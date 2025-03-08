Posted in: Comics | Tagged: April O'Neil, Casey Jones

April O'Neil As The New Casey Jones in the Daily LITG 8th March, 2025

April O'Neil As The New Casey Jones was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

April O'Neil As The New Casey Jones was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

April O'Neil As The New Casey Jones and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book editor Joellyn Dorkin

Joe Gualtieri, comic book reporter

comic book reporter John McShane , comic book editor and historian

, comic book editor and historian Andrew Hahn, comic creator

comic creator Sandy King Carpenter, publisher of Storm King Comics.

