Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Jonathan Kent, Super Son in The Daily LITG, 12th February 2025

Jonathan Kent Named Super Son was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Jonathan Kent crowned Super Son, sparking interest on Bleeding Cool's top stories list.
  • Fans react to Jonathan Kent's elevation amid Superman and comic industry buzz.
  • Dive into comic world insights with hit stories featuring Jonathan Kent and more.
  • Stay updated on the latest superhero news and trending topics in pop culture.

Jonathan Kent Named Super Son was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Jonathan Kent Named Super Son Not To Confuse With James Gunn Superman
Secret Six #2

Jonathan Kent Named Super Son and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Jonathan Kent Named Super Son Not To Confuse With James Gunn Superman
  2. Black Lightning's Tony Isabella Now Known As Jenny Blake Isabella
  3. Everything Changes For Damian Wayne in Batman And Robin #18 (Spoilers)
  4. Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Sneak Peek, Opening 8 Minutes Released
  5. Marvel Teases Digging Up The Body of Gwen Stacy One More Time
  6. Masters Of The Universe Casts King Randor, Queen Marlena
  7. High Potential & HPI: So How Do These Genius Detectives Compare?
  8. Reacher Season 3 Images Offer New Look at Neagley & More
  9. Dark Winds Season 3 Opening 5 Minutes: Leaphorn Haunted & Hunted
  10. Star Trek: Unification Director on Kirk-Spock Sendoff Short "Genesis"

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… The Three Jokers

DC Comics September 2023 Solicits Begin With A War In Gotham
The Three Jokers
  1. Final Mystery Of The Three Jokers, Revealed (Batman #143 Spoilers)
  2. Justified: Goggins, Olyphant Reunite During Fallout Series Press Trip
  3. Former Batman Writer Chuck Dixon Creates Horseman With Joe Bennett
  4. Why Wil Wheaton's Views Matter When It Comes to Larry David/Elmo Mess 
  5. The True Origins Of Zur-En-Arrh (Batman #143 Spoilers)
  6. Comic Creators React To… The Vladimir Putin/Tucker Carlson Interview
  7. Taylor Swift Endorsing Biden? After All Trump Says He Did For Her? 
  8. What Does Bizarro Lois Lane Do Now? (Action Comics #1062 Spoilers)
  9. Wonder Woman & Insurrection At The United States Capitol (Spoilers)
  10. The Golden Bachelorette, New Bachelorette Season Confirmed By ABC
  11. Love Diary #35, A Rarity Of A 1953 Comic From John Buscema at Auction
  12. Batman X-Men Black Panther ThunderCats- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  13. Crystal Frasier & Val Wise Auction Their Graphic Novel Whippoorwills
  14. The Three Jokers in the Daily LITG, 11th of February 2024

LITG two years ago, Criminal Minds2

criminal minds
CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION- " True Conviction" – Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss. CREDIT: Paramount + © 2022 ABC Studios Inc. and CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  1. Criminal Minds Star Paget Brewster Shares Excellent Season 17 News
  2. DC Comics Mr. Freeze Goes Platinum with McFarlane Toys Chase Figure
  3. James Gunn Graciously Shuts Down Kilmer/Clooney/Bale DCU/Batman Rumor
  4. 1923 Season 1 Episode 6 "One Ocean Closer to Destiny" Images Released
  5. The Orville Delay In The Daily LITG, 11th of February, 2023
  6. The Orville: Is Seth MacFarlane Series Victim of Disney /Hulu Woes?
  7. Atari Opens Pre-Orders For 50th Anniversary 2600 Cartridge Series
  8. Coca-Cola Creations Announces New Move Flavor Featuring Rosalia
  9. South Park: Kyle & Tolkien's TikTok Posts "Pretty Boys Walk Like This"
  10. Sean Murphy Buys Rights To Zorro For His Own Comic, Man Of The Dead
  11. Mirka Andolfo Draws Generation Joker for Sean Murphy's DC Murphyverse
  12. PrintWatch: Nightwing, DC Power, Batman/Spawn & Briar Second Prints
  13. Noelle Giddings Returns To Colour The Milestone 30th Anniversary
  14. DC Comics Put James Gunn/DC Studios Titles Back Into Print
  15. Gerry Duggan Teases New Comic With David O'Sullivan
  16. Looking For The Fan Cup Bad Idea ComicsPRO 2020 Cameo Video?

