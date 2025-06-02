Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Batman '89, newlitg

Batman '89 Echoes Gets Even Later in The Daily LITG, 2nd of June, 2025

Batman '89: Echoes lateness was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Batman '89: Echoes lateness was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

Rick And Morty's South Park Rule on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Inside Ultimates #1

LITG two years ago, Rob Liefeld Gets Woke, Goes For Broke

LITG three years ago, Moses Ingram

LITG four years ago – Can't Block Out Images Of Johnny B…

LITG five years ago – Lucifer

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but it was all about the Lucifer, looting and hidden Criterion.

LITG six years ago today

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Michael E. Uslan , producer of Batman movies, Life With Archie comics writer, creator of Dinosaucers.

, producer of Batman movies, Life With Archie comics writer, creator of Dinosaucers. Rob Guillory , co-creator of Chew, creator of Farmhand.

, co-creator of Chew, creator of Farmhand. Conny Valentina , cover artist on Cavewoman

, cover artist on Cavewoman Barry Grossman, comics colourist and editor

comics colourist and editor Dwight Jon Zimmerman , comics writer, editor, author of Steve McQueen: Full Throttle Cool

, comics writer, editor, author of Steve McQueen: Full Throttle Cool Scott Rosema , artist on Space Ghost comics

, artist on Space Ghost comics Joe Gentile, founder of Moonstone Books

