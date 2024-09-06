Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: ,

A Very Thin Joker in The Daily LITG, the 6th of September 2024

The size of the Joker edition for DC Compact Comics topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • The Joker edition for DC Compact Comics takes the top spot on Bleeding Cool for September 6th, 2024.
  • Highlights include DC's new Wonder Woman spinoff and Scott Snyder's revelations about Batman.
  • See the top ten most popular comic news stories from September 5th, 2024.
  • Don't miss updates on comic industry losses, new releases, and exciting collectibles announcements.

The size of the Joker edition for DC Compact Comics topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

A Very Thin Joker in The Daily LITG, 6th September 2024
Joker – DC Compact Comics

The size of the Joker edition for DC Compact Comics topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Will The Shine Come Off DC's Compact Comics With A Joker In The Pack?
  2. Justice Society Of America #12 Tribute To Mike Wieringo & Lee Moder
  3. Hasbro Brings Back Star Wars: TVC Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter
  4. Daniel Sampere's Foil Variant Covers For DC All-In in October 2024
  5. DC Comics Confirms Wonder Woman Spinoff Trinity Series From Tom King
  6. Scott Snyder Shows Us Absolute Batman's Cape Will Be "Programmable"
  7. Iron Studios Unleashes Skeletor from The Masters of the Universe
  8. Gambit Charges Up Wolverine with New X-Men 97' Iron Studios Statue
  9. Reacher Author Lee Child Shares What The Future Holds for Jack 
  10. X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Addresses Disney/Marvel Allegations & More

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Bringing Back Boyd Crowder

Bringing Back Boyd Crowder in The Daily LITG, 5th September 2023
Boyd Crowder  JUSTIFIED: CITY PRIMEVAL – Image: FX Networks
  1. Justified: City Primeval Creators on Bringing Back Boyd Crowder & More
  2. An X-Men Marriage And The First Firestar Fight (Spoilers)
  3. The Flash- A Cosmic Horror Analogy For The Modern Marriage (Spoilers)
  4. So Who Bought Wayne Manor? (Batman #137 Spoilers) 
  5. John Wick Director Offers an Update on Chapter 5 
  6. Now Ohio Parents Object To Heartstopper in Scholastic Book Fairs 
  7. Who Works At The Big Belly Burger In Smallville? (Spoilers) 
  8. Jenette Kahn Chooses DC Comics' Golden Age For The Folio Society 
  9. James Gunn Updates Superman Costume, "So Different" Creature Commandos 
  10. Breaking Bad Residuals: Aaron Paul Doesn't "Get a Piece from Netflix"
  11. Now The Joker Advertises Wonder Woman Comics (Spoilers)
  12. Dan Slott's Doctor Who, Now Eighteen Months Late And Ten Dollars More
  13. Peacemaker Tries Hard #5 – The First Appearance Of Deathstroke Babies
  14. Dick Grayson, The World's Second-Greatest Detective, In City Boy?
  15. Jon Moxley Beats Orange Cassidy in The Daily LITG, 5th September 2023

LITG two years ago, Howard Stern Vs Sarah Michelle Gellar

gellar
Image: Screencaps
  1. Howard Stern's Mouth Wrote Check Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants Cashed
  2. Star Trek: Voyager Star Kate Mulgrew Confirms Janeway Spinoff "Talks"
  3. Pick Up The Pokémon TCG Holiday Calendar Box Today
  4. Marvel's Fantastic Four To Be Less Cosmic, More Black Mirror
  5. Howard Stern Vs Buffy in The Daily LITG, 5th of September 2022
  6. What Midjourney A.I. Art Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like
  7. Babylon 5: JMS Updates CW Reboot, Secret B5 Project & Rising Stars
  8. Batman: The Animated Series at 30: The Show That Redefined Animation
  9. When Marvel Thought Having A Comic Called Black Goliath Was Fine
  10. Comic Store In Your Future: Hot 25 Comics by Rodman Comics
  11. The Future Of The Penguin For DC Comics (Batman #127 spoilers)
  12. When Marvel Turned Down Jenny Sparks for New Warriors, And Wanted
  13. Bleeding Cool Suggests A New Name For Shazam's Mary Marvel
  14. Magic Goes Wrong In The DC Universe (Dark Crisis Spoilers)
  15. Carol Danvers' New Direction in Ms. Marvel #20, Up for Auction
  16. What Triggered Batman's Failsafe? (Batman #127 Spoilers)
  17. Sandman Drawn By Jack Kirby, Up for Auction
  18. Mystique Keeps Debuting In Ms. Marvel #17, Up for Auction
  19. Comic Creators Jumping On Christopher Cantwell & Germán García's Briar
  20. Comic Creators React To… Liz Truss, The New British Prime Minister

