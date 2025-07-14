Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: diamond, terry moore
Image Supports Diamond Moving Liquidation Date To SDCC Thursday/Friday
Image Comics supports Diamond Comic Distributors' plan to move the liquidation court date to the Thursday and Friday of San Diego Comic-Con
The plans of the debtors of the Diamond Comic Distributors Chapter 11 bankruptcy to liquidate the consignment stock owned by hundreds of publishers, to raise money to pay off Diamond's debt to the banks, have to go to the court to be ratified. Comic book publishers had been objecting and started to organise over such a move. The court date had been set for the 21st of July, the Monday before San Diego Comic-Con, which publishers said would prevent them from making legal arguments against their stock being liquidated and used to pay off JP Morgan Chase. And that this was to be decided by the courts on Monday of San Diego Comic-Con week, when affected publishers would be extra busy elsewhere, with filing the week before. Well, now Diamond has gone one step further, asking the US Bankruptcy Court for the hearing to be held on the 24th or 25th of July, otherwise known as the Thursday and Friday of San Diego Comic-Con. Friday is Retailer Day, the day that publishers pitch to comic book stores, and also the night of the Eisner Awards. It is probably the worst possible date for Diamond to be holding such a court hearing in the comic book industry calendar.
The justification is even worse. Stating that "the Debtors have already received several responses to the Consignment Motion from various consignors and anticipate additional responses before the Objection Deadline. The Debtors have begun discussions with certain consignors to address the responses and related questions received to date regarding the consigned inventory. Adjourning the hearing on the Consignment Motion will permit the Debtors to further engage with consignors to narrow, or otherwise streamline, the potential issues to be presented to the Court at the hearing on the Consignment Motion. The Debtors thus believe that the additional time will
allow the hearing to proceed more efficiently."
So it's because they want to hear more from the publishers whose stock they are about to liquidate? All of whom will be saying, "not on San Diego week". They go on, "the Debtors received a request from one of the Debtors' more significant consignors to continue the hearing on the Consignment Motion to accommodate a scheduling issue for counsel. The Debtors would like to accommodate the request for the same reason set forth above—to allow additional time for the Debtors to address any response received from this consignor and potentially resolve or narrow the scope of potential issues to be presented to the Court." To give everyone more time, by rescheduling it to a date when no one has any time at all.
Apart from Image Comics, it seems, who have also filed paperwork saying that "Image's bankruptcy counsel will be returning to Cleveland, Ohio, the night of July 20, 2025, from an international trip that was scheduled months in advance, making it virtually impossible to be in Baltimore the next morning.Image Comics And, Image's local counsel, who must be present pursuant to Local Rules, will be out of the country on July 21, 2025."
"Further, the hearing is currently scheduled during Comic Con, the industry-leading comic book convention. As such, Image anticipates that many parties whose rights will be negatively affected by the Consignment Motion will be unavailable to participate at the hearing as it is currently scheduled."
Well, Image Comics I suggest that the Thursday/Friday of SDCC week is even worse for most people than the Monday before.
The latest publisher to file paperwork objecting to all this is Abstract Studios, who publish Terry Moore's titles, including Strangers In Paradise. They state, "It is widely known that product distributed through Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc., is typically sold on consignment and remain the property of the Seller until it is sold to a third party. The comic book industry creditors named on the consignment Vendors list are aware that consigned books distributed by Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. are the sole property of the seller until distributed. All creditors making loans to Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. would be aware that consigned inventory in the Olive Branch MS location is not owned by Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc., and can not be considered collateral toward loans obtained by Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. or be sold to pay debts owed by Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc., Abstract Studio, Inc. respectfully requests that the motion for sale of consigned inventory by Debtor be denied."
You can use these Diamond tabs to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…
- On the announcement of Chapter 11 on the 14th of January, Diamond started a 13-week bankruptcy process run by financial firm Raymond James, got financing to operate, and announced an auction for its assets.
- Those assets included Diamond Comic Distribution, Alliance Gaming Distribution, Diamond Select Toys, CGA and Diamond UK
- Universal Distribution was named the Stalking Horse bidder for Alliance Games and Diamond UK, which required a purchase commitment of thirty-nine million dollars, but with certain discounts and privileges for taking that position.
- The auction took place, and it went late. There was food and breakfast billed for.
- And Alliance Entertainment, or AENT, was named the top bidder for the assets of $72,245,000, though not for Diamond UK. This was widely announced, including by Diamond themselves.
- Then we learned that a joint bid by Universal Distribution and Ad Populum came second and was named the back-up bid, with a bid of $69,130,000. With Universal getting Alliance Gaming and Diamond UK, and Ad Populum getting Diamond Comics, Diamond Select Toys and everything else. Basic Fun was third with fifty million.
- Bruce Ogilvie, AENT chairman, was invited onto a podcast with comic book retailers Dennis Barger and Jesse James after, apparently, watching my performance on the Beyond Wednesdays podcast in which he talked about AENT and Diamond.
- A court hearing with the Honorable Judge Rice in Courtroom 9-D at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Maryland at 10 am was intended to ensure the legality of the bid and the process.
- But instead, over that weekend, the debtors declared that they had chosen the back-up bid from Universal and Ad Populum instead of AENT, despite AENT having bid more. No reason was given.Diamond's Dick Move: the
- AENT filed a lawsuit regarding this decision.
- It took the bankruptcy court to reverse that decision and state that AENT, with the higher bid, had won, though they would have to withdraw their lawsuit.
