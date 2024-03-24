Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ai, artificial intelligence, newlitg

DC Comics X Artificial Intelligence in The Daily LITG, 24th March 2024

DC Comics editorial struggles with whether or not DC Comics artists are using AI topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool.

DC Comics editorial struggles with whether or not DC Comics artists are using AI topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

DC Comics X Artificial Intelligence tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Marvel Cancels Captain Marvel In June

LITG two years ago, Todd McFarlane & Female Figures

LITG three years ago, Grant Morrison Returns To DC Comics

LITG four years ago – Diamond closed for coronavirus

And so did DC Comics' printers.

LITG five years ago – Joyce Chin was hospitalised

And Mark Brooks was under the spotlight. What happened to the lobsters?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Glenn Fabry of Neverwhere, American Gods, Preacher, Judge Dredd.

of Neverwhere, American Gods, Preacher, Judge Dredd. Steve Pugh of Animal Man, Howard The Duck.

of Animal Man, Howard The Duck. Pasqual Ferry, artist of Thor, Heroes for Hire, Action Comics and Adam Strange

artist of Thor, Heroes for Hire, Action Comics and Adam Strange Sarah Chrisp , owner of The Comic Book Shop in Macclesfield.

, owner of The Comic Book Shop in Macclesfield. Mike Scigliano of the Steamworld Chronicles.

