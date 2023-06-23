Posted in: Comics | Tagged: marvel, newlitg
Marvel's September Solicits in The Daily LITG, 23rd June 2023
Marvel Comics lists all their September 2023 solicits and solicitations, in a run around the previous day on Bleeding Cool.
Marvel Comics lists all their September solicits and solicitations. So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The ten most popular stories yesterday, Marvel's September Solicits
- Marvel Comics Solicits & Full Solicitations For September 2023
- Marvel Fall Of X Solicits For September Including Uncanny Spider-Man
- Transformers Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Take a Road Trip with Hasbro
- Frank Miller's Captain America For New Captain America #1
- Marvel Comics To Put Spine-Tingling Spider-Man In Print
- Hasbro Debuts New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Mirage Figure
- Marvel Gives Werewolf By Night Another One-Shot in September
- Saga #65 Finale Subverts Readers' Expectations Once Again (Spoilers)
- A Brand New Ultimate Universe From Marvel Comics, Today – Earth 6160
- Jack Kirby Estate Responds To Stan Lee Documentary
More comics stories you might prefer
- Frazetta's Dark Kingdom Sells for Record $6 Million at Heritage
- Sainted Love & Lone Launch in Vault Comics' September 2023 Solicits
- Grant Morrison, Paul Cornell & Mark Russell in Ahoy September Solicits
- The Return of Serenity in Firefly: The Fall Guys, in September
- In 1949 Curt Swan Gave Us Real Fact Comics #19, at Auction
- Beyond #1 Features One Of The Best Werewolf Covers Ever, at Auction
- Under the Oak Tree: Manta Announces Season 3 of Romance Series
- Loki & Valkyrie? Peter & Wanda? Marvel Adult Novels Ask What If…?
- Darkwing Duck Spins Off Negaduck Comic Series From Dynamite
- Stan Lee & Bill Sienkiewicz's Traitor's Revenge Published Separately
- Sheena Heads To the Jungle Of Exam Conditions
- Lou Fine's Iconic Work on Quality's Hit Comics #5, up for Auction
- R.L. Stine & Adam Gorham Create Stuff Of Nightmares: Red Murder
- Cullen Bunn and Piotr Kowalski Return to Bloodborne in September 2023
LITG one year ago, Arrowverse Makes Moves
- Arrowverse Makes Moves: Arrow? Batwoman? The Flash? BCTV DD
- Tonight Is Psystrike Mewtwo Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: June 2022
- Mapping Out The Future Of The X-Men & Fall Of The Mutants (Spoilers)
- Immortality Of The X-Men And A Permanent Death Of A Mutant (Spoilers)
- The Venture Bros Star Shares Film Update, Thoughts on Series Finale
- Hasbro Reveals Mystique as Next Marvel Legends X-Men Animated Figure
- DC Comics Scarecrow Unleashes Fear with Exclusive McFarlane Figure
- Firefly: Nathan Fillion Would Work with Joss Whedon "In A Second"
- Finally, Mary Jane Appears In This Comic- Amazing Spider-Man #4
- Lungflower Graphic Novel, Drawn By A.I. Algorithm, Is First To Publish
- The Redemption Of Jean Grey & The Phoenix In X-Men #12
- Miracleman From Aaron, Carey, Templeton, Stegman, Gaiman & Buckingham
- First Look Preview of Faithless III #6, The Finale of the Trilogy
- Flawed by Chuck Brown, Prenzy Comes to Image Comics in September
- Alan Moore Short Story Collection Illuminations Gets 150,000 Print Run
- The Marvel Universe Has A Queer Youth Center Named After Matt Baker
- Grim #3's Surprise Sales Jump As #1 Goes To Fourth Printing
- Kristen Koerner Simon Joins IDW As Graphic Novel Group Editor
LITG two years ago, Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy
- DC Comics Confirms Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Go Down On Each Other
- Should You Transfer Legendaries In Pokémon GO?
