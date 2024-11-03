Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Superman, newlitg
First Absolute Superman Artist- The Daily LITG, 3rd of November, 2024
Rafael Albuquerque, the Original Absolute Superman Artist, as seen in The Daily LITG, on the 3rd of November, 2024
Article Summary
- Rafael Albuquerque unveiled as the original Absolute Superman artist, capturing top interest on Bleeding Cool.
- James Gunn addresses DC Studios' approach to compensating DC Comics creators amid industry discussions.
- Explore DC Comics' decision to censor the British Museum in recent Absolute Superman narratives.
- Catch up with the hottest pop culture stories, from comics to TV, in Bleeding Cool's latest Lying In The Gutters.
Rafael Albuquerque being the original Absolute Superman artist topped Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
Rafael Albuquerque, Originally The Absolute Superman Artist and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Rafael Albuquerque Was Originally The Absolute Superman Artist
- James Gunn Addresses DC Studios, Compensating DC Comics Creators
- DC Comics Censors The British Museum in its Superman Comics
- The President Of Argentina Thinks He May Be Absolute Superman
- JSA #1 Preview: Golden Age vs. Edgy New World
- Mountain Dew Reveals The 2024 Voo-Doo Secret Flavor
- Wolverine Revenge Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- It: Welcome to Derry: HBO Releases Prequel Series Preview Images
- Hasbro Digs Up The Transformers: The Movie with Constructicon Scrapper
- Shift & Arrivals by Jonathan Hickman, Mike del Mundo & Mike Huddleston
And other stories you might prefer…
- Jennifer Lee & LeUyen Pham's As I Dream of You Graphic Novel For 2026
- Webtoon Collaborates On Tactile And Braille Comics
- You Do Voo-Dew in The Daily LITG for the 2nd of November, 2024
LITG one year ago, Elon Musk and South Park
- South Park: Elon Musk Not Getting the Point Helped Make Our Point
- First Look at Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men in Ultimate Universe #1
- Cartoonist Zoom Rockman Quits Private Eye After Receiving Death Threat
- Who Died In Spider-Man's Life to Birth Marvel's Ultimate Universe?
- The X-Files: Fox Mulder & Dana Scully Return in 2024 for "Perihelion"
- Loki S02/Jonathan Majors Report: Marvel Studios "F****d" Over Finale
- The Orville: Disney, Comcast Could Kick Off Hulu Moves This Week
- The Flash: Ryan Reynolds to Grant Gustin: "You'll Always Be My Barry"
- How About This Bleeding Cool Batman Zur-En-Arrh Theory? (Spoilers)
- Everyone Trying to Use Sunfire & Redroot in This Week's X-Men Comics
- It's Tough To Be A Firestar In Today's X-Men #28 (Spoilers)
- Forbidden Planet Sells Dan Slott's Doctor Who Split Into Two
- Speculator Watch: Energon Universe Spoiler Covers Are Your Best Bets?
- Is Madame Monstrosity Spider-Boy's Mother? (Spoilers)
- Things To Do In London In November 2023 If You Like Comics
- The Blonde Captain Krakoa in The Daily LITG, 1st November 2023
LITG two years ago, Nightmare Before Christmas Prequel
- Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Gets A Prequel For 2023
- Magic: The Gathering: The Brothers' War Exclusive Preview Card
- Wild C.A.T.S. Is Now The Wild Crisis Aversion Tactical Squad
- A Very New Deathblow Is Coming To DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Before You Read X-Men Red #8, Read X-Men #10 From Two Years Ago
- Return to Hogwarts with RSVLTS New Harry Potter Collection
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman on Why We're Lacking in Morpheus Merch
- Batman Picks Up The Gun One More Time In Batman #129 (Spoilers)
- Indiana Jones: Ke Huy Quan Wasn't Sure If Harrison Ford Remembered Him
- She-Hulk #7 Preview: You Won't Believe Who Jen's New Client Is
- Extract From First Sweet Valley Twins Graphic Novel, Published Today
- New Champion Of Shazam #3 Breaks She-Hulk's Toxic Fourth Walls
- Five Subtle Signs You Are Probably Being Catfished by Batman
- City Boy's First Appearance is in Wildstorm 30th, Not Lazarus Planet
- Who Will Be Members Of The Ladies & Non Binaries Of Doom? (Spoilers)
- Poppy Creates Her Own Characters For New Z2 Graphic Novel, Tit Tat
- Nightmare Before Christmas Prequel in the Daily LITG 1st November 2022
LITG three years ago, Doctor Who- And How Many?
- Expect Really Low Doctor Who Viewing Figures Tonight
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Ellis & Day Costumes Own Halloween
- AEW Rampage: In Kingston vs. Danielson, Tony Khan Has Gone Too Far
- Wil Wheaton: Fans Okay to Separate Buffy from "Garbage" Joss Whedon
- Scarlet Witch Breaks Reality with New WandaVision Iron Studios Statue
- Seth MacFarlane Calls Out FOX News New Low: Tuck's White "Whine" List
- Eternals Confirms Batman As Well As Superman Is Now Part Of The MCU
- Comics Industry Reacts To Unionisation – Including Jim Valentino
- The Flash Season 8 E01 Overview Confirms Arrowverse Star Appearance
- Image Comics Staffers Form A Union, Comic Book Workers United
- A-List Comic Creators Launch New Publisher, Artists Elite Comics
- Fiction House's Rangers Comics & the Origin of Firehair, at Auction
- Gotham City's Hero and A Power Ring Wielder in Wow Comics, at Auction
- So Why Are There No Unions For Comic Book Creators Then?
