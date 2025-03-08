Posted in: Comics | Tagged: April O'Neil, Casey Jones
April O'Neil As The New Casey Jones in the Daily LITG 8th March, 2025
April O'Neil As The New Casey Jones was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- April O'Neil takes on the role of Casey Jones in TMNT #11, making waves in the comic world.
- Bleeding Cool's top story: April's transformation into Casey Jones captivates readers.
- Explore the buzz around April O'Neil and popular stories from LITG's daily coverage.
- Discover April O'Neil's impact as she redefines the iconic Casey Jones persona.
April O'Neil As The New Casey Jones was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
April O'Neil As The New Casey Jones and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- April O'Neil, the New Casey Jones in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #11
- If Ultimate Winter Soldier Is Wolverine Then Ultimate Red Skull Is…
- Rick and Morty Season 8 Preview: Arcade Morty, Homesteader Rick & More
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Character Posters Released
- Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb Gets 400,000 Orders For Hush 2 in Batman #158
- The World's Biggest Publisher Of Comics Makes A Loss Of $153 Million
- Doctor Odyssey Returns Tonight: The Crew Faces a "Shark Attack!"
- Reacher Star Alan Ritchson On Batman Rumors Not Going Away & More
- US Pauses Tariffs & Taxes On Comic Books From Canada For Another Month
- Neuromancer: Clémence Poésy Cast in Apple TV Cyberpunk Series
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- Marvel Confirms Emma Frost Comic by Amy Chu and Andrea Di Vito
- Mike Hoffman Pulls Eyrie From Diamond To Lunar Via Massive Indies
- Free Planet ComicsPRO Ashcan Sells For $150 On eBay
- Devil's Due Studios Joins Lunar With Massive Indies For Mercy Sparx
- The Ultimate Red Skull in the Daily LITG, 7th March, 2025
LITG one year ago… Thanos' Return
- Marvel Announces Thanos' Return In The Summer Of 2024
- Comixology Originals Creators Get Good News… And Bad News
- Sandman #19, A Midsummer Night's Dream Remastered Compared To Original
- Chris Claremont Returns For Uncanny X-Men #700/X-Men #35 In June 2024
- Comic Creators And Their Problems With Scout Comics: The Long Read
- We Break Down Superman Comics James Gunn Lists As His Inspiration
- PrintWatch: Justice League, Panther, Spider-Men, Avengers, Wolverine
- The Flash: James Gunn Has Nothing But Love for Grant Gustin
- X-Men, Orchis, Ms Marvel, Illyana, Cannonball And Fascism (XSpoilers)
- Captain America Doesn't Like Big CGI Superhero Movies Either
- Can We Keep Calling Both Peter Parker & Miles Morales, Spider-Man?
- Dragon Ball Manga Creator Akira Toriyama Passes Away, Age 68
- Gigi Edgley, Who Played Chiana, Boosts Farscape Kickstarter
- It Can't Just Be Shawarma – Utica Greens And The Diet Of The Avengers
- Mutupo by Kay Rwizi Launches in TokyoPop May 2024 Solicits
- Joel Meadows on Taking Photos of Comic Book Creators Over Thirty Years
- Thanos' Return In The Daily LITG, 7th of March, 2024
LITG two years ago, Scott Adams' Dilbert Reborn
- Scott Adams' Returns With New Strip, Dilbert Reborn, Now With F-Words
- Scott Adams Brings Back an Angrier Dilbert- Daily LITG, 7th March 2023
- Marvel Gives PRH Retailers Spider-Man Info Denied to Diamond Stores
- James Gunn Shuts Down Yet Another Henry Cavill/DC Studios/DCU Rumor
- Scott Koblish Draws… Everyone, for Fantastic Four #700 Cover
- Tonight Is Eevee Spotlight Hour In Pokemon GO: March 2023
- SNL Cut for Time Sketch Finds NFL Giving Back In Very Intimate Ways
- Do You Know Where Or What Your Joker Is? Batman Spoilers, Today
- Hasbro Celebrates Avengers 60th Anniversary with New Marvel Legends
- South Park Season 26 Promo: Stan's Love Life Getting ChatGPT Upgrade?
- Diamond Addresses ComicsPRO Criticism Over Reduced Shipping Fees
- Boom Renames Mech Cadet Yu to Mech Cadets Ahead Of Netflix Show
- This Was Stephanie Phillips' Week… in Comic Book Stores At Least
- Russia Targets Hundreds Of Teenage Hunter X Hunter Manga Fans
- Brian Bendis, Replacing Neil Jordan on Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark
LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO and Bob Odenkirk
- Better Call Saul Star Bob Odenkirk Says Rhea Seehorn "Saved My Life"
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In March 2022
- My Dress-Up Darling Captures Our Hearts But Raises Some Concerns
- Rick and Morty Addresses Your Essential Season 6 Question Head-On
- What Is The Grey "Battle Pass" In The Pokémon GO Shop?
