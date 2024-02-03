Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: Bosch, newlitg, Renée Ballard
Waiting For Renée Ballard In The Daily LITG, 3rd of February 2024
The return of Det. Renée Ballard in The Waiting, something to do with a TV show I have never seen, called Bosch, hit the charts.
The return of Det. Renée Ballard in The Waiting, something to do with a TV show I have never seen, called Bosch, hit the charts. Because clearly, a lot of you have. Maybe I should too. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The Return Of Det. Renée Ballard tops the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Bosch: Det. Renée Ballard Returns in Michael Connelly's "The Waiting"
- Justice Society Of America Gets Later And Later And Later
- Jim Valentino Speaks About Erik Larsen Getting All The Image Credit
- George R.R. Martin Shares Donald Trump Fears, Calls Out "Anti-Fans"
- Take Flight with Blue Beetle The Bug with McFarlane DC Super Powers
- Robert Kirkman Settles Lawsuit With Invincible Colorist Bill Crabtree
- Star Trek: SNW: Anson Mount Tackles Taylor Swift/NFL Double-Standard
- The Boys Star Erin Moriarty Appreciates Support, Stories Being Shared
- Katie Kubert Is The New Editor Of Batman At DC Comics
- PrintWatch: Ultimate Black Panther Gets A Second Print Before First
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- She Likes Gays But Not Me, in Yen Press April 2024 Solicits
- Great White Shark Weapon Doll with Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum
- Disney Mirrorverse: Belle in Viz's Manga April 2024 Solicits
- This Is Spinal Cord, The Heavy Metal Graphic Novel
- Most Obscure Marvel Character Ever? The Romances of Nurse Helen Grant
- Finally ColecoVision's Cosmic Avenger Gets a Comic Forty-Plus Years On
- Bob Fingerman, Forty Years Of Living In Comics, In One Hardcover
- Disney Descendants Leads TokyoPop's April 2024 Solicits
- Simon & Kirby's Groundbreaking Title Young Romance, Up for Auction
- The Return Of Det. Renée Ballard- The Daily LITG 2nd of February 2024
LITG one year ago, The Return of The Justice League
- The Return of The Justice League In Late 2023 From DC
- Marvel Remove Masks Today In X-Force, Legion Of X, Avengers (Spoilers)
- Dark Web Finale Makes Major Change To Marvel New York City (Spoilers)
- The Nevers: Joss Whedon Series' Unaired 6 Episodes Set for Roku, Tubi
- James Gunn, Peter Safran's DCU Casting Policy Hurting Voice Actors?
- Steven Moffat Sees Doctor Who Going on Forever, Still Not Coming Back
- Bad Idea Trying To Get All Image Comics Founders To Follow Rob Liefeld
- Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Trailer: RTD Believes We Missed Something
- Nightwing Gets The Shaft Yet Again With New DC Slate
- The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Filming Underway: Showrunner/EP Blackman
- Scarlet Witch Will End Peach Momoko's Demon Days At Marvel
- Marvel To Publish Ant-Man In-Movie Book By Scott Lang As Actual Book
- White Savior Comic Debuted Last Week, But Movie Was Planned For Years
- DC Comics, International Women's Day & The Poison Ivy Who Laughs
- Printwatch: Saga, Sins Of Sinister, Wakanda & One-Minute War Get More
- Zero Akabane's Trans Manga Magical Girl in Yen Press May 2023 Solicits
- Onofrio Bramante & Studio Barbato From Hexagon Comics In February
LITG two years ago, The Masked Singer
- The Masked Singer Judges Walk After Rudy Giuliani Unmasking: Report
- The Book of Boba Fett: Armorer & Bo-Katan Have Twitter Mini Face-Off
- South Park S25E01: They Gotta Fight for Their Right to "Pajama" Party
- Amazing Spider-Man #88 Revives Mark Millar's Big Marvel Conspiracy
- So Many Of Us Issues An Update Regarding Warren Ellis
- The New Fantastic Four Return… After Thirty-One Years
- Big Reason Crossover #11 May Be In Mad Demand Today From Image Comics
- Time Travel And Internal Monologues In Krakoan X-Men Comics Today
- McFarlane Debuts Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina Figures
- Rumor: Shane McMahon Fired by WWE Even Though He Doesn't Work There
- Mike Pellerito, New EIC of Archie Comics As Riverdale Meets Archie
- ComiXology Disappears From Web On February 17th? App & Amazon Only
- Titan Comics Launch New Bloodborne Series In May From Cullen Bunn
- Bid to Own Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder Production Cel
- Will Marvel Comics' Predator Be Rescheduled For May 2022?
