Posted in: TV | Tagged: Dark Winds, newlitg
Dark Winds Season 3's First 5 Mins- The Daily LITG, 11th February 2025
Dark Winds Season 3's First 5 Minutes was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Explore the gripping first 5 minutes of Dark Winds Season 3, currently trending on Bleeding Cool.
- Get insights into why AMC's hit series Dark Winds captivates viewers from the very start.
- Catch up on the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool, featuring Dark Winds and comic book news.
- Relive the top moments from pop culture, including the Dark Winds Season 3 buzz.
Dark Winds Season 3's First 5 Minutes was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
Dark Winds Season 3's First 5 Minutes and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Dark Winds Season 3 Opening 5 Minutes: Leaphorn Haunted & Hunted
- Rob Liefeld Says Marvel Is Broken And His Appearance Delayed Deadpool
- High Potential & HPI: So How Do These Genius Detectives Compare?
- The Boys: Homelander Keeping Big Game Safe From "Starlighter Thugs"
- Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Sneak Peek, Opening 8 Minutes Released
- The Vision And The Scarlet Witch Launches From Marvel In May 2025
- Don't Expect Any More Galacta Comics As A Result Of Marvel Rivals
- Joe Casey Gets His Complaints About Weapon X-Men Spoken By Deadpool
- LEGO Debuts New Fast and Furious Toyota Supra MK4 Technic Set
- What Is Happening To Free Comic Book Day Under Diamond Bankruptcy?
And a few more of mine from yesterday;
- Marvel Asks What If Donald Duck Became Iron Man?
- $120 To Pitch Your Kids & YA Graphic Novel To Big Publishers & Agents
- Vault Comics Adds Post Malone's Big Rig To Free Comic Book Day
- Jade Zhang's Last Giant MG Graphic Novel From Little, Brown – In 2030?
- The Return of Latine Comics Imprint, Chispa, from AMP in April 2025
- Free Comic Book Day Under Diamond- The Daily LITG, 10th February 2025
LITG one year ago… The Three Jokers
- Final Mystery Of The Three Jokers, Revealed (Batman #143 Spoilers)
- SCOOP: DC Comics Kills Off Major Superman Figure Ahead Of 2025 Event
- Comic Creators React To… The Vladimir Putin/Tucker Carlson Interview
- Superman Leak Tops The Daily LITG, 10th February 2024
- Doctor Who: The 14th Doctor Was The Saddest Doctor to Ever End an Era
- American Gods Return Chances "Very Much Not Dead": Ricky Whittle
- Wonder Woman Vs… The Sovereign Seven? Tom King, Seriously…
- Jonathan Hickman & Sanford Greene's Doom Launching In May From Marvel
- Jae Lee Does Jim Lee's X-Men For ThunderCats, Out Today
- A New Authority 21st Century Baby Named (Outsiders Spoilers)
- Marilyn Monroe as Vulnerable Babysitter on Sweethearts 119, at Auction
- Godzilla 70th Anniversary With Dan DiDio, Joelle Jones & James Stokoe
- Nancy A Collins Launches GoFundMe Over Blood Clots
- Bad Idea Sends Robert Venditti To Dinosaur Island To Promote Tankers
- How Many Versions Of Brian Bendis' Fortune And Glory Do You Own?
LITG two years ago, The Orville Wished It Could Fly, Right Up To The Sky
- The Orville: Is Seth MacFarlane Series Victim of Disney /Hulu Woes?
- Marvel Comics Realises H.R. Giger's Vision For Their New Alien Queen
- McFarlane Toys Announces Spawn Page Punchers Sets Coming Soon
- Criminal Minds Star Paget Brewster Shares Excellent Season 17 News
- South Park: Kyle & Tolkien's TikTok Posts "Pretty Boys Walk Like This"
- Carnage Reigns Crossover With Miles Morales Spider-Man & Red Goblin
- DC Reveals First Look at March's Waller vs. Wildstorm #1
- Amazing Spider-Man #19 Disney Cover Confuses More Folk
- Harry Potter; The Irreconcilable Divide: We "Review" Hogwarts Legacy
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In February 2023
- Marvel Reveals First Look Inside Jed MacKay & CF Villa's Avengers #1
- Whistleblowers, Next Comic from Dark Horse and Yoe Books in September
- Ablaze Manga Has Ryo Sumiyoshi's Centaurs in Ablaze May 2023 Solicits
- Boy vs. Shark, Graphic Novel by Paul Gilligan About Toxic Masculinity
- DC Comics Upgrades Poison Ivy to Ongoing Series
- Amaveni by Nadine Takvorian, a Graphic Novel About Armenian Genocide
- Failure To Launch, The Comic That Celebrates The Mis-Fired Invention
- Layers: A Memoir by Pénélope Bagieu, a YA Graphic Memoir
- Ten Years After, Paulina Ganucheau Creates Flora YA Graphic Novel
- Mel Gillman's Reclusivia, a Horror MG NB OGN From Random House
