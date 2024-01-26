Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: ,

Marvel Makes Its Solicits Known in the Daily LITG 26th January 2024

Marvel solicits for April 2024 topped the charts yesterday, but there were solicits all round. At Bleeding Cool, you can read all about stuff

Marvel solicits for April 2024 topped the charts yesterday, but there were solicitations all round. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Marvel Comics' Full Solicits And Solicitations For April 2024

Marvel Solicits tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Marvel Comics' Full Solicits And Solicitations For April 2024
  2. Biggest Beast World Spoilers That Transform Titans Into Traitors
  3. The Roxxin' Thor #1 Launches In April From Marvel… Or Not
  4. Disney Unveils Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day Doll Set
  5. Todd McFarlane To Sign A Copy Of Spawn #350 For All Comic Stores
  6. Jeopardy! Ken Jennings Welcomes Emma Stone as Regular Contestant 
  7. Marvel's Immortal Thor To Be Renamed The Roxxin' Thor (Spoilers)
  8. Bleeding Cool Presents: Valiant's Full April 2024 Solicitations
  9. Orchis, Dominion, The Fifth Empire, Externals in Today's X-Men Comics
  10. Disney Continue Confusing Customers With Mickey Mouse Marvel Variants

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Cloverfield Director Reveals the Meaning of the Film's Final Scene

Cloverfield Sequel In The Works With Babak Anvari Directing
Credit Paramount
  1. Cloverfield Director Reveals the Meaning of the Film's Final Scene
  2. Jeremy Renner Injured Attempting to Save Nephew: Sheriff's Report
  3. Marvel Digital App Not Updating In Wake Of ComiXology Layoffs
  4. What Have They Done To Ben Reilly? (Dark Web Spoilers)
  5. Mister Sinister Is The Hero Of The Sins Of Sinister #1 (XSpoilers)
  6. Very Sneaky Peek At McFarlane Toys at London Toy Fair
  7. Adult Swim Cuts Ties with Justin Roiland; Rick and Morty Will Continue
  8. Mariko Tamaki Off Green Lantern? Dawn Of DC Plans Changed Already
  9. Dawn Of DC – Tom Taylor and Nicola Scott Launch Titans #1
  10. A Big Change To The Superman Family This Week (SuperSpoilers)

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG two years ago, Batman Tales And Origins

A Few Examples Of Modern Batman Continuity In Today's DC Comics

  1. Rewriting Origins And Other Batman Continuities In Today's DC Comics
  2. What A Surprise, Daredevil #1 With Same Creative Team & Matt Murdock
  3. DC Comics Cancel The Joker As Well As The Justice League
  4. Hasbro Gives Fans a Closer Look at Animated X-Men Marvel Legends
  5. Hulk #3 Booms On eBay, Selling For $16 A Copy, Over "Black Hulk"
  6. Today, Shazam Almost Brings Back Captain Marvel (Spoilers)
  7. Saturday Night Live: Ingraham's Response As Bad As We Needed It To Be
  8. The Boys S03: Jensen Ackles Wants Everyone (But His Mom) Watching
  9. Tom Taylor On Superman: Son Of Kal-El Absence From December's Top 50
  10. Kid Eternity To Get A Big Role In Upcoming Justice League Dark?
  11. First Look: Kevin Wada's Oni Press Exclusive Cover For Chef's Kiss
  12. What Stephanie Phillips Got Past DC In Today's Harley Quinn #11
  13. Deathstroke's T.R.U.S.T. Revealed – Will He Abuse It? (Spoilers)
  14. Even Robin Objects To How DC Comics Portrays Poison Ivy (Spoilers)
  15. What A Surprise, Daredevil #1 With Same Creative Team & Matt Murdock
  16. Today, Superman Crosses Over With Richard Donner's Goonies – Again
  17. Today, Shazam Almost Brings Back Captain Marvel (Spoilers)
  18. A New Origin For Catwoman From DC Comics, Today
  19. Still Supernatural In The Daily LITG 25th January 2022

