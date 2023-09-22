Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Solicits
Marvel's December Solicits in the Daily LITG, 22nd September 2023
Marvel Comics' December 2023 solicits dropped late yesterday... and went straight to the top of Bleeding Cool's top ten.
Marvel Comics' December 2023 solicits dropped late yesterday… and went straight to the top of Bleeding Cool's top ten… No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
- Marvel Comics Full December 2023 Solicits
- Rick and Morty Season 7 Opening Addresses Justin Roiland Situation
- Marvel's Scarlet Witch Is Cancelled, But Not As We Know It
- Brian Bendis & Alex Maleev Create a Masterpiece For Dark Horse
- Major Talent Cuts Rock WWE in Wake of TKO Merger, Employee Layoffs
- McFarlane Debuts Limited Run The Joker Comedian Sketch Edition Figure
- Spider-Man 2099 Vs Horror In New Weekly Series From Marvel For 2024
- Who Is Joining Orchis? Where Are The X-Men? Today's Krakoan #XSpoilers
- DC Comics Cancels Hardware, Trial Of Amazons & Batman Foil Facsimiles
- DC Comics Cancels Listing For Justice Society Of America #10
- Darth Vader Gets The Scourge in Star Wars December 2023 Solicits
- Aaron Douglas & Mark Verheiden Launch Borealis From Dark Horse Comics
- David & Maria Lapham's Underheist From Boom Studios
- Jennifer Blood: Battle Diary Sounds A Bit Like Punisher: War Journal
- Katana Collins and Kewber Baal Revive The Legenderry Red Sonja
- Beware! Marvel to Publish Prequel to Original Planet Of The Apes Movie
- Oni's Man From Maybe #1 Published With Surprise Word Balloon Variants
- Sabrina The Teenage Witch in Archie Comics December 2023 Solicits
- Winston Churchill on the Cover of Weird Comics #20, up for Auction
- Aviv Or Draws New Critical Role Comic, Artagan, From Dark Horse
- Rick & Morty No Longer "Created By"- Daily LITG, 21st September 2023
LITG one year ago, X-Terminators
- X-Terminators #1 Is More Like X-Terminators #1
- Don Simpson Has A Few Things To Say About Rob Liefeld's WhatNot Cover
- Judgment Day Changes Krakoan Resurrection Again (Major XSpoilers)
- Neil Gaiman Supports/Defends JMS's Babylon 5 Reboot Series Efforts
- Lots Of Leaked Listings For Marvel January 2023 Solicitations
- A Final Judgment For Captain America (Judgment Day Spoilers)
- Supernatural Spinoff Pitch: So Hear Us Out, Ackles, Padalecki & Kripke
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Explains Why No Season 2 Decision Yet
- Hellraiser Trailer Finally Unleashed, Film Out October 7th On Hulu
- Tonight Is Kartana/Celesteela Raid Hour #2 In Pokemon GO: Sept. 2022
- Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast Announces Within Temptation Collab
- A Complete Run of Marvel Mystery Comics, Up for Auction
- 35 Mobility Aid Crutches Given Away Alongside Edge Of Spider-Verse #3
- Dragon Ball Z Fans Won't Want To Miss This Shonen Jump Auction
- Today's Edge Of Spider-Verse Has A Song For Its Spinstress
- Deadpool Gets An Invite From The Horded Emperor To His New Series
- Steve Geppi Responds To Dark Horse Penguin Random House Exclusivity
- Now Dark Horse Comics Goes Exclusive With Penguin Random House
- Wolverine Is No Longer The Best There Is At What He Does (Spoilers)
- Supernatural Spinoffs in The Daily LITG, 21st September 2022
LITG two years ago, Dark Side Of The Ring's Dark Side-
- Dark Side of the Ring: Rob Van Dam Looks to Clarify Ric Flair Comments
- Family Guy Gets Heartbreaking Goodbye Bumper from Adult Swim
- Saying Goodbye To Family Guy in The Daily LITG, 21st September 2021
- Disney Parks 50th Anniversary McDonald's Happy Meal Toys Are Here
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Wraps Block 3 Filming
- Editorial And Creative Clashes In DC Comics' New 52, Ten Years On
- Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Looks at Chris Kanyon's Double Life
- Hellraiser Writer David S. Goyer Says New Film Looks "Terrifying"
- Mark Millar's Night Club – What If Vampires Wanted To Be Superheroes?
- Looks Like I'm Coming To Thanksgiving San Diego Comic-Con After All
- Scarecrow's Fear Manifesto Seems Very Familiar (Batman #113 Spoilers)
- Ablaze Unveils Artbook and Manga Releases for December 2021
- Sensor is Junji Ito's Most Ambitious Cosmic Horror Tale Yet
- Miracle Molly As A Fable Of Work-For-Hire And Creator-Owned Comics?
