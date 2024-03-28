Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mary jane, newlitg, peter parker

Peter Parker & Mary Jane Watson in the Daily LITG, 28th March, 2024

Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, and stuff.

Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Peter Parker & Mary Jane Watson top the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Tom Brevoort On The Worst Half-Decade Working At Marvel Comics

LITG two years ago, Simu Liu Says No To Master Of Kung Fu

LITG three years ago, Jerrymandering On Rick & Morty

LITG four years ago – Omnibuses and Absolutes were not too absolute

And Marvel helped Diamond survive – for one year.

LITG five years ago – Poison Ivy was problematic

And Superman got a new power – will he abuse it?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Adam R. Philips, of Untold Stories Marketing

of Untold Stories Marketing Costas Karaiskos , writer/editor for Markosia, organiser at Athenscon

, writer/editor for Markosia, organiser at Athenscon Enzo Garza , co-owner of BAMF Collectibles and Comics, Maitland, Florida

, co-owner of BAMF Collectibles and Comics, Maitland, Florida Jemal Flores, comics journalist

comics journalist Jamie Richards , Star Wars artist

, Star Wars artist Wayne Truman, comics letterer

comics letterer Peter Hsu, artist on Elf Warrior

