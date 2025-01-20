Posted in: Comics | Tagged: DC All-In, newlitg
DC All In For 2025 in The Daily LITG, 20th of January 2025
DC All In For 2025 made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.
DC All In For 2025 made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.
DC All In For 2025 and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Bleeding Cool Presents: The New Look Of DC All In For 2025, Revealed
- Nightcrawler, Colossus & Thunderbird Get Solo X-Men Projects In 2025
- New ThunderCats Character Scorpius Debuts in ThunderCats: Lost #2
- Here is the Captain America: Brave New World Popcorn Bucket Round-Up
- So You Want To Open A Comic Store In Your Future?
- When Doctor Doom Gets Hydra To Build Schools And Hospitals…
- Chris Claremont Is Writing New Kitty Pryde And Wolverine For Marvel
- Rick and Morty Has Some Thoughts on U.S. TikTok Ban, Tech Bros & More
- Reacher Season 3 Preview Images: Jack's Gotten Someone's Attention
- Ultimate Wolverine #1 Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- A Graphic Novel About Unity Mitford And Sisters Coming From Mimi Pond
- Marvel Rivals Comes To Comic Book Stores In April
- Mark Millar And Rafael Albuquerque's Huck Gets A Sequel in May 2025
- Superman: The World in The Daily LITG, 19th of January 2025
LITG, one year ago, DC Drops Their Solicits
- Bleeding Cool Presents DC Comics' Full April 2024 Solicitations
- Bleeding Cool Presents Image Comics Full Solicits For April 2024
- DC Comics' Batman Solicits And Solicitations For April 2024
- Rob Liefeld Says DC Comics Is Doing An Ultimate Comics
- DC Comics To Tell Dick Grayson's Full History In Nightwing #300
- Mark Brooks Finishes His Rogue Pose, But With Additional Apocalypse
- ThunderCats #1 Gets 170,000 Orders After Rob Liefeld Cover Drops
- DC Comics To Launch Major DC Event On Free Comic Book Day
- Bleeding Cool Presents IDW Publishing's April 2024 Full Solicitations
- Hook Rips Off Stone Cold Steve Austin in AEW Dynamite Title Match
- Something Crawled Out Of Vault Comics' April 2024 Full Solicits
- Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins IV Launches In May
- Zac Thompson And Nicola Izzo Blow Away Boom Studios In April
- Dawnrunner #1 Revives The Retailer Variant Cover
- Dark Horse Taps Tapas Webcomic, Pathways: Chronicles of Tuvana
- X-Men & Avengers Crossover in the Daily LITG, 19th January 2024
LITG two years ago, Three-Body Problem
- Three-Body Problem Episode 1 Proves Slick But Conventional: Review
- Mark Brooks, Immoral X-Men And That Emma Frost Cover
- Marvel Comics' Full April 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
- Comic Book Folk React To ComiXology Layoffs
- Doctor Who: Bad Wolf Being "The Home of The Whoniverse" Very Promising
- Major Layoffs Reported At Amazon And ComiXology
- Is All Of ComiXology Being Laid Off? There's Conflicting Information
- Jason Momoa Gets "Great" DCU News From James Gunn, Peter Safran
- The Three-Body Problem Ep. 3 Falls Deeper Down Rabbit Hole: Review
- Adam Hughes, Jae Lee & Craig Cermak Draw New Rocketeer Comic
- New Marvel Loki Series in June With Dan Watters & Germán Peralta
- Diana & The Hero's Journey from Grace Ellis & Penelope Rivera Gaylord
- Marvel's New York Gets A New Bar From The Wasp (Spoilers)
- Remembering Jason Pearson in The Daily LITG, 18th January 2023
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Get Kevin Eastman TMNT Lost Days Special
- Ghost Rider & Wolverine In Fall Of X Event, Weapons Of Vengeance
- TOKYOPOP Promotes Marc Visnick to COO and Publisher
- So Many Of Us Website Updates For 2023 Regarding Warren Ellis
- Seasons Have Teeth, New Boom Comic from Dan Watters & Sebastián Cabrol
- Dark Horse Cancels Strangers Things: Many Ghosts Of Dr Brenner Orders
- John Allison & Max Sarin's Great British Bump Off from Dark Horse
- Nouns DAO NFTs Get Comics in Titan Comics' April 2023 Solicits
- W0rldtr33 From James Tynion IV & Fernando Blanco In April From Image
- New Heavy Metal CEO, Marshall Lees, Issues Statement
- Bingo Wilkin Horror in Archie Comics April 2023 Solicits
- Phillip Kennedy Johnson Writes New James Bond For 70th Anniversary
- Samuel L Jackson Just Got Some Free Afro Samurai And Is Very Happy
- BINC To Pay Two Retailers To Attend ComicsPRO Meeting In Pittsburgh
- Sandman: Nightmare Country Hardcovers & Softcovers On Same Date
- GLAAD 2023 Comics Award Nominations Name More Than Just the Writer
- ComiXology Layoffs in The Daily LITG, 19th January 2023
LITG three years ago, Marvel's Defenders
- Marvel's Defenders Will Return In Summer 2022
- What is Going On With McFarlane Toys DC Comics Figure Line?