LITG three years ago, Hulk #181

The Man Who Bought Incredible Hulk #181 For $5 In An Antique Store
LITG: Johnathan Michael Seman's copy of Incredible Hulk #181
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

  1. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Pike, Spock Lead Way to Paramount+
  2. The Man Who Bought Incredible Hulk #181 For $5 In An Antique Store
  3. Superman Is Back From the Dead With Black Suit XM Studios Statue
  4. The Masked Singer Season 5 Teaser Promises Game-Changing Return
  5. Brian Bendis No Longer Exclusive At DC Comics
  6. Doctor Who: The Rise and Premature Fall of the TV Whoniverse
  7. Jason Aaron & Ed McGuiness' Heroes Reborn – A World Without Avengers
  8. New Star Wars Clone Wars and Rebels Statues Arrive From Gentle Giant
  9. The Unreleased Unova Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Eight
  10. Entei Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: January 2021
  11. Tomorrow Night You Will Be Able To Vote For The X-Men
  12. Comic Store In Your Future – To Change Or Not To Change?
  13. Kyle's Little Sister: JY's New Graphic Novel About Sibling Rivalry
  14. Marjorie Finnegan: AWA Teases Garth Ennis' Time Travel Caper Comedy
  15. In DC Future State, Lex Luthor Is Still Known for Just One Thing
  16. Locust, Rodents, Unikorn, Snatched in Scout April 2021 Solicitations
  17. Edgar Church: The Artwork Behind the Greatest Comic Collection Ever
  18. Red Sonja Original Art by Frank Thorne Up for Auction
  19. Alan Moore-Inspired Nightmares Of Providence in April Solicits
  20. Frankee White & Kat Baumann's 20 Fists #1 From Source Point in April
  21. Will Your Copy Of BRZRKR #1 Be Signed By Keanu Reeves?
  22. Number-crunching DC Comics' Shrinking Output – April 2021
  23. Kevin Eastman's Totally Twisted Tales – But What About Lost Angeles?
  24. Agent Janna Morishima Tells Us How to Build a Career In Kids Comics
  25. Ted Sikora's Bloom Returns to Diamond From Hero Tomorrow Comics

LITG four years ago – Transformers and Hellbat figured large

And Wolverine was up to stuff.

  1. Transformers Soundwave and Ravage Get Expensive with Prime 1 Studio
  2. Let's Take a Look at The McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Hellbat Figure
  3. Carol Danvers to Lose Her Shirt in Poker Game with Wolverine in April's Captain Marvel #17
  4. Wolverine Heads to South America to Kidnap a Child in X-Men #5 [Preview]
  5. Rick & Morty Go To Hell – and Rick And Morty Present: The Council Of Ricke From Oni Press April 2020 Solicitations
  6. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  7. Ablaze Media is Trying to Publish Conan Comics Again in April 2020 Solicitations
  8. How Long Before the Beast Screws Up This Time? X-Force #6 [Preview]
  9. IDW Loses $26.4 Million in 2019, Projects Profitability in 2021
  10. Age of Khonshu Begins, Avengers Fall as Moon Knight Comes to Avengers in April

LITG five years ago – Hush fell

And DC Comics was dealing with Damned fallout.

  1. DC Comics Cancels Batman Hush Omnibus
  2. Terry Crews, Zac Efron Get BossLogic Reimaginings as Jaxx and Green Lantern
  3. The Cut Spider-Ham Joke That Took Things Too Far in 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse'
  4. Nudity Removal Demands for DC Comics' Second Coming
  5. Rob Liefeld Will Not Attend Hollywood's Tribute to Stan Lee

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Sal Buscema, artist on The Incredible Hulk
  • Gary Colabuono, comic book historian
  • Brian Holguin, comics writer of Aria, KISS, Mr Majestic
  • Kyle Holtz, artist on Web Of Venom
  • Ace Continuado, artist on Shaper and Snow White

