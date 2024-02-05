Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cadence, newlitg

Cadence Comic Art Tops The Daily LITG, 5th February 2024

The Cadence Comic Art situation continues to move, as more artists leave. You may make your own judgment and catch up at Bleeding Cool.

Comic Book Creators Leaving Cadence Comic Art tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, What Mister Fantastic Did That Was So Bad

LITG two years ago, Jared Padalecki Makes Demands

LITG three years ago, Cobra Kai and Shazadam

Brian Bendis tweeted out that "rumors are dumb" and Jesse Schedeen of IGN decided that was a denial, rather than just a Tom Brevoort-style non-sequitur. Let's catch up in a month, shall we?

LITG four years ago – the BBC rejected America

And Tom King confirmed 5G

LITG five years ago – the SAS Were Told Not to Reference the Punisher

And Final Fantasy was coming to the Switch.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Val Semeiks, artist on The Demon and Lobo, Wolverine and Batman, c0-creator of Lobo The Duck.

artist on The Demon and Lobo, Wolverine and Batman, c0-creator of Lobo The Duck. Jeremy Love, creator of Fierce and Bayou.

creator of Fierce and Bayou. Comics journalist Kevin Huxford.

David Blake Lucarelli , writer of Tinseltown, Doctor Zomba's Ghost Show & The Children's Vampire Hunting Brigade.

, writer of Tinseltown, Doctor Zomba's Ghost Show & The Children's Vampire Hunting Brigade. Atomic Rex Entertainment co-creator, Gene Selassie.

Doug Alexander Gregory , artist on Hellblazer, Genext, Penthouse Comix.

, artist on Hellblazer, Genext, Penthouse Comix. Kelly McQuain, Elementals penciller.

Elementals penciller. Mark Bloodworth, artist on Deadworld and Hellraiser.

artist on Deadworld and Hellraiser. Marty Pahls, author of The Complete Crumb Comics.

