Waiting For Renée Ballard In The Daily LITG, 3rd of February 2024

The return of Det. Renée Ballard in The Waiting, something to do with a TV show I have never seen, called Bosch, hit the charts.

Article Summary Det. Renée Ballard returns in 'The Waiting', connected to 'Bosch' TV series.

The sequel touches on themes familiar to fans of Michael Connelly's works.

Popular stories in comics, TV, and gaming also featured in the roundup.

Historical content highlights from previous years in comics-related news.

The Return Of Det. Renée Ballard tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, The Return of The Justice League

LITG two years ago, The Masked Singer

LITG three years ago, Keratin and Adam Ellis – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG four years ago – it was Phoenix Jones under the cosh

And Immortal Hulk had great power.

LITG five years ago – we still have no more Fire or Ice

And we got to read Angel Punisher again. If we were masochists.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Randy Lofficier , writers, editor and translator of comics.

, writers, editor and translator of comics. Joe Bennett, artist on Immortal Hulk.

artist on Immortal Hulk. Byron Erickson , comic book editor, including of Don Rosa.

, comic book editor, including of Don Rosa. Richard Marschall , writer/editor and comic strip historian.

, writer/editor and comic strip historian. Tim A. Conrad, comic book inker and painter.

