Looking Inside Uncanny X-Men #1 in The Daily LITG, 1st of June, 2024

Looking inside Uncanny X-Men #1 topped traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.

Looking inside Uncanny X-Men #1 topped traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Inside Uncanny X-Men #1 in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Peter and Paul

LITG two years ago,#Sabergate

LITG three years ago – All Change

LITG four years ago – Lucifer and Sean Hannity

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but it was all about Lucifer, Sean Hannity and whether you could tell the difference.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Jonathan Rigby, co-owner of Page 45

co-owner of Page 45 Simon Frith, senior editor at Panini Comics/Marvel UK.

