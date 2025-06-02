Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Batman '89, newlitg
Batman '89 Echoes Gets Even Later in The Daily LITG, 2nd of June, 2025
Batman '89: Echoes lateness was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Batman '89: Echoes faces even more release delays, dominating comic news discussions and fan frustration.
- Highlights of the top trending stories from Bleeding Cool, including TV, collectibles, and industry updates.
- Comprehensive look back at top pop culture headlines from the past six years, tracking ongoing industry trends.
- Celebrating comic creator birthdays and offering sign-ups for the daily Lying In The Gutters newsletter.
Batman '89: Echoes lateness was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Rick And Morty's South Park Rule on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Not Just Batman #161, Batman '89 Echoes #6 Gets Even Later
- House of the Dragon: Alcock On Being Told She Needed an Acting Coach
- Stranger Things 5: Netflix Releases Final Season Image Gallery
- Jensen Ackles Updates The Boys/"Vought Rising," Countdown Calendar
- Rob Liefeld On Jonathan Hickman, Greg Capullo, John Romita Jr & More
- Rick and Morty Co-Creator Dan Harmon Explains Show's "South Park" Rule
- Doctor Who S02E08 "The Reality War" Was Russell T Davies' Bigeneration
- Foundation Season 3: Apple TV Drops New Look at Isaac Asimov Adapt
- One Piece Season 2: Eiichiro Oda Offers Some Thoughts on Chopper
- Nothing Can Stop Hasbro's New Marvel Legends Juggernaut Figure
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- Norm Breyfogle, A Life Story by Daniel Best and Norm Breyfogle
- Things To Do If You Like Comics In London In June 2025
- Rodney Barnes Writes 30 Days Of Night: Falling Sun In October From IDW
- Diamond Comics Gets Fourth DIP Financing Extension To Pay Publishers
- Rick And Morty's South Park Rule in The Daily LITG, 1st of June, 2025
LITG one year ago, Inside Ultimates #1
- Ultimates #1 Preview: Hickman's Heroes Reboot the Reboot
- The Boys Season 4: Homelander Stays Awake During Closing Arguments
- Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 EP Explains Owosekun, Detmer Being MIA
- Adult Swim Gives Toonami Fans Their "Rewind" Beginning This Afternoon
- X-Men #35 Preview: Krakoan Era's Curtain Call
- Credit For The Prince's Trust Designers But Not For Marvel's Creators
- Godzilla Minus One Now Available To Own Or Rent Digitally
- Arrowverse: Guggenheim on 2 Characters Who Were Challenging To Cast
- Is That Professor X in Uncanny X-Men #1? Or is it Cassandra Nova?
- Zur-En-Arrh's Plans To Cure Gotham (Batman #148 Spoilers)
- The Man in the Ant Hill Before Ant-Man in Mystic #57, Up for Auction
- JackSepticEye Launches Two New Comics in Bad Egg August 2024 solicits
- Last Harlemite in Red 5 Comics' August 2024 Solicits
- The Addiction #1 in Addiction Comics' July 2024 Solicits
- Looking Inside Uncanny X-Men #1 in The Daily LITG, 1st of June, 2024
LITG two years ago, Rob Liefeld Gets Woke, Goes For Broke
- Rob Liefeld Gets Woke, Goes For Broke With A Female Shatterstar
- The Return Of Todd McFarlane's Boof To Image Comics
- GI Joe Classified Preorders Up To Kick Off Yo Joe June
- Justified: City Primeval Trailer: Raylan's Ready for a Shootin' Match
- What Future For Aquaman Comics In The Dawn Of DC?