- Skybound's Richard Mercado Is Coming Out Perfect From Scholastic
- New Marvel Queen Alien in The Daily LITG, 10th of February, 2023
LITG three years ago, Beavis and Butt-Head
- Beavis and Butt-Head Rage Out Before Their Upcoming Return
- Greg Smallwood On Marvel's Changes To Elektra Black White & Blood #2
- Legends of Tomorrow: Donald Faison Confirms "Golden" Role Is [BEEP]
- Rick And Morty Remind James Gunn The Galaxy Already Has Guardians
- Marvel Collects Jim Lee's X-Men Trading Cards For 30th Anniversary
- The Kindle App Replacing ComiXology on Desktop Displays Comics Poorly
- DC Comics To Finally Launch Blood Syndicate From Milestone Media
- Here's Where Each Flabébé Color Can Be Found In Pokémon GO
- Boba Fett's Throne Room Coming to Star Wars: The Vintage Collection
- Firestarter Trailer Is Here, Hits Theaters & Peacock May 13
- Brad Meltzer & Chris Eliopoulos To Tell Stories Of Batman & Superman
- Dark Horse Publish New Geof Darrow Shaolin Cowboy, It's A Good 2022
- Josh Williamson Talks Through The First Page Of Dark Crisis #1 & More
- The Marriage Proposal On Skottie Young YouTube Livecast Last Night
- MCM, LFCC, Bristol, The Lakes & Thought Bubble Comic Cons In 2022
- Suicide Squad: Get Joker Now 6 1/2 Months Late – More DC Delays
- Shuffle: The Soundtrack Behind the New Music-Powered Superhero
- Two Weeks Worth Of DC Comics FOC On Sunday Thanks To Presidents Day
- Spike Trotman Drops Kickstarter For Iron Circus Comics
- A Dark Crisis Comes To The Daily LITG 10th February 2022
LITG four years ago, Peacemaker and The Flash
- Peacemaker: John Cena Posts MHA Love for Deku's "You Can't See Me!"
- The Flash Season 7 Poster: The Future Favors The Fast (Uh-Oh, Barry)
- Law & Order: Christopher Meloni & Ice-T Continue the "SVU" Reunion
- Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Honors Charlie Day with BDay Outtake
- McDonalds Celebrates Pokémon's 25th Anniversary With Exclusive Cards
- Gunnsplaining Marvel Movie Direction To James Gunn
- Red X Revealed In Future State: Teen Titans, But No One Any The Wiser
- McDonald's Pokémon TCG Cards Selling For High Prices Online
- Tonight Is Latias & Latios Raid Hour In Pokémon GO
- Opinion: Does Gina Carano Realize That Not All Nazis Wore Uniforms?
- Californian Comic Shop Posts It Pays $16.30 Minimum Wage, Goes Viral
- Legendary Comics Announces Upcoming Godzilla vs Kong Comics and NovelsPatrick Gleason Brings His Webhead To His Man-Thing
- Image Comics Ends Line-Wide Returnability Programme
- What If DC Publish A Poison Ivy Graphic Novel Without Telling Anyone?
- Henry Peter Gyrich Returns To Type – Krakoan X-Men Comics Spoilers
- Last Two Hours Of Banksy Prints, Lithos and Items At Auction
- Rorschach Presidential Candidate Turley First Appeared In Watchmen #2
- Bowen McCurdy's Cover Your Tracks – A Queer OGN For Post-Apocalypse
- Australia Avoided Being Knullified? Today's King In Black Spoilers
- DaNi Draws Black Beth For Rebellion/2000AD Specials In 2021
- Kyle Higgins' Black Market Narrative, With New Comic With Mat Groom
- Today, The Eternals Do Monty Python For Marvel Comics (Spoilers)
- TOLDJA: Chip Zdarsky's Justice League: The Last Ride
- Rorschach #5's "Some People Need Masks, Some Don't" Attracts Criticism
LITG five years ago – We Scooped Death Metal
And Death Note was back – so much Death!
- Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's Metal Sequel, 'Death Metal' To Be Announced by DC on Wednesday?
- "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
- Only One Barnes & Noble DC Exclusive Coming So Far, Batman Last Knight on Earth HC
- Boom Studios' CEO Agrees With Image Publisher About Publishing Fewer Comics
- Funko Emerald City Comic Con Reveals – Dungeons & Dragons
- Funko Emerald City Comic Con Reveals – DC Comics
- Has Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Retired?
- Marvel Confirms The Marvels by Kurt Busiek, Alex Ross and Yildiray Cinar (Again)
- "Power Book II: Ghost" Teaser: Familiar Faces, Summer Debut [VIDEO]
- A Fan-Favorite 90s Story Returns in Venom #23 [Preview]
Comic book industry birthdays.
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Chris Burnham, artist of Die!Die!Die!, Nameless, Nixon's Pals, Officer Downe, and Batman Inc
- Mike Meyer, founder of Twist And Shout Comics
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Free Comic Book Day, Free Comic Book Day, Free Comic Book Day, Free Comic Book Day, Free Comic Book Day,