Francesco Mattina Removed From DC in The Daily LITG, 24th June, 2024
Francesco Mattina has never worked for DC Comics, and we have always been at war with Eurasia. Or something like that.
Francesco Mattina has never worked for DC Comics, and we have always been at war with Eurasia. His covers sent to the cornfield topped traffic again on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The ten most popular stories yesterday: Francesco Mattina's Trashed Covers
- DC Comics Junks All Covers by Francesco Mattina Over A.I. Accusations
- NECA Unveils Universal Monsters x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2-Pack
- Todd McFarlane Comes To The Aid Of The G.I. Joe Compendium Kickstarter
- Dungeons & Dragons Cover Art Accused Of Being A.I., Artist Fights Back
- Scott Snyder, Jason Aaron and Kelly Thompson on Absolute DC Comics
- The Boys: Kripke on Changing Black Noir/Homelander Comics Storyline
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Hits Switch In July
- X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse #2 Preview: Mutant Melee Madness
- Taylor Swift Fans Not Laughing at Foo Fighters Frontman Grohl's "Joke"
- Millie Gibson Had Message for Doctor Who Season Finale Cinema Viewers
- The Pre-Code Horror of Farrell's Haunted Thrills #11, at Auction
- The Romance of Lev Gleason's Boy Loves Girl, Up for Auction
- Ultimate & Amazing Spider-Man Top Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Blood Hunt Readers Also Need To Pick Up The Strange Academy Tie-In Too
- Hal Seeger and Bill Williams' G.I. Jane Comic Book, Up for Auction
- Bragi Schut & Renzo Podesta's Magick in Mythos September 2024 Solicits
- Eugeen's Irving The Evil Wizard #1 in Aloha September 2024 Solicits
- Francesco Mattina's Trashed Covers in The Daily LITG, 23rd June, 2024
Comic Book birthdays today
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Kevin VanHook, comics writer, artist, filmmaker.
- Denis Rodier, artist on Death Of Superman.
- Alan N. Zelenetz, co-creator of Alien Legion.
- Carlo Pagulayan, artist on Hulk, Elektra, creator of Korg.
- Liam Francis Walsh, New Yorker cartoonist and graphic novelist.
- Michael Dooley, author of The Education of a Comics Artist.
- Ash Maczko, writer of Squarriors.
- John Anderson, editor at DC Thomson.
- Shawn Demumbrum of SpazDog Press.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
