Cadence Comic Art Tops The Daily LITG, 5th February 2024
The Cadence Comic Art situation continues to move, as more artists leave. You may make your own judgment and catch up at Bleeding Cool.
The Cadence Comic Art situation continues to move, as more artists leave. You may make your own judgment. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Comic Book Creators Leaving Cadence Comic Art tops the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Comic Book Creators Leaving Cadence Comic Art
- SNL Returns Feb. 24th; Controversial Ex-SNL Cast Member Set to Host
- SNL Distractions Undercut Efforts; Ayo Edebiri, J.Lo Deserved Better
- The Beatles Take the Stage with Mattels Newest MEGA Showcase Set
- Game of Thrones: A Look at Naomi Watts from Unaired Prequel Production
- What Erik Larsen Said That Riled Up Jim Valentino So Much
- The Future Of The Joker And Barbara Gordon In Batman #142 (Spoilers)
- The Flash: Grant Gustin Didn't Forget Why Today's Important & Did You?
- Darick Robertson Saw The Future In Transmetropolitan
- Bosch: Det. Renée Ballard Returns in Michael Connelly's "The Waiting"
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- The Bad-Assery Of Martha Kent In Fire & Ice #6 (Spoilers)
- Don Heck's Substitute Bride in All True Romance #13, Up for Auction
- A Look Inside Scott Pilgrim's 20th Anniversary Boxes Launches
- Oni Press To Publish Junepurrr's Webtoon Comic Subzero In Print
- Erik Larsen Vs Jim Valentino In The Daily LITG, 4th of February 2024
LITG one year ago, What Mister Fantastic Did That Was So Bad
- What Mister Fantastic Did That Was So Bad, Revealed (FF Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3: No Janeway But "Other Voyagers" Teased
- Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Trailer: RTD Believes We Missed Something
- Warren Ellis & Bryan Hitch's Authority Sells Out Thanks To James Gunn
- The Punisher Gets A New Devil Skull Logo For 2022
- Now Tom King & Bilquis Evely Supergirl Sells Out Thanks To James Gunn
- The Last of Us: Rare Reacts to Nick Offerman Banjo-Kazooie Confession
- Storm and the Brotherhood of Mutants #1 Preview: End of the World
- Miracleman By Gaiman And Buckingham: The Silver Age #4 Preview:
- Unmasked Darth Vader Vintage Collection Figure Revealed by Hasbro
- Baby It's Cold Outside- Comic Creators React To Falling Temperatures
- Bad Idea Comics Is The Publisher That Cried Wolf – The Bootleg Is Real
- Boy From Clearwater, a New Persepolis From Yu Pei-Yun & Zhou Jian-Xin
- Dungeon Crawlers Academy in Seven Seas April 2023 Solicits
- Vinland Saga Goes Deluxe in Kodansha/Vertical April 2023 Solicits
LITG two years ago, Jared Padalecki Makes Demands
- Jared Padalecki Makes "Demand" of Supernatural/Walker Fans & More
- Wrestlers Push Back Against Shane McMahon Character Assassination
- Gina Carano Wants Whoopi Goldberg Fired from The Mandalorian, Too?
- DC Comics Turns Justice League Into Dinosaurs For Jurassic League
- Gina Carano Vs Whoopi Goldberg In The Daily LITG 4th February 2022
- Batman Animated DC Direct Figures Return with McFarlane Toys
- Rumor: WWE Afraid AEW Will Hire Shane McMahon, Trying to Stop It
- Marvel Comics To Publish A New Secret Invasion For 2022
- Peacemaker: Yes, That Really Was John Cena Covering Mötley Crüe
- Marvel's May And June 2022 Solicits For Hulk Vs Thor: Banner Of War
- Shadowline Image Comics Remove Union Members From Credits
- Jonathan Hickman Hires Stephen Wacker As EIC Of Substack 3W3M
- Steve Wacker Leaves Marvel For… Something Else
- Class Action Suit From Comic Creators Filed Against Action Lab
- King Spawn Tops 2021 Comics & Graphic Novels Sold Through Diamond
- Batmancrunching Next Week's DC Comics Releases [UPDATED]
- Gerry Duggan & Scott Buoncristiano's The Dark Room From Image Comics
- Marvel Collects Early Appearance Of Black Krrsantan As Star Wars Tales
- PrintWatch: Black Panther, Buffy, She-Hulk, Moon Knight Second Prints
- Christopher Cantwell & Ario Anindito's Obi-Wan #1 From Marvel Comics
LITG three years ago, Cobra Kai and Shazadam
Brian Bendis tweeted out that "rumors are dumb" and Jesse Schedeen of IGN decided that was a denial, rather than just a Tom Brevoort-style non-sequitur. Let's catch up in a month, shall we?
