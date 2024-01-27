Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: marvel solicits, newlitg, Solicits

Marvel Solicits Still in the Daily LITG, the 27th of January, 2024

Marvel solicits for April 2024 topped the charts again yesterday, but there were solicitations all round Bleeding Cool.

Marvel Solicits still tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

LITG two years ago, God Of Hammers

LITG three years ago, Paramount+, Lucifer and Pokemon GO

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG four years ago – Transformers and Hellbat figured large

And Wolverine was up to stuff.

LITG five years ago – Hush fell

And DC Comics was dealing with Damned fallout.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Richard Starkings, comic book letterer, creator of Elephantmen

comic book letterer, creator of Elephantmen Steve Leialoha , artist on Spider-Woman and Fables.

, artist on Spider-Woman and Fables. Peter Laird , co-creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

, co-creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Frank Miller , creator of Sin City and 300, writer/artist on The Dark Knight Returns and Daredevil.

, creator of Sin City and 300, writer/artist on The Dark Knight Returns and Daredevil. Sean Phillips, co-creator of Sleeper and Criminal

co-creator of Sleeper and Criminal Tom Vincent , artist and colourist on Silver Surfer, Avengers, Robotech Masters, X-Factor.

, artist and colourist on Silver Surfer, Avengers, Robotech Masters, X-Factor. Stefan Petrucha, writer for Mickey Mouse, Nancy Drew, Donald Duck and X-Files.

writer for Mickey Mouse, Nancy Drew, Donald Duck and X-Files. Christopher Sotomayor, comics colourist

comics colourist Mike Negin , Global Comics Talent Manager at Reed POP

, Global Comics Talent Manager at Reed POP Raven Gregory , creator of The Fly, editor at Zenescope

, creator of The Fly, editor at Zenescope Lee Garbett , artist on Loki, Lucifer, Batgirl

, artist on Loki, Lucifer, Batgirl Ben Grisanti of Hypnotic Dog Comics

of Hypnotic Dog Comics Renato Camilo, artist on Lookers, Belladonna, Jungle Fantasy

artist on Lookers, Belladonna, Jungle Fantasy Michael Nelsen, writer and artist on Supernaut, Gudrun and Cryptwalker.