- Quantum Leap: Raymond Lee Tapped to Lead Pilot; Plot Twist Revealed
- When Grant Morrison Planned A Left Wing & A Right Wing Superman
- Two Big Deaths Already Spoiled By Marvel And DC Comics This Week
- Grant Morrison Confirms Damian Wayne Was Consensual
- DC Comics Big Moves Around The Warners Lot
- Zeb Wells And Ed McGuinness On Amazing Spider-Man #900
- Gun Honey Returns for New Series with Very Literal Artgerm Cover
- Comic Store In Your Future: 25 Hot Comics by Rodman Comics
- Declan Shalvely Brings Maddie Back To The X-Men – No, Not That One
- Follow Me Down, The Fifth Reckless OGN by Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips
- Weapon X Classic Issue Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Hellboy Debuts In SDCC Comics #2, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Image Comics Also Moved Offices, Now A Remote Working Publisher
- The Punchline Result – Guilty Or Not Guilty In Gotham? (Spoilers)
- Jose Pimienta's New Graphic Novel For 2024, Halfway To Somewhere
- Batgirls #3 Quotes The Cowboy Bebop Opening Sequence
- Skip, Pitched As Raina-Telgemeier-Meets-Slice-Of-Life-Manga, Picked Up
- Lion Dancer Cai Tse Sells Her Debut Graphic Novel About Lion Dancers
- Pokémon GO & Quantum Leap In The Daily LITG 7th March 2022
LITG four years ago, Lucifer, Pokémon GO and The Death Of Superman
- Lucifer: Lesley-Ann Brandt Shares Touching Final Moment with Tom Ellis
- Giovanni Battle Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- Is Gible More Common In Pokémon GO For The Season Of Legends?
- Will DC Bring Us A New Death Of Superman? (Spoilers)
- Evangelion x Godzilla Collab Arrives With Mechagodzilla From Aoshima
- The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Unova Dragons
- DC Comics Fails Funko Fans With Disappointing Justice League Release
- The Wild Spawn Breakdown Of Season Of Legends In Pokémon GO
- Doctor Who: Big Finish Shares Christopher Eccleston Return Details
- American Horror Story: So Is Season 10 Officially Named "Pilgrim"?
- The Elusive Silver Age Saga of Lady Blackhawk Up for Auction
- A Visit To Panorama Island in The Strange Tale Of Panorama Island
- Is This Where That "Harley Quinn And Batman" Series Rumour Came From?
- Deadpool Is Marvel's Most Read Comic Book Right Now
- Batman, BRZRKR & Infinite Frontier Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Batman #423 with Iconic Todd McFarlane Bat #Mood Cover Up for Auction
- Boom to Sneak-Publish Magic: The Gathering Ashcan Comic This Week
- Dark Horse Comics Doubles Up On Overwatch Hardcovers In 2021
- Anna Kopp & Gabrielle Kari's The Marble Queen OGN Sold To Dark Horse
- Vision's First Appearance in Avengers #57 Rides the #WandaVision Wave
- 215 Ink and Witter Entertainment Turn Horror Films Into "Kids Books"
- The Week in Comics – Sunday, March 7th, 2021
- Actually, International Men's Day Is On November 19th
LITG five years ago – we all ran out of toilet paper
And Jim Lee had no idea.
- "Supernatural" Season 15: "The End"; Collins Kicks Us In Our "Feels"
- G.I. Joe Gets Sexy Once Again with Baroness Kotobukiya Statue
- Jim Lee Has No Idea What Doug TenNapel Is Talking About
- "The Walking Dead" Season 10 "Morning Star": Negan's "Fiendish" [Video]
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" – Routh: Departure "Not Well Handled"
- Comic Store In Your Future – The King Is Dead But The Emperor has No Clothes
- Black Cat's Brand New Costume… Iron Cat
- "The Walking Dead" Season 10 "Morning Star": Negan's Advice [Preview]
- Boomerang Reveals His Big Secret to Spidey in Amazing Spider-Man #41 [Preview]
- Alan Moore's Complete Maxwell The Magic Cat Collected For the First Time – and It's In Portuguese
LITG six years ago – numbers were down
But MOMO was up
- DC Comics' New Method For Reducing Collections
- 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 14: Howerton on More Dennis
- Florida Comic Shop Launches 'Draw MOMO' Prize Event Tonight
- Paizo Officially Announces Pathfinder Second Edition Release Date
- Rob Liefeld's Major X Has Adamantium Sword, Can Kick Wolverine's Butt
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book editor Joellyn Dorkin
- Joe Gualtieri, comic book reporter
- John McShane, comic book editor and historian
- Andrew Hahn, comic creator
- Sandy King Carpenter, publisher of Storm King Comics.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
April O'Neil, April O'Neil, April O'Neil, April O'Neil, April O'Neil, April O'Neil,