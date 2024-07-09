Posted in: Comics | Tagged: from the ashes, newlitg

X-Men Gets A New History in The Daily LITG, 9th of July 2024

X-Men getting a new history topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, and stuff.

Article Summary X-Men redefine history after Krakoa events, sparking high traffic on Bleeding Cool.

Daily LITG email updates available, featuring comics and entertainment news.

Top stories cover new X-Men history, Batman at Comic-Con, and more.

Additional stories include Arrow's Green Lantern tease and comic book updates.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: X-Men Gets A New History

LITG one year ago, London Film And Comic Con is on!

LITG two years ago, Blood Syndicate Origins

Prodigal Son Reportedly Done in The Daily LITG, three years ago

LITG four years ago, Resident Evil 4 Statues, DC Missing Story Found,

Resident Evil 4 Statues, the discovery of DC's FCBD title in Flash Forward and whatever Logan and Jean Grey are getting up to dominated traffic

LITG five years ago.

Pokemon, Arthur Suydam, C.B. Cebulski, and new Marvel writers…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with thirteen years for us as well.

Terry Kavanagh, former Marvel writer and editor, Spider-Man, Black Cat, Avengers, Maximum Carnage, recently Musketeers for Zenscope.

former Marvel writer and editor, Spider-Man, Black Cat, Avengers, Maximum Carnage, recently Musketeers for Zenscope. Steven A. Wilcox , Rick & Morty artist.

, Rick & Morty artist. Craig Anderson , former Marvel editor.

, former Marvel editor. Joe Delbeato , inker on MASK, GI Joe, Sectaurs.

, inker on MASK, GI Joe, Sectaurs. Kurt Mausert, colourist.

colourist. Christopher Mills, artist, Lady Justice, Kolchak, Gravedigger

