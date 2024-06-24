Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Francesco Mattina, newlitg

Francesco Mattina Removed From DC in The Daily LITG, 24th June, 2024

Francesco Mattina has never worked for DC Comics, and we have always been at war with Eurasia. Or something like that.

Francesco Mattina has never worked for DC Comics, and we have always been at war with Eurasia. His covers sent to the cornfield topped traffic again on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Francesco Mattina's Trashed Covers

LITG one year ago, Frank Miller's Captain America

LITG two years ago, Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales"

LITG three years ago, Wanda's Vision

LITG four years ago, Supernatural, Star Wars and Animal Kingdom

Looks like it was a bit of a telly-watching weekend with Supernatural and Animal Kingdom, dominating the charts – that's if you weren't playing with Star Wars toys. And that's long before anyone has to worry about John Constantine.

LITG five years ago, Road To Watchmen

Five years ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time?

Comic Book birthdays today

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Kevin VanHook , comics writer, artist, filmmaker.

, comics writer, artist, filmmaker. Denis Rodier , artist on Death Of Superman.

, artist on Death Of Superman. Alan N. Zelenetz , co-creator of Alien Legion.

, co-creator of Alien Legion. Carlo Pagulayan , artist on Hulk, Elektra, creator of Korg.

, artist on Hulk, Elektra, creator of Korg. Liam Francis Walsh , New Yorker cartoonist and graphic novelist.

, New Yorker cartoonist and graphic novelist. Michael Dooley , author of The Education of a Comics Artist.

, author of The Education of a Comics Artist. Ash Maczko , writer of Squarriors.

, writer of Squarriors. John Anderson , editor at DC Thomson.

, editor at DC Thomson. Shawn Demumbrum of SpazDog Press.

