What's Up With The X-Men in The Daily LITG, 11th of March, 2024

What is up with the X-Men, has topped yesterday's traffic again at Bleeding Cool. where you can still read all about comics and stuff.

Article Summary "What's Up With The X-Men" dominates Bleeding Cool's traffic again.

Tease of a new X-Men development in November still has fans buzzing.

Marvel to unveil X-Men relaunch details at the upcoming SXSW event.

Top comic stories also include updates on Wonder Woman and Batman.

What is up with the X-Men, has topped yesterday's traffic again at Bleeding Cool. where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. And, yes, whatever did happen to that New X-Men tease in November we were promised?

What's Up With The X-Men tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Wonder Woman Relaunches

LITG two years ago, Batman, ComiXology

LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO, X-Men and Spider-costumes

LITG four years ago – Trump kept out of Bond

And Lizzie McGuire was pushing the envelope.

LITG five years ago – Batman Damned changed things

And The Punisher was in trouble.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comics writer and editor Dani Colman

Steve Novak , comic creator of The Bad Guys.

, comic creator of The Bad Guys. SSDG! creator Rob Bass .

. Sal Abbinanti, artist and official art dealer of Alex Ross and Bill Sienkiewicz.

artist and official art dealer of and Tiina Birgitta Räisänen, artist of Bella.

artist of Bella. Arthur Goodman of Favourite Crayon Comics

