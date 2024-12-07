Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Dollar Tree, newlitg

DC Comics at Dollar Tree in the Daily LITG, 7th of December, 2024

DC Comics at Dollar Tree topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

DC Comics at Dollar Tree topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

DC Comics At Dollar Tree and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, A Black Justice League

LITG two years ago, Artificial Intelligence Art Explosion

LITG three years ago, Old Woman Buffy The Vampire Slayer

LITG four years ago, Angel, Triple H and Pokémon GO

It's not all Pokémon GO. But it is mostly Pokémon GO.

LITG five years ago, Marvel moved offices

And Grant Morrison bit the hand that fed him.

LITG six years ago… DC first cancelled The Other History Of The DC Universe

And it has only just got round to publishing the book.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book fan supreme Tom Galloway

Comic book artist Barry Kitson , of LEGION, Azrael, Amazing Spider-Man and co-creator of Empire.

, of LEGION, Azrael, Amazing Spider-Man and co-creator of Empire. Comic book writer Lia Scott Price of Serial Killer and Vampire Guardian Angels

of Serial Killer and Vampire Guardian Angels Comic convention organiser Elaine Atkins Holt

Captain Marvel comics artist Brent Schoonover

