Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ai, newlitg

DC Comics Addresses AI Controversy in The Daily LITG, 20th April 2024

DC Comics' decision to pull and replace certain covers over AI content concerns topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary DC Comics retracts AI-generated covers amid controversy, stirring buzz on Bleeding Cool.

The Daily LITG newsletter offers round-the-clock updates on comics and pop culture.

Bleeding Cool lists intriguing comic updates including Batman's big reveal and AI articles.

Historic headlines revisit Jeri Ryan's Star Trek decisions and Marvel Legends reveals.

DC Comics' decision to pull and replace certain covers over AI content concerns topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Real Time Ultimate Comics in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Jeri Ryan On Not Coming Back To Trek

LITG two years ago, Marvel Legends Spider-Man

LITG three years ago, The Way Of The Househusband and DC Comics solicits

LITG four years ago, DC Comics, Youngblood, Walmart

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics. We also got at what DC Comics are getting into Walmart at that time of trial.

LITG five years ago: Roy Thomas Vs DC Comics

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Evan Dorkin, creator of Milk & Cheese, co-creator of Beasts Of Burden

creator of Milk & Cheese, co-creator of Beasts Of Burden John Ostrander , writer, creator of Amanda Waller, Wasteland, reinventor of Suicide Squad.

, writer, creator of Amanda Waller, Wasteland, reinventor of Suicide Squad. Jeff Mason, publisher of Alternative Comics and Indyworld

publisher of Alternative Comics and Indyworld Igor Goldkind, comics writer, publisher, marketer, popularised term 'graphic novel'.

comics writer, publisher, marketer, popularised term 'graphic novel'. Nick Percival, comics writer, artist, animation director.

comics writer, artist, animation director. Dale Berry, publisher of Myriad Publications, graphic novel series Tales of the Moonlight Cutter, creator of Ninja Funnies for Eternity Comics.

publisher of Myriad Publications, graphic novel series Tales of the Moonlight Cutter, creator of Ninja Funnies for Eternity Comics. Mark A. Lester of Manga Geek.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!