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- The Orville Season 3: Closest Thing to a "Star Trek" Crossover & More
- Warren Ellis And Ben Templesmith To Complete 'Fell' At Image Comics
- Today Is Shiny Swinub Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- McFarlane Toys Enters the Batcave With Their Batman 1966 Playset
- Marvel Comics September 2021 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined
- Infinite Frontier #1 Has Multiverse, Crisis and Roy Harper (Spoilers)
- McFarlane Toys Gives Closer Look At 1966 Batman and Robin Figures
- The Mighty Boushh in Star Wars Marvel Comics September 2021 Solicits
- Making The Penguin Formidable Again (Detective Comics #1038 Spoilers)
- Jonathan Kent, Superman, Gets Another New Superpower (Spoilers)
- Diamond Comics Announces Online Retailer Summit For September
- Department Of Truth and Nice House On The Lake are Putting On Sales
- Skybound X #3 With Science Dog And The Walking Dead
- Seriously, Who Would Live In Gotham? (Detective Comics #1038 Spoiler)
- A Venom Variant Favorite Is Up For Auction At ComicConnect
- Solo Leveling: Yen Audio Casts Ki Hong Lee in Audiobook of Webcomic
- Ablaze Announces August and September Manga Titles
- A Tale Of Three Very Different Action Comics #1 At Auction
- Todd McFarlane's First Amazing Spider-Man Work On Auction
- John Constantine Literally Rewrites the Plot of Justice League #63
- Connor Hawke & Damian Wayne, Much In Common (Robin #3 Spoilers)
- A Tale Of Five Amazing Fantasy #15 Comic Books At Auction
LITG three years ago, Supernatural, Animal Kingdom, Lucifer
Looks like it was a bit of a telly-watching weekend with Supernatural, Animal Kingdom, Lucifer dominating the charts. And that's long before anyone has to worry about Batman.
- Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Promises to Be Better "Shepherd"
- Animal Kingdom: Some Thoughts on TNT Drama's Season 5 Delay
- Lucifer Season 5: So Did Netflix "Leak" the Series' Return Date?
- Will The Cover to Batman #93 Cause a Fuss Tomorrow?
- New Star Wars Empire Strikes Black Series Figures Announced by Hasbro
- Doctor Who: David Tennant Finally Confirms a Steven Moffat Theory
- Rags Gets a TPB in Antarctic Press September 2020 Solicitations
- Marcella Season 3 Review: Netflix Series Finally Delivers Killer Noir
- Charles Brownstein, Ejected From the CBLDF?
- Loki: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tom Hiddleston Have Some Catching Up to Do
LITG four years ago, Ch-Ch-Changes
Four years ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time? And the Abrams Spider-Man still ain't out.
- Johnny Constantine? DC Announce New Young Readers Graphic Novels From Louise Simonson, Ryan North, Jeffrey Brown, laudia Gray, Julie Maroh, E. Lockhart, and More
- "American Horror Story": "AHS: 1984" Filming? Billy Eicher Not Returning
- Comic Creators Not Amused by Marvel Hiring J.J. Abrams' Son
- Brian Bendis Locked in Desperate Struggle with Hackers as Crisis Enters 4th Hour
- LA Times Laments Marvel Closing Their Vertigo Imprint on 26th-Anniversary
- What Removing Vertigo, Ink and Zoom Will Mean For the Entire DC Comics Line (Dan DiDio Update)
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Becky Cloonan, artist on Batman, Wolverine, co-creator of American Virgin, Demo, Southern Cross, True Lives of The Fabulous Killjoys
- James Kuhoric, former EIC of Bleeding Cool
- ChrisCross, penciller on Blood Syndicate and Heroes, Captain Marvel, Slingers, and Firestorm. CEO of Eternal Kick
- Wolfgang Parker, writer of 1888: Deklin Skurlock Investigation Casebook
- Bryan Christopher Moss, artist on Johnny Arcade
- Mike Lilly, artist on Annihilation Conquest, Quasar, Vampirella, Nightwing, Batman, Detective Comics, Marvel Knights, Punisher, Catwoman, Green Lantern, X-Men Unlimited, and Dungeons & Dragons
- Adam Pottier, comics manager at Kingston Gaming Nexus.
- Pedro Angosto, comic book analyst.
- Amy Adams, owner/operator of Bergen Street Press.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