- AENT has terminated their winning bid and purchase.
- Universal Distribution and Ad Populum were back in the running
- Diamond declared "business as usual" but the courts threatened Chapter 7 over late paperwork.
- AENT sued Diamond, claiming fraud
- Diamond says it's all in hand and went back to court, wanting to be owned by Universal and Ad Populum.
- Sale of Diamond to Universal and Ad Populum was approved by the courts.
- Though Ad Populum paid more than we thought.
- Podcast blamed/credited with the current state of affairs
- Diamond tells Skyrush to stop claiming they won CGA.
- As part of court filings, Diamond released details for every comic store on account.
- We have some finality.
- Ad Populum and Universal Distribution officially acquire Diamond and related assets.
- The layoffs have begun.
- And continue.
- Diamond Select Toys has closed
- Diamond try and reassure retailers over ComicSuite
- Courts withdraw Chapter 7 bankruptcy threat
- We look at the future of Diamond Previews again
- PRH pulls out of Diamond entirely
- Well, not entirely, the UK can stay.
- Hermes Press says Diamond doesn't want to distribute their comics anymore… or anyone's.
- But Diamond pushes back on that, as they publish a new Previews.
- And they assure comic book stores that everything is going to be fine. Honest.
- Then send a letter to publishers which looks like it isn't
- Now they are looking for more money and longer to pay it back.
- Dynamite would like half a million now, please.
- Udon and Manga Classic have now cancelled all Diamond orders.
- Then so did Drem Productions
- And PRH starts to close their special retailer joining offer
- Diamond gets a fourth wave of funding and deadlines.
- Philbo Distribution launches.
- Alliance Entertainment hire seven senior Diamond staffers.
- Universal Distribution rumoured to be hiring Diamond staffers to enter the US market.
- Massive Distribution expands within Lunar
- Diamond has cancelled all their PRH orders.
- There are problems with Ad Populum's first payments to comics publishers
- Ad Populum sues AENT alleging breaches of confidentiality and staff poaching.
- Ad Populum still ghosting publishers.
- Bankruptcy timeline revealed it began in July 2024
- Diamond ends cash on delivery sales
- Hermes Press hires Steve Leaf
- Diamond responds to Dynamite
- Diamond closes No Cost Orders, sends out reminder emails to comic book stores
- Boom Studios makes layoffs.
- Zenescope pulls out of Diamond.
- AENT Says Diamond Claim They Poached Staff "Fails As A Matter Of Law"
- It's Claimed New Diamond Owner Said He's "Playing Chicken With Idiots"
- Mike Schimmel Talks, Under Oath, About The Diamond Comics Firings
- Dynamite jumps to Lunar Distribution
- Diamond takes Previews digital only
- Universal Distribution to distribute in the USA as well as Canada, starting with DC Comics
- Conflicting Statements Over Diamond, AENT And Ad Populum Lawsuits
- This Week, There Are Only Five Comics On Diamond's FOC
- Robert Gorin, Chief Restructuring Officer Of Diamond Comics, And Geek
- Titan Has Not Received Payments From Diamond Comics, Stops Supplying
- Fantagraphics Says That Diamond Is Holding Their Comics Hostage
- Kathy Govier, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Out At Diamond
- Confirmed, AENT Tried To Buy Diamond In October To Avoid Bankruptcy
- Dynamite Pulls Their Comics Out From Diamond Comic Distributors
- Diamond Moves To Liquidate All Consigned Comics "Held Hostage"
- FairSquare Graphics Calls Diamond "Thieves & Bandits", Brings Receipts
- Ultimate Comics Chain Refuses To Buy Diamond Liquidation Stock
- This One Trick Means Bandai Get Their Pokémon Cards Back From Diamond?
- Dren Productions Want To Know If Diamond Shipped Their Recent Comics?
- Publishers Have 3 Weeks To Object To Diamond Comics' Liquidation Plans
- Emily Botica, Vice President At Diamond Comics, Is Leaving Next Week
- SDCC Gossip: What's Happening With Diamond At San Diego Comic-Con?
- Universal To Offer DC Comics To US Retailers At Same Lunar Discount
- Comic Publishers To File Paperwork Against Diamond Comics This Week
- Diamond Pulls Its Pullbox And Cancels Its ComicSuite For Comic Shops
- The Exit Interviews Of Diamond Comic Distributor Staff In Full
- Andrew Aiello, Tom Derby & Ben Davis Buy CGA After Diamond Bankruptcy
- Dynamite Owed A Million By Diamond, Can't Make Payroll Next Week
- Ad Populum Can't Yet Deal Directly with Diamond Consignment Vendors
- As Court Denies Dynamite Over Diamond, Comic Creators Rally Round
- Paizo speaks out about their Diamond troubles
- TwoMorrows Legally Objects To Diamond Bankruptcy Liquidation Of Stock
- Graphitti Designs & Magma Comix File Legal Paperwork Against Diamond
- Dynamite, Fantagraphics, Drawn & Quarterly Team Up Against Diamond
- Sealed Transcripts Over The Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Auction, Opened
- Diamond's Reason To Reject Alliance Entertainment Was Down To One Hour
- AENT Claims "The Fix was Definitely in" on Diamond Bankruptcy Auction
- Diamond Comics Was Already Looking For A New Buyer Back In 2023
- Mad Cave Studios makes layoffs