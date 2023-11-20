Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged: newlitg, nightwing

DC Comics Clothing Optional in The Daily LITG, 20th of November 2023

DC Comics covers without the coverings remains popular on Bleeding Cool and may inform a most excellent story later this week.

Article Summary DC Comics cover art goes risqué again in February 2024, stirring fan interest.

Justice League battles Godzilla and Kong in a much-anticipated comics mash-up.

Recent Bleeding Cool articles cover DC Comics trends, sales, and story spoilers.

LITG reflects on comic industry birthdays, including Jill Thompson and Ed Benes.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday – Clothes Off For DC Comics

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Bend It Like Waterbenders

LITG two years ago, Sunny Philadelphia Podcasts

LITG three years ago, Alan Dean Foster Vs. Disney

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG four years ago, All Hail Kevin Feige

And no more Batman from Bale.

LITG five years ago, Dune wasn't afraid of anything

And solicitations were coming.

Comic book industry birthdays

There's a lot more of a party atmosphere these days. All depends on which state, or state of mind, you are living in. And comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. Hmm, it's mine tomorrow…

Jill Thompson , creator of Scary Godmother and Sandman artist.

, creator of Scary Godmother and Sandman artist. Birds Of Prey artist Ed Benes

Rian Hughes , comics creator and designer, of Dare, I Am A Number and Logo A Gogo.

, comics creator and designer, of Dare, I Am A Number and Logo A Gogo. Sandman Mystery Theatre writer, Guy Davis.

Dave Schreiner, creator of Snarf.

creator of Snarf. Creator of Hopster's Tracks and artist on Powerpuff Girls, Simpsons, Flintstones, Ren & Stimpy, Wolf & Red and Peanuts comics, Stephanie Gladden.

Mahmud Asrar , Dynamo 5, Superman, Supergirl and upcoming Conan artist.

, Dynamo 5, Superman, Supergirl and upcoming Conan artist. Captain America, Ruse and Carnage artist, Mike Perkins

