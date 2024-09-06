Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: joker, newlitg

A Very Thin Joker in The Daily LITG, the 6th of September 2024

The size of the Joker edition for DC Compact Comics topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

The size of the Joker edition for DC Compact Comics topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

The size of the Joker edition for DC Compact Comics topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Bringing Back Boyd Crowder

LITG two years ago, Howard Stern Vs Sarah Michelle Gellar

LITG three years ago, Chinese Culture in Shang-Chi

LITG four years ago, The Boys, The Boys

LITG five years ago, buying a comic shop

LITG six years ago, our first look at Captain Marvel

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Sergio Aragonés, creator of Groo The Wanderer.

creator of Groo The Wanderer. Mike Zeck, artist on Secret Wars, Punisher, Captain America, co-creator of Damned.

artist on Secret Wars, Punisher, Captain America, co-creator of Damned. Brian Clopper , creator of The Heebie-Jeebies, Monster Pals, Norton The Vampire, Graham The Gargoyle, Space Babies, and Cartoonists in the Classroom.

, creator of The Heebie-Jeebies, Monster Pals, Norton The Vampire, Graham The Gargoyle, Space Babies, and Cartoonists in the Classroom. Simon Sanchez of Trauma Comics.

of Trauma Comics. Kyle Overkill, host of Pages and Panels

host of Pages and Panels Marcus King of Mad Ox Games & Comics, London, Kentucky

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

