The Walking Dead Dog Has Died in the Daily LITG, 14th of June, 2024

The death of the canine actor, Seven who played Dog on The Walking Dead topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Seven, the canine actor from The Walking Dead, has passed away.

Norman Reedus shares a touching tribute to Seven, his show's co-star.

The death of the canine actor, Seven who played Dog on The Walking Dead topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG one year ago, Good Omens 2 leakage

LITG two years ago, Finishing American Gods

LITG three years ago, Ultimate Explosive Diarrhoea

LITG four years ago, closing comic book stores

To be fair, by now I would not have been surprised by hundreds of comic book stores having closed at this point. That three years ago, five had chosen to close is very sad, but it was good news that it was comparatively so few.

LITG five years ago, it was still all about Rob Liefeld…

We were reminded of when Rob Liefeld was predicting the imminent fall of DC Comics…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Paul Kupperberg , longstanding DC Comics writer, current writer and executive editor at Charlton Neo Comics and Pix-C Webcomics, author with Crazy 8 Press

, longstanding DC Comics writer, current writer and executive editor at Charlton Neo Comics and Pix-C Webcomics, author with Crazy 8 Press Mark Heike of AC Comics

of AC Comics Dan Beauvais, Predator artist.

Predator artist. Mike Bannon, creator of Mordant Orange.

creator of Mordant Orange. Bryan J.L. Glass, creator of The Mice Templar

creator of The Mice Templar Jason Ridler, creator of Caravan.

creator of Caravan. Chris Mitchell, author of The Realm Legends

author of The Realm Legends Alessandro Borroni, artist on Cyberines

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

