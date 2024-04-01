Posted in: Comics | Tagged: , ,

Roy Thomas & Wolverine in The Daily LITG Easter Monday 1st April 2024

Roy Thomas' claim over the creatorship of Wolverine at Marvel Comics saw two stories top yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool.

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Roy Thomas stakes his claim as the co-creator of Wolverine, stirring buzz.
  • Debate intensifies as Marvel now credits Roy Thomas alongside Len Wein.
  • Bleeding Cool's top stories feature the Wolverine creation controversy.
  • Sign up to Lying In The Gutters for daily round-ups on comic news.

Roy Thomas' claim over the creatorship of Wolverine saw two stories top yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Tom Brevoort Vs David Bogart On Roy Thomas And Wolverine

Roy Thomas on Wolverine tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Tom Brevoort Vs David Bogart On Roy Thomas And Wolverine
  2. Marvel Now Crediting Roy Thomas As Co-Creator Of Wolverine
  3. AEW Rampage: A Scorching Hot Take on Last Night's Disastrous Show 
  4. Gail Simone Writing 18 Uncanny X-Men Issues A Year, And Letters Pages
  5. The Big Bad Plans of Zur-En-Arrh in This Week's Batman #146 (Spoilers)
  6. Bad Idea Give Away Another Exclusive Comic In Two Hours At WonderCon
  7. Saturday Night Live: Things Get Awkward for Ramy Youssef, Travis Scott
  8. The Walking Dead: JDM, Jensen Ackles Discussed "Dead City" Appearance
  9. James Gunn Offers Update on DC Studios Projects/Completed Scripts 
  10. The Big Bang Theory: Adam Nimoy Reflects on Leonard Nimoy's Episode 

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, William Shatner Goes "Kirk" on Elon Musk's Twitter Defense

Star Trek: William Shatner's Issue with Twitter's Verification Update
Image: Paramount Global Screencap / SNL Screencap
  1. Star Trek: William Shatner Goes "Kirk" on Elon Musk's Twitter Defense 
  2. Marvel Comics, The Morning After The Night Before 
  3. DC Comics' Speechless Changes Name After Trademark Battle
  4. Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Terry Matalas on DS9/Sisko Fan Theory
  5. DC Comics Will Not Reprint Defective Detective Comics 
  6. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 8 Preview: Twisted Symphony (SPOILERS) 
  7. First Look At Nic Klein's Incredible Hulk #1 Artwork 
  8. Transformers Optimus Prime Gamer Edition Figure Revealed by Hasbro
  9. Marvel's John Turitzin & Rob Steffens, Also Fired By Disney
  10. Ike Perlmutter Finally Fired From Marvel And Disney
  11. Maurice Whitman's Rare and Coveted Kaanga Comics #8, up for Auction
  12. Unfins' Love Advice From The Great Duke Of Hell Gets Seven Book Deal
  13. Veronica Casson Auctions Webcomic, Grind Like a Girl, to Bloomsbury
  14. PrintWatch: Ambassadors, Avengers, Romans, Children Get Second Prints
  15. Enjelicious' Age Matters to be Published in Print by Webtoon
  16. Lilydusk's Midnight Poppy Land To Be Published in Print By Webtoon
  17. Your Missing Batman Page in the Daily LITG, 30th of March, 2023

LITG two years ago, Victor Hargreeves

The Umbrella Academy S03: Elliot Page Introduces Viktor Hargreeves
Image: Netflix
  1. The Umbrella Academy S03: Elliot Page Introduces Viktor Hargreeves
  2. Where Does The Hulk's Titan Come From? (Hulk #5 Spoilers)
  3. Magic The Gathering's New Hidden Planeswalker Debuts In First Issue
  4. Immortal X-Men #1 Reveals Mister Sinister's Krakoan Secret (Spoilers)
  5. The Mandalorian Star/Director Carl Weathers Confirms S03 Filming Wrap
  6. Amazing Spider-Man #93, How It All Ends For Peter, Ben & MJ (Spoilers)
  7. Marvel Cancels Shang-Chi #13, Replaced By Shang-Chi & The Ten Rings
  8. John Turturro Talked To His Own Kid, A DC Editor, About The Batman
  9. Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar & Charisma Carpenter Talk "Angel" Spinoff
  10. Legends of Tomorrow S08: Faison "Nervous"; More Braff/Blue Beetle Talk
  11. The Enduring Horror of Adventures into the Unknown, Up for Auction
  12. Dick Briefer Frankenstein's Serious 1950s Horror Turn, at Auction
  13. Slumber #1 Review: Clever Combination
  14. Superman: Son Of Kal-El #8 Review: Too Similar
  15. Joe Hill's Rain #3 Review: A Private Tragedy
  16. Blue Bolt #115 and its L.B. Cole Pre-Code Horror Cover, at Auction
  17. Thor's Marvel Debut and Loki Saves the Day in Venus #12, at Auction
  18. Latest Red Diamond Mister Sinister Gossip – Is The Pit His Destiny?
  19. ComiXology Not Quite But Almost As Terrible As It Was Six Weeks Ago
  20. Alex De Campi, Skylar Patridge & Kelly Fitzpatrick Webtoon Reversal
  21. JobWatch: Promotions And New Hires At Marvel, DC, First Second & Oni
  22. Green Lantern: Birth Of Conspiracy Favourite In DC Round Robin II
  23. Victor Hargreeves In The Daily LITG, 30th March 2022

