DC Comics & Artificial Intelligence in The Daily LITG, 21st April 2024

DC Comics' decision to pull and replace certain covers over AI content concerns continues to top traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

DC Comics & Artificial Intelligence in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

  1. DC Comics Pulls And Replaces Covers Accused Of Being Generated By AI
  2. Taylor Swift Offers Intimate Looks in #ForAFortnightChallenge Video
  3. Hasbro Debuts Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece Optimus Prime
  4. Batman: The Animated Series Joker Embraces the Noir with Mondo
  5. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol Sets Tribeca Debut
  6. Spawn Kills Every Spawn in Todd McFarlane's July 2024 Solicits
  7. Transformers & GI Joe's Energon Universe in July 2024 Solicits
  8. DC Comics' July 2024 Full Solicits – Batman #150 Reveals Bruce Wayne?
  9. Brian K. Vaughan & Fiona Staples' Saga Returns (Again) In July 2024
  10. Bleeding Cool Presents Image Comics Full July 2024 Solicits 

LITG one year ago, Jeri Ryan On Not Coming Back To Trek

star trek
Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  1. Jeri Ryan On Not Coming Back To Trek- The Daily LITG, 19th April 2023 
  2. Marvel Comics July 2023 Solicits In Full
  3. Marvel Announces New Magneto Series For August 
  4. Peter Parker, Spider-Cuck To Mary Jane Watson (Spoilers) 
  5. Mary Jane Watson Looks Very Much Alive In July's X-Men's Hellfire Gala 
  6. Miles Morales To Join Marvel's Strange Academy in August
  7. The Mandalorian: Emily Swallow on Season 3 Finale, Armorer's Journey
  8. Marvel Launches Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest In July
  9. Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan After Voyager Run: "I Was Done"
  10. Marvel Will Launch "What If…? Dark" With Loki, Spider-Gwen & Veno
  11. The 1945 Debut of the First Patsy Walker Series, Up for Auction
  12. Steve Skroce Reunites With Keanu Reeves On BRZRKR
  13. Disney To Tell The Origin Stories Of The Gargoyles
  14. Red Sonja Free Comic Book Day Has 95,000 Orders from Shops Already
  15. The Debut of Millie Collins in Millie the Model Comics #1, at Auction
  16. Purr Evil: New from Image Comics, Mirka Andolfo & Laura Braga in July
  17. Jeff Lemire's Fishflies, From Substack To Image Comics In July
  18. Get Schooled Manhwa Webtoon in Print in Ablaze July 2023 Solicits
  19. Archie Introduces Casey To Riverdale In July 2023
  20. G. Willow Wilson & Chris Wildgoose's The Hunger And The Dusk From IDW
  21. Scarlet Scarab Appears In Moon Knight: City Of The Dead From Marvel
  22. Star Trek Full Checklist For Day Of Blood Crossover This Summer

LITG two years ago, Marvel Legends Spider-Man

Marvel Legends Spider-Man, 20th Anniversary Toad, & More Reveals
Credit Hasbro
  1. Marvel Legends Spider-Man, 20th Anniversary Toad, & More Reveals
  2. George Pérez Tribute In Today's Avengers #55
  3. McFarlane Toys Reveals Warhammer 40K Chaos Space Marines
  4. Norman Osborn Creates Spider-Man's New Suit And Throws In A Glider
  5. Marvel Comics July 2022 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined
  6. The Flash: Why Grant Gustin Still Won't Replace Ezra Miller (BCTV DD)
  7. Bosch: Legacy – Amazon Freevee Shares Sequel Series' Official Trailer
  8. The Umbrella Academy S03 Intros Klaus/Alphonso: UA/SA Number Fours
  9. Esad Ribić, The Cheapest Possible Designer For Thor: Love And Thunder
  10. Doctor Strange 1978 Film Coming To Blu-ray Next Week From Shout
  11. Scott Snyder to Showcase Up-and-Coming Talent in IDW Anthology
  12. Sam Kieth & Chris Ryall Takes The Hollows From IDW To Image Comics
  13. Who Would Win? Titan Or Kluh? The Hulk's Hulk In Hulk #6
  14. Flavor Girls, A New Boom Comic From Loïc Locatelli-Kournwsky
  15. Absolution: Milligan & Deodato's New AWA Hitwoman Series Out in July
  16. Legion Of Forgettable Supervillains Comic Drawn By Unknown Artists
  17. Marvel Launches 'Who Is' Scarlet Witch & America Chavez Digital Comics
  18. Destinies Teased For Two Captain Americas In Captain America #0
  19. It's All About Mephisto In Avengers #55 – Including Mephisto The Duck
  20. Where Captain Ameri-Gwen Comes From In Gwen-Verse #2 (Spoilers)
  21. Marvel Legends Spider-Man in The Daily LITG, 20th of April 2022