- What Is Marvel's Reckoning War About Anyway? Go Back To 2005 And 1964
- Mister Fantastic Fantastically Wrong About The Moon In Reckoning War
- Armorer Vs Bo-Katan In The Daily LITG 2nd February 2022
LITG three years ago, Keratin and Adam Ellis – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.
- Separated At Birth: Keratin and Adam Ellis' Instagram Comic
- Doctor Who: Drag Race UK Star Tia Kofi Up for Being the Next Doctor
- Lucifer: Brandt, Lavi, German & Adorable Pup Confirm S06 Start
- Marilyn Manson Cut from Creepshow, Responds to Abuse Accusations
- Ted Cruz Compares the Left to Thanos in Avengers: Endgame
- MAJOR SPOILERS For Avengers #42, Changing Thor's History Forever
- Pokémon GO Announces Quality Of Life Updates For February 2021
- American Gods: Marilyn Manson Gone From S03 Over Abuse Allegations
- Tonight Is Shiny Ekans Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- Jonathan Hickman Brings Ultimate Reed Richards' The City To The X-Men
- Comic Book Folk React To… Snow
- Martina Markota Launches GoFundMe To Defend Lady Alchemy Case
- Comic Store In Your Future: 25 Hot Back Issues And Not Just Star Wars
- Bad Idea Tells Comics Shops They Ordered Too Many – And Counterfeits?
- Harley Quinn And Poison Ivy, Together Again, But Just For Black Label
- In Hellblazer: Rise And Fall #3 – Everyone Gets A Gun!
- Supergirl – The Most Powerful Person In The DC Universe? (Spoilers)
- Shoot Batman, And Anyone, On Sight In Future State: Next Batman #3
- The MAD Magazine GoodFellas Parody That Never Was… In Claptrap
LITG four years ago – it was Phoenix Jones under the cosh
And Immortal Hulk had great power.
- Real-Life Superhero of Seattle, Phoenix Jones, Arrested Again – This Time On Drugs Charges
- First Appearance of The Amazing Sphulker-Man in Immortal Hulk: Great Power #1 [Preview]
- Frank Miller's CEO Silenn Thomas Vs DC Comics Over "Birds Of Prey" Movie?
- Sodom Yat Gone Bad in Justice League #40 [Preview]
- "The Amazing Race": This "Race" As Thrilling, "Amazing" As Ever [Opinion]
- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 2nd February 2020 – "Do I Use The Word Abysmal Too Often?"
- Funko Avengers: Assemble Iron Man Pop Vinyl Has Finally Landed
- "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" Release Date Announced
- A New Leak Claims The PS5 Will Be Revealed In March 2020
- One Cat, Two D****s in Black Cat #9 [Preview]
LITG five years ago – we still have no more Fire or Ice
And we got to read Angel Punisher again. If we were masochists.
- George R. R. Martin Sees Shadow, 6 More Years of No "Winds of Winter"
- Masters of the Universe Wave 3 Vintage Figures Up For Preorder From Super7
- Finally, Angel Punisher Comes to Marvel Unlimited
- 'Always Sunny' Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day Apple Comedy Sets Cast
- Chris Claremont Has Eyes on Idris Elba for Bishop
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Randy Lofficier, writers, editor and translator of comics.
- Joe Bennett, artist on Immortal Hulk.
- Byron Erickson, comic book editor, including of Don Rosa.
- Richard Marschall, writer/editor and comic strip historian.
- Tim A. Conrad, comic book inker and painter.