- The Secrets Of Paul in Amazing Spider-Man #26 (Spoilers)
- Comics Union Files Against Image Comics Over "Groundless Discipline"
- A Thunderbolts Red Omnibus From Marvel In February 2024, And More
- The Legacy Of The Punisher On The Marvel Universe (Spoilers)
- New DC Comics Statues Arrive from McFarlane x DC Direct
- Shameik Moore Introduces Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In June 2023
- Peter And Paul in The Daily LITG, the 1st of June, 2023
- Dinesh Shamdasani Talks Megalith, Lewis LaRosa & A Return To Valiant
- Return Alive Will Launch New Global Open Beta At Month's End
- Yen Press Announces Six New Manga and Book Titles
- The Villainess Turns the Hourglass: Ize Press Picks Up K-Comic Series
- Illinois To Ban Banning Books, Including Gender Queer
- Alfredo Macall & Manuel Martin Peniche Draw Strangers: Enter Mr. 17
- Harley Quinn Is The World's Favourite Cosplay Choice, Apparently
- PrintWatch: W0rldtr33, Spider-Boy, Storm, Daredevil & Echo Print More
- Ethan S Parker, Griffin Sheridan & Bob Quinn's "Project 8" From Image
- When Ted Lasso Bought The Beano Comic During The Series "Finale"
LITG three years ago, Moses Ingram
- Anson Mount to Obi-Wan's Moses Ingram: Star Trek Family Has Your Back
- Obi-Wan: Moses Ingram Calls Out Hate She's Received, Posts Examples
- Hasbro Reveals Transformers Shattered Glass Autobot Blaster
- Marvel Comics Execs Respond To Joe Quesada's Exit
- The Black Panther Finally Explains Why He Divorced Storm (Spoilers)
- Wakanda Goes To War With Krakoa? (Black Panther Spoilers)
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1 Aiming for "Mature" Themes
- The Boys S03 "Leaked" Video Footage Proves Soldier Boy No Role Model
- Over 200 Cosplay Photos From MCM London Comic Con Spring 2022
- Rachel Summers, Unique In the Multiverse? Knights Of X #2 Spoilers
- Iceman Gets a Marvel's Voices Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited
- Maysoon Zayid & Shadia Amnin Sell New Graphic Novel, Shiny Misfits
- Skybound to Launch New Creepshow Comic in September
- Now Bill Jemas Quits AWA To Set Up Be Good Studios
- NFT Watch: Todd McFarlane Spawns More, Boys Censored, EY3K0N Launches
- Buffy '97 Gets A New Plot As Well As A New Writer From Boom Studios
- Steve Dillon Gallery Exhibition Starts Tomorrow In Luton
- #Sabergate in the Daily LITG 1st June 2022
- Top 400 Comics & Graphic Novels From Diamond in April 2022
LITG four years ago – Can't Block Out Images Of Johnny B…
- Prodigal Son Making Its Return – The Daily LITG, 29th of May 2021
- Today Is Shiny Dwebble Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- Doctor Who: Barrowman Thanks Fans for Countless Messages of Support
- Choose Between Red Hood or Arkham Knight With New Revoltech Figure
- Felicia Hardy Comes Out For Pride Month? (Black Cat #7 Spoilers)
- The Returning Prodigal Son – The Daily LITG, 28th May 2021
- The Three Girlfriends Of Poison Ivy, in DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Spider-Man's Ex-Girlfriend Comes Out? The Daily LITG, 1st of June 2021
- Who is Gohanks and Why is His Dragon Ball Super Card So Expensive?
- Selina Kyle Gets Plastered In Batman/Catwoman #5
- Marvel Releases Hellfire Gala Zoom Backgrounds for Video Conferencing
- Marvel Comics' Darkhold Gets Pushed Back Into 2022
- PrintWatch: We Live, Maniac Of New York and Walking Dead Deluxe
- Batman #109 & Green Lantern #3 Both Getting Closer To Future State…
- Basilisk #1 CGC 9.8 Sells For $209 Week Of Release
- Today's Justice League Get More Meta Than Ever Before (Spoilers)
- The Three Girlfriends Of Poison Ivy, in DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Batman Unearths Hidden Truths About Fortnite Lore (Spoilers)
- Evicted Floridan Comic Shop Owner, Selling Comics To Pay Hotel Room
- Chloe Starling Wins Manga Competition at Japanese Embassy in London
- Selina Kyle Gets Plastered In Batman/Catwoman #5
- Spider-Man's Ex-Girlfriend Comes Out? The Daily LITG, 1st of June 2021
LITG five years ago – Lucifer
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but it was all about the Lucifer, looting and hidden Criterion.
- Lucifer Cancelled, Final Story Released as a DC Graphic Novel
- 8 Comic Stores Hit By Looting Across the USA
- Why is HBO Max Hiding Its Criterion Movie Selection?
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Kevin Smith Clears Up Rumor Again
- Lucifer and Sean Hannity Together – The Daily LITG 1st June 2020
- Transformers Optimus Prime is Ready to Roll Out with Threezero
- The Goonies Gets A Huge 4K Blu-ray Set From Warner Bros.
- Comics Folk Respond To What's Happening in America Right Now
- Buffy Creator Joss Whedon Talks Episode He Finds "Still Beautiful"
- Konami Reveals Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG's Legendary Duelists: 7
- Virus' First Appearance is Now in Last Week's Venom #25
LITG six years ago today
- 'Arrow' Season 8 – Dear CW: Now THIS Is "Crisis" Done Right [OPINION]
- Joshua Luna Blasts Image Comics for Anti-POC Double Standards
- The Comics Industry Roasts and Toasts Bleeding Cool For Its Tenth Anniversary, Today
- How Wally West and Booster Gold Could Have Saved Everyone in Heroes In Crisis – and Still Could (Spoilers)
- Now Superman is Picturing His Son's Death Over and Over
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Michael E. Uslan, producer of Batman movies, Life With Archie comics writer, creator of Dinosaucers.
- Rob Guillory, co-creator of Chew, creator of Farmhand.
- Conny Valentina, cover artist on Cavewoman
- Barry Grossman, comics colourist and editor
- Dwight Jon Zimmerman, comics writer, editor, author of Steve McQueen: Full Throttle Cool
- Scott Rosema, artist on Space Ghost comics
- Joe Gentile, founder of Moonstone Books
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
Batman 89, Batman 89, Batman 89, Batman 89, Batman 89, Batman 89, Batman 89,