- Cobra Kai Star Mary Mouser Surprised by Fans' Reactions to LaRussos
- DC Comics To Rename Black Adam As… SHAZADAM! Not Joking
- Marvel To Reprint And Replace Offending Copies Of Immortal Hulk #43
- Joe Bennett Apologises Over Immortal Hulk #43 Anti-Semitic Error
- Mega Gyarados Arrives In Lunar New Year Event In Pokémon GO
- Star Trek: Jeri Ryan Prefers Seven on Picard; Offers Season 2 Update
- DC Comics To Now Publish Infinite Frontier #1 In July 2021
- TOLDJA: Avengers #42 Reveals Thor's True Lineage (SPOILERS)
- Mike Trout 2011 Topps Update Graded Card Up For Auction
- DC Comics Launches Joëlle Jones' Wonder Girl #1 in May With Yara Flor
- Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 Sells Over 615,000 Copies To Comic Stores
- DC Comics To Launch Harley Quinn And Batman #1 – With Poison Ivy?
- Will Greg Capullo See Nocterra #1 Join Crossover In The 100K Club?
- Si Spurrier Tells Reddit Of His Frustrated Plans For DC Comics
- Garth Ennis & Steve McManus Join John McCrea For Cartoon Museum Event
- What Else Could DC Recycle In Digital First Comic, Let Them Live!
- Dead Girl Returns To Marvel Comics This Week
- Marvel's Heroes Reborn Event Gives Us A Not So Amazing Peter Parker
- Retailers Only Getting Half Of The Bad Idea ENIAC #1 They Ordered
- Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 Has Eight Slots In Advance Reorder Top Ten
- Green Lantern Alan Scott, Gay With Two Kids, In DC Infinite Frontier
- Jorge Jimenez' New-Look Scarecrow For Infinite Frontier #0
- James Tynion IV Announces New Villain, Miracle Molly, For Batman #106
- James Tynion IV Promises Punchline Vs Flatline In Batman Comics
- DC Comics Launches Shilo Norman Mister Miracle Series In May
- Bad Idea Comics To Launch Not-First-Printing Variants
LITG four years ago – the BBC rejected America
And Tom King confirmed 5G
- BBC Rejected Joe Hill, Saying No American Has Written Doctor Who – And If One Did, It Wouldn't Be Him
- Tom King Says That Alfred's Death Will Set Up The Events Of 5G
- The Return of A Young Jonathan Kent to DC Comics… Somewhere?
- God Hates Masks – Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw Return To Image Comics With Something Big
- Is Mirka Andolfo the Next Todd McFarlane For Image Comics? (UPDATE)
- Krakoa's Dark Side Emerges in X-Men #5 [X-ual Healing 1-29-20]
- Funko and Dr. Pepper Team up for Free Lil Sweet Pop Vinyls
- "Doctor Who": Chris Chibnall & Captain Jack "Trojan Horse" Surprises
- FOX Animation Comes to Life with Upcoming Loyal Subjects Figure
- Renee Montoya Likes 'Em Thicc in Lois Lane #8 [Preview]
LITG five years ago – the SAS Were Told Not to Reference the Punisher
And Final Fantasy was coming to the Switch.
- Nintendo Teases Final Fantasy VII Coming Soon on Nintendo Switch
- British SAS Troops Told to Stop Putting Punisher Skulls on Their Helmets
- The Mike Wieringo Cover That Wasn't, But Went Up In Flames – With Mike S. Miller and Cully Hamner
- 'Supernatural' 300th Episode Marathon: What Was TNT Thinking, Dean?
- Bill Morrison, No Longer VP Executive Editor of DC Comics or Editor of MAD Magazine
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Val Semeiks, artist on The Demon and Lobo, Wolverine and Batman, c0-creator of Lobo The Duck.
- Jeremy Love, creator of Fierce and Bayou.
- Comics journalist Kevin Huxford.
- David Blake Lucarelli, writer of Tinseltown, Doctor Zomba's Ghost Show & The Children's Vampire Hunting Brigade.
- Atomic Rex Entertainment co-creator, Gene Selassie.
- Doug Alexander Gregory, artist on Hellblazer, Genext, Penthouse Comix.
- Kelly McQuain, Elementals penciller.
- Mark Bloodworth, artist on Deadworld and Hellraiser.
- Marty Pahls, author of The Complete Crumb Comics.