- DC Comics Cancels And Kills Off The Justice League
- Buffy, Angel Star Charisma Carpenter Responds to Joss Whedon Article
- Daniel Cherry III, Leaving DC Comics For Kanye West
- The Witcher Showrunner: "I Am Very Sorry to Those Who I've Hurt"
- Marvel's Two Captain America Comics To Examine USA, Past And Present
- Broken Todd McFarlane Toys In The Daily LITG, 19th January 2022
- Chris Weston Annoyed Boba Fett Can Use Zips When Last Jedi Couldn't
- X Lives Of Wolverine #1 "Special Released" On Marvel Unlimited Today
- Comics Outstanding Nominations Announced For GLAAD Awards 2022
- Marvel Comics' Full Star Wars Solicits & Solicitations For April 2022
- THR Confirms Bleeding Cool Scoop On Daniel Cherry III's DC Departure
- Paul Levitz Writes His First Prose For Generation Wonder YA Anthology
- Dr Robert Bruce Banner As Dr Robert Oppenheimer (Hulk #3 Spoilers)
- Which One's Wolverine? Krakoan X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Penguin Random House Extends Marvel's FOC To Wednesday Midnight
LITG four years ago, Raiding Pokémon GO
The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Karate Kid 2 needs rewriting.
- Kyogre & Groudon Return To Raids In Pokémon GO Tomorrow
- Godzilla Vs Kong Pop Vinyls Revealed By Funko During FUN TV
- Lucifer Season 5 Return Not on Netflix's February Calendar (For Now?)
- Clarice Preview Poster: Starling's Eyes Are The Window to The Horror
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Clears Half A Million Dollars In 2 Weeks
- Kyogre Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021
- Doctor Who "Blink" Star Carey Mulligan on Revisiting Sally Sparrow
- She-Hulk: Marvel Studios, Disney+Series Casts Ginger Gonzaga
- Cobra Kai Creators Discuss Righting Ali Mills' Karate Kid 2 Story
- The Change Tom King Had To Ask Warners About? Batman/Catwoman #2
- Yen Press Announces 8 New Upcoming Manga and Light Novel Titles
- 286 Bleeding Cool Comics-Related Posts About Donald Trump 2016-2021
- Seven Secrets #1 Gets Fifth Printing As Every Issue Goes Back To Print
- The Return Of The Authority – But What's Up With Midnighter/Apollo?
- Slam Bradley, The Next Barman In The Next Batman #2 (Spoilers)
- Spoiler Spoilers – Stephanie Brown, Traitor in The Next Batman #2?
- JobWatch: 21 Jobs in Comics And Graphic Novels, Right Now
- The Very Dysfunctional Family Of Lucius Fox – Next Batman #2 Spoilers
- Rorschach #4 Tells Captain Carnage Story From Watchmen #1 Final Page
- Philippe Girard Creates Leonard Cohen: On A Wire Graphic Novel
- Terry Moore's Serial Comic Book Gets A Second Printing
- Let's Have Another Look At The DC Future State Timeline
LITG five years ago, Fallen Order got patched
And Hulu was updating.
- "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" Gets A New Patch With Content
- "The Orville" S04, "Castle Rock" S03 & "Veronica Mars": Hulu Updates
- Batman is Here for Our Next McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figure Review
- Elon Musk Says His Favorite Movie of 2019 Was "Parasite" And The Concept of Irony is Officially Dead
- "Assassin's Creed II" is Back As Ezio Returns Once Again
- How Target Stocks Their Batman: Caped Crusader 100-Page Giant #1
- Does Nightwing Get His Dick Back in April?! Or are DC's Solicitations Confused?
- The 100 Most-Ordered Comics and Graphic Novels in December 2019
- "Better Call Saul" S05: Kim Isn't Liking What Jimmy's Becoming [TEASER]
- The Walmart Report, DC Giants for January: Gail Simone Returns to Birds of Prey & The Atom, but no Crisis #2
LITG six years ago, DC double-cancelled Titans and Damage
And Tom King wasn't giving up comics.
- DC Comics Cancels Titans and Damage in April
- Tom King is Giving Up Comics Today
- Almost All of DC Comics' April 2019 Solicitations, Leaked
- Cyclops Rises from the Grave… Literally… in Next Week's Uncanny X-Men Annual
- Heroes in Crisis: We Already Know Who the Real Killer Is [SPOILERS?]
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Hannibal Tabu, comics journalist.
- Laura Gjovaag, comic book journalist.
- Brock Heasley, creator of Superfogeys.
- Gerry Alanguilan, comic book inker.
- Chris Callahan, writer and artist of The Misplaced.
- Keith Pollard, seventies/eighties artist on Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, and Thor.
