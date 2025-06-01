Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, south park

Rick And Morty's South Park Rule in The Daily LITG, 1st of June, 2025

Rick And Morty's South Park Rule was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Rick and Morty's "South Park Rule" explained by Dan Harmon continues to top Bleeding Cool's trending stories

Recap of the most-read pop culture and comic book news, including Doctor Who, Batman, and Marvel Legends

Yearly look-backs highlight the biggest stories involving South Park, X-Men, Spider-Man, and more

Stay updated on comic industry gossip, creator birthdays, and subscribe to the daily Lying In The Gutters email

Rick And Morty's South Park Rule was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again.

Rick And Morty's South Park Rule on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Inside Uncanny X-Men #1

LITG two years ago, Peter and Paul

LITG three years ago,#Sabergate

LITG four years ago – All Change

LITG five years ago – Lucifer and Sean Hannity

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but it was all about Lucifer, Sean Hannity and whether you could tell the difference.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Jonathan Rigby, co-owner of Page 45

co-owner of Page 45 Simon Frith, senior editor at Panini Comics/Marvel UK.