- House Of Slaughter #1 Gets Almost Half A Million Orders
- How Batman Talks To The Governments Of The World (Spoilers)
- Our First Look At Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar's King Conan #1
- The X-Men, Thomas Edison And The Teslelephant
- PrintWatch: Shang Chi, Recount, Department of Truth, Ordinary Gods
- Alex Toth-Inspired Zorro Black & White Noir in AMP December Solicits
- First Look At Bryan Hitch and Geoff Johns' Redcoat
LITG three years ago, American Horror Stories and John Oliver
- American Horror Stories Teaser Fuels Our Dumpster Fire of Speculation
- Last Week Tonight Host John Oliver Wins 5th Emmy, Addresses Danbury
- Destiny 2 Hunter Sovereign Heroes Get New Threezero Figures
- Jim Campbell on Unauthorized Watchmen Sequel: "F*** Tom King"
- Rick and Morty Emmy Shock: Rick Reveals Why He Hasn't Tackled COVID
- Star Wars The Mandalorian Black Series Credit Collection Revealed
- Are Abilities, Natures, & New Characters Coming To Pokémon GO?
- Thundercats Ultimates By Super7: Let's Look At Lion-O
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Articuno
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Preview: Morgan's Right Here, Virginia
- Dan DiDio Appointed Tutor at The Kubert School, From Concept to Sale
- Mike Mignola Suggests Nazi-Punching Hellboy Might Vote Biden/Harris
- Next Week's Spawn #310 Has Orders Of 120,000 Copies
- Immortal She-Hulk Preview – Is Krakoa A Well For Mutants?
- The Bad Idea Hero Trade Preview Sells For $780 on eBay
LITG four years ago, Dan DiDio was crossing over Svengoolie
- Dan Didio Finally Gives DC Fans the Crossover They Deserve
- Proper Nightwing to Return in 2020 in James Tynion IV's Batman Run
- Back to Watchmen and Batman With Tom King
- IDW Cancels "Magic The Gathering: Chandra: The Trials Of Alara" Comic Before Publication
- James Tynion IV is DC Comics' New Batman Writer in 2020 – Is Something Killing The Robins?
- "Star Trek" Characters Who Should "Boldly Go" to Spinoff Series [Opinion]
- OFFICIAL – Dan DiDio Confirms James Tynion IV as New Batman Writer in 2020
- COSPLAY 9-1-1: 5 Things This Cosplayer Needs You to Know [OPINION]
- "Crisis" Management: 9 "Guarantees" for "Arrow," "The Flash," & More
- Speculator Corner: Marvel Comics #1000 – First Appearance of Apocalypse's Original Four Horsemen From HOXPOX
- Magneto Joins the X-Men in New Mezco One:12 Figure
- Another Deep-Dive Reference into Grant Morrison's New X-Men in House Of X #2
- MMPRxTMNT – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – New Comics Crossover For December
- Can Cosmic Ghost Rider Lift Thor's Hammer? Avengers #24 [Preview]
- Claremont and Sienkiewicz Return and Haven't Lost a Step in New Mutants: War Children #1 [Preview]
- "Supernatural" Season 15: "Back and to the Future" Overview [PREVIEW]
- OFFICIAL: Tony Daniel, Danny Miki and Tomeu Morey as New Batman Ongoing Artists in 2020
- Marvel Promises a Very Different Marvel Universe in 2020, With Iron Man and Incoming
- Meet Osita, Lok, and Chaos Kitten, the New Members of DC's Suicide Squad
- Speculator Corner: Will Last Avengers Story #2 Beat Spider-Girl #59?
- Lucius Fox to Play a Big Role Next Year in Batman Comic – Is Luke Fox Being Teased?
LITG five years ago, there was only one thing on our mind
- Bleeding Cool Brings You Batman's Penis In All Its Batglory From Batman: Damned #1
- Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One
- Has DC Comics Got Nightwing Completely the Wrong Way Round? (Batman #55 Spoilers)
- Chelsea Cain Rips Marvel and Comics Industry a New One in Scorching Interview
- At the End of X-Men Blue, the X-Men Return to the Beginning (Preview)
- Peter Kuper, creator of World War 3 Illustrated, Spy Vs Spy cartoonist.
- Magdalene Visaggio, co-creator of Kim & Kim, Eternity Girl, writer on Dr Mirage.
- Spike, Night of the Living Dead and Afterburn artist Matt Busch.
- Joe Mulvey, creator of Scam.
- Springheeled Jack creator Dave Hitchcock.
- Steve Lavigne, creator of Cudley the Cowlick, Sgt. Bananas, and Stump and Sling.
- Matt Busch, professor of Media and Communication Arts at Macomb Community College.
