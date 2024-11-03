Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Superman, newlitg

First Absolute Superman Artist- The Daily LITG, 3rd of November, 2024

Rafael Albuquerque, the Original Absolute Superman Artist, as seen in The Daily LITG, on the 3rd of November, 2024

Article Summary Rafael Albuquerque unveiled as the original Absolute Superman artist, capturing top interest on Bleeding Cool.

James Gunn addresses DC Studios' approach to compensating DC Comics creators amid industry discussions.

Explore DC Comics' decision to censor the British Museum in recent Absolute Superman narratives.

Catch up with the hottest pop culture stories, from comics to TV, in Bleeding Cool's latest Lying In The Gutters.

Rafael Albuquerque being the original Absolute Superman artist topped Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Rafael Albuquerque, Originally The Absolute Superman Artist and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And other stories you might prefer…

LITG one year ago, Elon Musk and South Park

LITG two years ago, Nightmare Before Christmas Prequel

LITG three years ago, Doctor Who- And How Many?

LITG four years ago, Blink

LITG five years ago, Keanu Reeves returned as John Constantine, in the comics.

And Adam Kubert made a stand.

LITG six years ago, there were a lot more Batman Damneds out there

And Heroes In Crisis was changing…

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic store owner Steve Unverferth.

Tom Lyle , artist on Starman and Robin and comic book teacher.

, artist on Starman and Robin and comic book teacher. Sketch card artist John Jax Jackman.

Sharon Wright , comic book writer on The Warlord, Black Canary, and Green Arrow.

, comic book writer on The Warlord, Black Canary, and Green Arrow. Former director of Caliber Comics, Wayne Markley.

Comic book writer for Panini, Pepe Caldelas.

Comic book reviewer William Gatevackes.

