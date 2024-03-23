Posted in: Comics | Tagged: logo, newlitg

A New Take On Batman's New Logo in The Daily LITG, 23rd March 2024

Batman's new 85th birthday logo topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics and stuff.

The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Batman's new 85th birthday logo top the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Marvel Cancels Captain Marvel In June

LITG two years ago, Netflix Passwords

LITG three years ago, WWE's Fiend and Pansexual Lando

LITG four years ago – Street Fighter got statuesque Cammy.

And everyone else was getting coronavirus.

LITG five years ago – House Of X was starting to happen

And Mark Waid was rewriting the history of Marvel

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Shelton Drum of Heroes Aren't Hard To Find.

of Heroes Aren't Hard To Find. Todd Jones of Wicked Awesome Comics.

of Wicked Awesome Comics. Jim Friel of Comic Relief

of Comic Relief Chuck Bordell, of SadoMannequin and Witness To War.

