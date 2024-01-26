Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: newlitg, Solicits

Marvel Makes Its Solicits Known in the Daily LITG 26th January 2024

Marvel solicits for April 2024 topped the charts yesterday, but there were solicits all round. At Bleeding Cool, you can read all about stuff

Article Summary Marvel's April 2024 solicitations dominate the latest buzz in comics.

Discover the most-read stories of the day, including Beast World twists and Thor's fate.

Find out about exclusive collectibles and the next big things in comics.

Catch up on significant comic industry birthdays and key events from past years.

Marvel Solicits tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Cloverfield Director Reveals the Meaning of the Film's Final Scene

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG two years ago, Batman Tales And Origins

LITG three years ago, Hulk #181

LITG four years ago – Transformers and Hellbat figured large

And Wolverine was up to stuff.

LITG five years ago – Hush fell

And DC Comics was dealing with Damned fallout.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Sal Buscema , artist on The Incredible Hulk

, artist on The Incredible Hulk Gary Colabuono , comic book historian

, comic book historian Brian Holguin , comics writer of Aria, KISS, Mr Majestic

, comics writer of Aria, KISS, Mr Majestic Kyle Holtz , artist on Web Of Venom

, artist on Web Of Venom Ace Continuado, artist on Shaper and Snow White

