Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, roy thomas

Roy Thomas in The Daily LITG, Easter Sunday, 31st of March, 2024

Roy Thomas vs the late Len Wein over the creatorship of Wolverine topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool.

Article Summary Roy Thomas and Len Wein debate Wolverine's creatorship spurs high traffic on Bleeding Cool.

Marvel acknowledges Roy Thomas as Wolverine's co-creator, stirring historical comic debates.

The Daily LITG column rounds up previous days' news and links to the hottest comic stories.

Subscribers get the lowdown on comic book industry buzz, from company updates to celeb trivia.

Roy Thomas vs the late Len Wein over the creatorship of Wolverine topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Roy Thomas Vs Len Wein top the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, William Shatner Goes "Kirk" on Elon Musk's Twitter Defense

LITG two years ago, Victor Hargreeves

LITG three years ago, DC and Deathstroke

LITG four years ago, DC was pulling comic books

But Bleeding Cool already had Batman #92.

LITG five years ago – Mark Alessi passed away

And WonderCon was underway.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Steven T. Seagle , Man Of Action

, Man Of Action Geoff Mosse , artist for Terminal Press

, artist for Terminal Press Martin Morazzo, artist on Great Pacific, Ice Cream Man, Snowfall, The Electric Sublime

artist on Great Pacific, Ice Cream Man, Snowfall, The Electric Sublime Andres Ponce , artist on War Goddess, Frankenstein, TMNT

, artist on War Goddess, Frankenstein, TMNT Travis Huffman, President and Editor-in-Chief at Last Sentry Comics

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!