- Machine Man CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Speculator Corner: How Much Can You Flip Strange Tales #179 For?
- Blue Beetle and the Legacy of the Mystery Men, Up for Auction
- Masters Of The Universe Star Comics #1 At Heritage Auctions
- Original Founder Of MCM Launches Rival UK Comic Con Called MegaCon
- Adventures of Maker Girl & Professor Smarts OGN by Jasmine Florentine
- Taika Waititi's Story For The Most Important Comic Book on Earth
- Miss Meow #2 Comic Gets Squid Game Cover Variant
- Sami Brice's Sells YA Graphic Novel Ripple To Random House Graphic
- AEW Rampage in The Daily LITG 1st November 2021
LITG four years ago, Blink
- Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Offers His Last Word On Blink
- Heels: Stephen Amell Says COVID Nearly Resulted in Arrow Return, More
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Duskull
- American Horror Story Seasons Ranked: From Murder House to 1984
- Batwoman, Walker, Flash & More: CW Offers Handy Premiere Cheat Sheet
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Celebrates Sabrina's Halloween Birthday
- The Generation Six Legendary Pokémon Headed For Pokémon GO
- Supernatural: Padalecki, Ackles, Collins Know Who They Would Vote For
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes Strong for Halloween
- TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 The Remaining Turtle Revealed (Spoilers)
- Comics Sales Rising as Movie Sales Fall? Comic Store In Your Future
- 5 Times Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Bailed Out President Donald Trump
- Batman Vs Spawn Vs X-Men Vs Turtles – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Chris Claremont On Nightcrawler Being Alive In Days Of Future Past
- England, Go To Your Comic Shops This Week (Before Thursday Lockdown)
- Could Spawn #312 Listing All Creators Find Room For One More?
- Twelve Issues Of Once & Future Just Leading Up To The Biggest Pun?
- The Strange Talent Of Luthor Strode #1 Sells Copies for $150 on eBay
LITG five years ago, Keanu Reeves returned as John Constantine, in the comics.
And Adam Kubert made a stand.
- Keanu Reeves Appears as John Constantine in Today's Hellblazer
- Why Adam Kubert Refused to Sign the Industry-Only Stan Lee Tribute Comic
- Does the Possible New Wolverine Logo Confirm a Long-Running X-Men Fan Theory?
- The Todd McFarlane-Signed, Slabbed and Certified Spawn… That Wasn't
- The PlayStation 4 is Now The Second Best-Selling Console Ever
- Who Had the Better Marvel Death This Week: Wolverine or Conan? [Spoilers]
- "Crisis" Management: Casting News Will Make "Arrow" Fans VERY Happy
- "Rick and Morty": Dan Harmon Signals Season 4 Writing Wrap: "60 To Go"
- The Moment Nightwing Lost His Dick in Nightwing Annual #2 (Spoilers)
- Ch-Ch-Changes to Solicits For X-Men #5 & #6 and New Mutants #5 & #6
- Does Superman Believe in God? Who Wins When Superman Fights Batman? Superman Giant #16 Mild Spoilers…
- The Return of Kite-Man in Tom King's Batman
- "Doctor Who" Series 12: BBC Wants Us to "Watch This Space" – But Why?
- It Looks Like TMNT #100 Will Feature the Return of a Major Villain [TMNT #99 Spoilers]
- Big Solicitation Change For Thor By Jason Aaron Vol 4 Hardcover Solicit
- Artists Named for Marvel Comics' Incoming #1 Anthology
- The Old Blood Update For "Warframe" Is Now Available
- Perry Mason": HBO, EP Robert Downey, Jr. Offer First Look at Series
- "Lucifer" Halloween Table Read Looks Exactly How You'd Expect [Preview]
- The Tenth, Eleventh and Thirteenth Doctors in New Doctor Who: Christmas Special for ComicBooks For Kids
LITG six years ago, there were a lot more Batman Damneds out there
And Heroes In Crisis was changing…
- The Store That Has 1000 Batman Damneds in a Warehouse
- Heroes In Crisis #3 Changes to Reveal Origin of the Sanctuary
- Nightwing Changes Volume Numbers After Benjamin Percy Leaves
- 10 DC Comics Covers Revealed From Jenny Frison, Mark Brooks, Josh Middleton and More
- Roy Thomas' Cameo in Daredevil Season 3
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic store owner Steve Unverferth.
- Tom Lyle, artist on Starman and Robin and comic book teacher.
- Sketch card artist John Jax Jackman.
- Sharon Wright, comic book writer on The Warlord, Black Canary, and Green Arrow.
- Former director of Caliber Comics, Wayne Markley.
- Comic book writer for Panini, Pepe Caldelas.
- Comic book reviewer William Gatevackes.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman,