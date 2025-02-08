Posted in: TV | Tagged: David Boreanaz, newlitg

David Boreanaz on Buffy in The Daily LITG, 8th February 2025

David Boreanaz commenting on Sarah Michelle Gellar's return to Buffy was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday.

David Boreanaz commenting on Sarah Michelle Gellar's return to Buffy was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

David Boreanaz commenting on Sarah Michelle Gellar's return to Buffy and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… Ultimate Black Panther #

LITG two years ago, Boom kickstarts "Season Six-And-A-Half" of The Expanse

LITG three years ago, That 90s Show

LITG four years ago, Cobra Kai and Gunnsplaining – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

LITG five years ago – Death Note Returned

And how Wally West powered up.

LITG six years ago – creator control was in the air

And we were finding covers all over the place.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Tyler Jenkins, artist on Peter Panzerfaust, Grass Kings, Neverboy and Black Badge

artist on Peter Panzerfaust, Grass Kings, Neverboy and Black Badge Mark Russell, writer on Flintstones, Snagglepuss, Second Coming, Prez and Red Sonja.

writer on Flintstones, Snagglepuss, Second Coming, Prez and Red Sonja. Rick Shea, owner-operator at Famous Faces & Funnies, Melbourne Toy and Comic Con and Orlando Toy and Comic Con

owner-operator at Famous Faces & Funnies, Melbourne Toy and Comic Con and Orlando Toy and Comic Con Jennifer Weber, digital compositer at Marvel Entertainment

digital compositer at Marvel Entertainment Gus Higuera , artist on New World Order

, artist on New World Order Ben Moor , comedian and comics lecturer.

, comedian and comics lecturer. Erik McCurdy, writer of Experiment 42.