LITG three years ago, Chinese Culture in Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: New Single and Poster
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Poster. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.
  1. Thoughts on Shang-Chi from a Viewer Who Knows Chinese Culture
  2. Seth MacFarlane Calls Out Fox for Family Guy/Tucker Carlson Hypocrisy
  3. Nick Spencer Isn't Reversing One More Day, He's Reversing Sins Past
  4. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: A Dee-Less Gang Goes for a Ride
  5. Warners Deletes Cyborg From DC Fandome After Ray Fisher Comments?
  6. WWE Gets Even More Cheap As They've Now Cut Backstage Catering
  7. Grant Morrison Reveals Novel & TV Plans To Jonathan Hickman
  8. Rick and Morty Writer Jeff Loveness Ends Run with Season 5 Finale
  9. Black Widow Suit: Russo Bros Reportedly Hesitant To Work With Marvel
  10. DC's Next Major Event Set Up In Infinite Frontier #6 (Spoilers)
  11. The Centuries-Spanning Cimmerian Tales of Garth and Malu, at Auction
  12. The Last Annihilation: Wiccan & Hulkling #1 Review: Enjoyable
  13. Dark Ages #1 Review: World-Altering Framing
  14. The Antagonists #1-3 Review: Unforced Errors
  15. Batman Fear State Alpha Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  16. Tony Patrick and Goñi Montes Create Planet Brooklyn Graphic Novel
  17. Marvel Avengers/X-Men 30th Anniversary MAX 1993 Yearbook At Auction
  18. Quentin Tarantino In London – Looking for His West End Debut?
  19. Philadelphia & Phantoms in The Daily LITG, 5th September 2021

LITG four years ago, The Boys, The Boys

  1. The Boys Season 2 Drops Early in Response to Vought Takeover Attempt
  2. The Boys: Eric Kripke Just Tied Rick and Morty for Best Response Ever
  3. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Brett Dalton Reveals Why No Ward in Finale
  4. How To Get Sinnoh Stones & Upgrades For Porygon Community Day
  5. Warner Bros. Issues a Statement Concerning Justice League Allegations
  6. Tony Khan Says AEW Has No Plans to Work with Anyone Else from NWA
  7. Square Enix Reveals Details For Marvel's Avengers 1.05 Update
  8. Titans Costume Designer Posts Rare Pic of Season 1 Finale Batman
  9. Renee Young on Post-WWE Career: "AEW Confirmed!"
  10. Five Missing Titles From The Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary
  11. Making History: Black People Headline 2 Top 5 Comics Publishers
  12. Alan Moore's Cinema Purgatorio, All 18 Issues For $40, FOCing Now
  13. Seasons Of Terror Brings Stephen King and Ray Bradbury Comics
  14. Bombshell Comics of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Closes After 20 Years
  15. Rosalind Morehead, Sales Manager, Direct Market, Out At IDW

LITG five years ago, buying a comic shop

LITG six years ago, our first look at Captain Marvel

  1. 10 Photos From 'Captain Marvel': Skrull, Mar-Vell, and Ronan
  2. Giving the Finger to Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's The Green Lantern – He's Already Started Year Two
  3. ComiXology Glitch – All Of Today's Marvel Comics Are Free
  4. Three More DC Hero Deaths Being Teased in Justice League #7 (Spoilers) 
  5. Justice League #7 Gets Another Surprise Visitor

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Sergio Aragonés, creator of Groo The Wanderer.
  • Mike Zeck, artist on Secret Wars, Punisher, Captain America, co-creator of Damned.
  • Brian Clopper, creator of The Heebie-Jeebies, Monster Pals, Norton The Vampire, Graham The Gargoyle, Space Babies, and Cartoonists in the Classroom.
  • Simon Sanchez of Trauma Comics.
  • Kyle Overkill, host of Pages and Panels
  • Marcus King of Mad Ox Games & Comics, London, Kentucky

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Joker, Joker, Joker, Joker, Joker, Joker, Joker,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.