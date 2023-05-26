Just Arrived at MCM London Comic Con in The Daily LITG, 26th May 2023 An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Coolc as I just arrived at MCM London Comic Con on the Elizabeth Line. See you there?

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And today I type this after just having gotten off the Elizabeth line, tunnelling my way through London, to the ExCel Centre for the start of MCM London Comic Con. If you see me there, give me a wave!

LITG one year ago, Khan-La'an

LITG two years ago – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Pops

LITG three years ago – Magic: The Gathering

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but yesterday it was all about Magic The Gathering. With just a little Twin Peaks.

LITG four years ago – we knew all about Tom King.

Man, we were so on the ball with Tom King coming off Batman, weren't we? And so off about Sheriff Kapoor.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Tom Mandrake, artist on The Spectre, Martian Manhunter, Grimjack and Batman.

artist on The Spectre, Martian Manhunter, Grimjack and Batman. James Kochalka, creator of Superf*ckers

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