LITG three years ago, Harley Quinn Went Fortnite

Get A Harley Quinn Fortnite Skin From Batman/Fortnite Comic (VIDEO)

  1. Get A Harley Quinn Fortnite Skin From Batman/Fortnite Comic (VIDEO)
  2. When Graphic Novel Volumes Just Don't Stack Up On The Bookshelf
  3. DC Comics July 2021 Solicitations, Frankensteined
  4. Sony Has Announced the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 Directors
  5. Comic Shops Heavily Underestimated Demand For Batman/Fortnite Comic
  6. Today Is Shiny Grimer Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
  7. Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Preview: Moxley, Gage & A Pizza Cutter
  8. Batman/Fortnite #1 Comics Sell For $40 on eBay Over Harley Quinn Skin
  9. Will Rob Liefeld Save The Mighty Crusaders For Archie Comics?
  10. Wally West Has Five More Crisis To Go Through, At Least – Flash #769
  11. The Cimmerian: ABLAZE Announces New Uncensored Conan Series
  12. Aubrey Sitterson and Chris Moreno Launch Stoned Master on Kickstarter
  13. Mindless Speculation – Marvel, Mephisto, Avengers & Vampires
  14. The Amazing Spider-Man #64: Something Sinister This Way Cometh!
  15. Catwoman #30 Answers The Poison Ivy Riddle With A Question Mark
  16. Harrow County Returns With New Mini-Series at Dark Horse
  17. Naomi's Home Is Not In The DC Multiverse? Justice League #60 Spoilers
  18. Space Pirate Captain Harlock: Ablaze Reveals Variant Covers for Comic
  19. I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel Debuts Misfits: A Personal Manifesto
  20. Jace Fox's First Kill? The Next Batman: Second Son #8 Faces His Past
  21. Dick Grayson – The Butt Of Every Joke At DC Comics? Nightwing #79
  22. Skybound Launches J.L. Westover's Mr Lovenstein Kickstarter
  23. Separated At Birth: Josef Rubinstein And… Everyone Else
  24. The Way Of The Househusband in The Daily LITG, 20th April 2021

LITG four years ago, Batman Mash-Up, Jesse James, Bill Schanes

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics, watching the debris take shape with Jesse James and Bill Schanes.

  1. Batman Week Finale: Batman Mash-Up Figures from Square Enix
  2. Jesse James "Under Attack For Selling Comics"
  3. A Disaster Waiting To Take Place? Bill Schanes on DC's Distribution
  4. Rob Liefeld Launches Youngblood Replacement, #EKO92
  5. Comics Publishers Blindsided By DC Comics Distribution Punchline
  6. Batman McFarlane Toys Figure Gets a Special Classic Variant
  7. Exclusive: Secrets of the WWE Smackdown Hacker Revealed
  8. The Walmart Report: DC Released New Comics This Week Plus Jim Lee Art
  9. The Walking Dead: Bring Daryl, Carol and Michonne to Your Zoom Meeting
  10. Brian Hibbs Holds Jim Lee Responsible for DC Distribution Decision

LITG five years ago, when it was Free Comic Book Day

  1. First Image of New Selina Kyle from Gotham Finale is Uncanny
  2. Frank Cho's Ballpoint Beauties and Batman
  3. Two Weeks Till Free Comic Book Day 2019 and Here Are 30 Previews – What Are You Planning?
  4. DC Collectibles at it Again: DC Lucha Explosiva! Figures Have Been Canceled
  5. Camren Bicondova Will Not Play Selina Kyle in 'Gotham' Finale

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Cartoonist Teri Wood, of Wandering Star, Rhudiprrt: The Prince of Fur, Darklight and As Yet Untitled.
  • Shawn Aldridge, writer of The Dark And The Bloody, Americatown and Hack/Slash.
  • Comic book journalist, publisher and dealer, Paul Sassienie
  • Tom Stilwell, CEO, Writer, Publisher at Spinner Rack Comics
  • Edi Johnston, my brother. He has a new bit.

