London
- Inside Forbidden Planet's Avatar: The Way of Water Event
- Origin Of Batman's Yellow Oval in the Daily LITG, 6th December 2022
LITG three years ago, Old Woman Buffy The Vampire Slayer
- Meet Old Woman Buffy in This Preview of Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer
- Image Comics, The New Publishers Of Transformers And GI Joe?
- Second Krakoan Age Of X-Men Announced – Destiny Of X Titles
- Destiny Of X News Drops Today – Break The Internet, Si Spurrier?
- The Walking Dead: WB Finale – Major Rick Grimes/CRM Clues & Theories
- Juggernaut Gets New Armour And New Team in X-Men Infinity Unlimited
- Shiny Druddigon Debuts Tomorrow In Pokémon GO
- Saturday Night Live: Bob Dole Took Norm Macdonald Impression in Stride
- Report: Jeff Hardy Sent Home from WWE Tour After Strange Match
- Star Wars: Heir To The Empire #1 Up For Auction, Thrawn Fans
- Archie Regrets Lonely, Wasted Life in Holiday Special Preview
- "Magic, X-Files and Lesbians" – Not Leah Williams' New X-Men Comic
- Clover Press Grabs The Library Of American Comics Imprint From IDW
- Veronica Idolizes Clark Griswold in Betty & Veronica Christmas Story
- The Beginning of the Spider-Man 2099 Saga, Up for Auction
- Dark Horse to Re-Release Mike Mignola's Amazing Screw-On Head
- Mighty Mouse's Comic Book Debut in Terry-Toons Comics #38, at Auction
- Image Comics, The New Publishers Of Transformers And GI Joe?
- Is Superman Circumcised? Wins Oddest Book Title Of The Year
- A Week After San Diego Comic-Con 2021 Special Edition, Final Thoughts
- Sina Grace Sells New Graphic Novel, The Big Deal, to Random House
- Mirka Hokkanen Graphic Novel Debut Mossy & Tweed: Crazy for Coconuts
- Liam Francis Walsh's Red Scare Graphic Novel Published After 8 Years
- Star Wars #107, The Final Marvel Comics Issue From 1986, On Auction
- David A Robertson Creates Misewa Saga Graphic Novel, The Seven
- Johanna Taylor Auctions The Ghostkeeper Graphic Novel To Penguin
- The Original Wonder Woman in Pants Controversy, Up for Auction
- Old Woman Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Daily LITG, 6th December 2021
LITG four years ago, Angel, Triple H and Pokémon GO
It's not all Pokémon GO. But it is mostly Pokémon GO.
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Bunnelby
- Pokémon GO Now Offers Increased Pokéballs To Trainers
- Buffy: David Boreanaz Says He's "Too Old" to Play Angel; Favors Recast
- Triple H Throws Shade at Impact Wrestling After AEW Crossover
- Rick and Morty "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Goes "The Queen's Gambit"
- Ahsoka Tano First Star Wars Comic Appearance Sells For Over $2000
- Vince McMahon Hellbent on Filming at Homes of Fired Employees
- The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Sci-Fi Series Resumes Season 3 Filming
- Level Up: Complete Guide To Level 43 Requirements In Pokémon GO
- All The Titans in The Last Stories Of The DC Universe – Death Metal
- Drinking Games With Kat Leyh's Thirsty Mermaids Graphic Novel
- Gene Luen Yang, Ivan Reis on Batman/Superman #16 From March 2021
- Stephanie Phillips, Riley Rossmo on Harley Quinn #1 From March 2021
- Mariko Tamaki and Dan Mora on Detective Comics #1034 From March 2021
- Dan Rather Creates Graphic Novel To Unite Us
- DC's Future State Is Now – Thank FOC It's Sunday, 6th of December
- King In Black #1 Beats Batman, Just – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Will Ebay Melt Down Over First Appearance Of Plastic Woman?
LITG five years ago, Marvel moved offices
And Grant Morrison bit the hand that fed him.
- Marvel Comics Closes Its New York Office And Moves… East
- Grant Morrison Roasts the Current State Of DC Comics – as Well as Bendis, King, Snyder, Azzarello and Himself in Green Lantern: Blackstars
- Will Doomsday Clock #12 Bring Back Ma and Pa Kent to Superman? (Spoilers)
- Batman and Kite Man Walk Into a Bar in Tom King's Final Batman #85
- Review: GameStop's Green Lantern – Lantern Corps Ring Set
- Zeb Wells and Stephen Segovia Reveal… Hellions from Marvel in March #DawnOfX
- Hal Jordan and John Stewart Team Up in Green Lantern: Earth One Vol 2, Summer 2020
- Marvel's Dysfunctional X-Team Adds Sinister, Scalphunter
- Watchmen Returns to the NY Times Bestseller List Thanks to Unauthorised Sequel
- Who Watches "Watchmen"? A Lot of You – But What About Season 2?
LITG six years ago… DC first cancelled The Other History Of The DC Universe
And it has only just got round to publishing the book.
- DC Cancels Orders on John Ridley's The Other History Of The DC Universe – Will Return?
- Lucifer Season 4: The Devil and the Original Sinner Meet in This New Image
- Robert Kirkman Hates You – The Walking Dead #186 Major Spoilers
- Gail Simone and Colleen Doran's Wonder Woman 75th Anniversary Story Deemed Porn by Tumblr
- Are We Living in the New Golden Age of Comic Books?
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book fan supreme Tom Galloway
- Comic book artist Barry Kitson, of LEGION, Azrael, Amazing Spider-Man and co-creator of Empire.
- Comic book writer Lia Scott Price of Serial Killer and Vampire Guardian Angels
- Comic convention organiser Elaine Atkins Holt
- Captain Marvel comics artist Brent Schoonover
