Fat Jack's Comicrypt Closing in The Daily LITG, 31st of May, 2024

Fat Jack's Comicrypt closing topped traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, and stuff.

Article Summary Fat Jack's Comicrypt in Philadelphia shuts down after 48 years of business.

Daily LITG newsletter: comics, TV, games, and film updates delivered via email.

Trending topics include X-Men spoilers and DC/Marvel crossovers.

A look back at Comicrypt news and other comic stories from previous years.

Fat Jack's Comicrypt Closing in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Meet Trinity

LITG two years ago, #Bendergate

LITG three years ago – Returning Prodigal Son

LITG four years ago – Masters of the Universe, Lucifer, Star Wars (Oh my)

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but one year ago it was all about the Lucifer, JK Rowling, Masters of the Universe, and more.

LITG five years ago – When Metaverse was a thing.

A year ago, Doomsday Clock named the DC Universe as the 'metaverse', something that no one at all followed up on. We were ahead of where Wally West would end up though.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Adrian Tomine, creator of Optic Nerve.

creator of Optic Nerve. David Anthony Kraft, founder, and editor of Comics Interview.

founder, and editor of Comics Interview. Dean Haspiel, comics creator for a variety of publishers, 2010 Emmy Award winner.