LITG three years ago, The Swipe Files

Brian Cunningham Defends Joelle Jones Over X-Men Swipes

  1. Brian Cunningham Defends Joelle Jones Over X-Men Swipes
  2. Daredevil, Punisher, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones & More Disney-Bound?
  3. Rick And Morty: James Gunn Isn't Getting The Message; Here's An Idea!
  4. A New Thunderbolts #1 From Marvel – But Who? And Why?
  5. Marvel Collects Jim Lee's X-Men Trading Cards For 30th Anniversary
  6. Legends of Tomorrow & Batwoman Season Finale Overviews & More
  7. New Marvel Thunderbolts Comic Is "Ted Lasso By Way Of The Avengers"
  8. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Addresses Diversity Complaints
  9. Beavis and Butt-Head Rage Out Before Their Upcoming Return
  10. The Kindle App Replacing ComiXology on Desktop Displays Comics Poorly
  11. James Tynion IV Shows You Teenage Mad Scientist Christopher Chaos
  12. We Live In Black And White- Thank FOC It's Friday, 11th February
  13. The Witches Of Adamas Has A Very High Concept Indeed, Even For Manga
  14. A New Comic Shop For New York, Everyone Comics in Long Island City
  15. Printwatch: Second Prints From Mary Jane/Black Cat To Sabretooth
  16. Stephanie Phillips & Flaviano Launch Grim #1 from Boom Studios
  17. Beavis and Butt-Head In The Daily LITG 11th February 2022

LITG four years ago, Darth Vader and Doctor Doom

Darth Vader and Doctor Doom - The Daily LITG, 12th of February 2021
LITG: Darth Vader and Doctor Doom – The Daily LITG, 12th of February 2021

  1. Darth Vader Sees An Alternate Ending To Return Of The Jedi (Spoilers)
  2. Law & Order: SVU – Ice-T Makes Bold Stabler/Benson Reunion Promise
  3. Doctor Doom Joins Marvels' Guardians Of The Galaxy
  4. Guaranteed Shiny Ditto Will Be Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto's Reward
  5. DC Comics Solicitations For May 2021, Frankensteined
  6. The Mandalorian: Gina Carano Reportedly Not Returning for Season 3
  7. Image Comics Ends Line-Wide Returnability Programme
  8. Buffy Stars Emma Caulfield, Anthony Head on Whedon Abuse Accusations
  9. Marvel Launches X-Corp By Tini Howard And Alberto Foche In May
  10. Red X Revealed In Future State: Teen Titans, But No One Any The Wiser
  11. Marvel Launches X-Corp By Tini Howard And Alberto Foche In May
  12. Classic What If Gets A Second Omnibus For December 2021
  13. Is This How Justice League Dark Will Tie Into Infinite Frontier?
  14. Ablaze To Publish JP Roth's Rothic Comics
  15. Cradle of Filth Gets A Heavy Metal Comic And An Action Figure Line
  16. King Kirby, The Jack Kirby Play – Now Released As Podcast
  17. DC Needs A Franchise Development Director In Today's Comics JobWatch
  18. Darth Vader Sees An Alternate Ending To Return Of The Jedi (Spoilers)
  19. Exclusive Three Page Trailer Comic For The 27 Run: Crush
  20. Star Wars High Republic and Peach Momoko Top Advance Reorders
  21. DC Comics Realise That Poison Ivy: Thorns Graphic Novel Exists

LITG five years ago – We Scooped Death Metal

And Green Lantern 2 was suffering.

  1. The Batman-With-A-Scythe-And-Bone-Motorbike Teaser for DC's Metal 2: Death Metal from Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo
  2. "Inuyasha" is Finally Coming Back after all this time with Good Smile
  3. Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's The Green Lantern Season 2 Drops From 12 to 8 Issues – Is This 5G?
  4. Marvel Finally Puts a Label on Mystique and Destiny's Relationship in Tomorrow's X-Men #6 [SPOILERS]
  5. "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
  6. Watch A Grieving Mother Play With Her Deceased Daughter In VR
  7. How – and When – Joe Hill's Hill House Comics Will Be Collected by DC
  8. Will the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctors Finally Meet Face-to-Face? Doctor Who: Thirteenth Doctor Year Two #2 [Preview]
  9. 007 Bond Binge: Dr. No
  10. Claire Bretécher, Creator of Agrippine, Has Died, Aged 79

LITG six years ago, Deadpool Was Weapon 9

And Star Wars made a little return to Dark Horse.

  1. Rob Liefeld Posts Original Designs For Deadpool – and That, He Was Weapon 9 All Along…
  2. Star Wars Returns to Dark Horse
  3. Kevin F**king Smith Making 'Howard the F**king Duck' Show for Hulu
  4. McFarlane Toys Announces New Line of Harry Potter and Wizarding World Figures
  5. The 'Game of Thrones' Death We're Not Okay With

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Hunter Gorinson, formerly PR of Valiant, now of Hivemind and Bad Idea Comics
  • Dan Greenfield, of 13th Dimension
  • David Campbell, organiser of 2D Comics Festival
  • Jesus Antonio Hernandez Rodriguez of Rocket Girl
  • Terry Sala of Do You Pooh
  • Former Marvel sales director and VP of Dark Horse, Lou Bank

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Jonathan Kent Super Son, Jonathan Kent Super Son, Jonathan Kent Super Son, Jonathan Kent Super Son, Jonathan Kent Super Son, Jonathan Kent Super Son,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.