LITG three years ago, DC and Deathstroke

Today, DC Comics Defines Deathstroke As A Paedophiliac Rapist

  1. Today, DC Comics Defines Deathstroke As A "Pedophiliac Rapist"
  2. Tonight Is Slugma Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Bonus
  3. Marvel Launches Extreme Carnage In July With New Silhouette Mystery
  4. Walker: Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Jared Padalecki: Embrace the Silver
  5. New Pokémon Will Debut In Pokémon GO This April
  6. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Health Update on Jerry
  7. Skullcandy Reveals The New Dime True Wireless Earbuds
  8. With Great Power Comes No Responsibility – Wally West Flash Spoilers
  9. Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Is Willing to Suffer for His Art, People
  10. Therian Tornadus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
  11. A Look At Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #2 For Next Month
  12. Forbidden Planet's The Detective #1 Cover Returns Batman To Liverpool
  13. Marvel Launches Extreme Carnage In July With New Silhouette Mystery
  14. Frank Miller's Daredevil, Ronin, Sin City Original Artwork At Auction
  15. Invincible #1 Hits $2500 After Amazon Prime Video Series Debut
  16. Simon Bisley's Original Lobo Cover Artwork Goes To Auction
  17. Batman/Catwoman #4 Massive Trigger Warning For Those Who Like Penguins
  18. Two Pages Of Arthur Adams, Whilce Portacio's Longshot Up For Auction
  19. Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #2 Dominates Advance Reorders
  20. Detective Comics Beats Alien In Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  21. Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Jared Padalecki, Daily LITG, 30th March 2021

LITG four years ago, DC was pulling comic books

But Bleeding Cool already had Batman #92.

  1. DC Comics Pulls Digital Comics From Wednesday, Including Batman #92
  2. Batman #92: Gotham On Lock Down, No One Able To Leave The House
  3. Funko Supports Pride as They Announce New Pop Vinyl Figures
  4. "Wonder Woman 1984" Gets a New Poster for its New Release Date
  5. Marvel Comics Assures Retailers They Have a Coronavirus Crisis Plan
  6. Sony Is Now Slowing Down PlayStation Network Speeds In North America
  7. DC Comics Decisions Spark Retailer Concern Over Coronavirus Plans
  8. Marvel Comics X-Men Vs Sentinel #3 Statue Lands at Iron Studios
  9. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  10. Batman #93: Punchline Knows the Joker's Batman Obsession [Spoilers]

LITG five years ago – Mark Alessi passed away

And WonderCon was underway.

  1. 50 Shots of Cosplay at WonderCon 2019 Day One – From Lil' Stan Lee to Bodypaint Batgirl
  2. Mark Alessi, Founder of CrossGen, Has Died
  3. WonderCon 19: DC Comics Announces Entire Digital Comics Library Added to Service
  4. Wynonna Earp Season 4 Writers Room Could Open by June
  5. Scott Snyder Talks Plans For a Sequel to Metal, the Launch of Doom War and #NOTG
  6. When Scott Snyder Got in a Drunken Fight With Dan DiDio Over Batman
  7. A Second Year of Sandman Presents and Doom Patrol from DC/Vertigo
  8. Elementary Season 7: Season Premiere Date Revealed, Summary, and 6 Images
  9. Swamp Thing Release Date Announced, First-Look at Stargirl
  10. Pete Townshend Turns Unmade Album, Lifehouse Into a Graphic Novel With Heavy Metal

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Steven T. Seagle, Man Of Action
  • Geoff Mosse, artist for Terminal Press
  • Martin Morazzo, artist on Great Pacific, Ice Cream Man, Snowfall, The Electric Sublime
  • Andres Ponce, artist on War Goddess, Frankenstein, TMNT
  • Travis Huffman, President and Editor-in-Chief at Last Sentry Comics

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.