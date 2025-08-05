Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Ad Populum, diamond
Publishers Don't Know Who's Selling The Comics Coming Out of Diamond
Comic book publishers don't know who is selling the comics still coming out of Diamond Comic Distributors
In a significant development in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy case of Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc., the Ad Hoc Committee of Consignors, made up of Ablaze, American Mythology Productions, Avatar Press, Battle Quest Comics, Action Lab, Drawn & Quarterly, Fantagraphics, Green Ronin, Hermes Press, Living the Line, Paizo, Udon and Zenescope have filed paperwork to demand that Diamond tells them what's going on with the consigned inventory of their comics worth over $13.5 million that Diamond don't own but are looking to sell off anyway.
Because the Ad Hoc Committee publishers claim that someone has been selling the stock held by Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc., the debtor entity in this bankruptcy, after the date Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop bought Diamond, on the 15th of May.
But according to Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc, the debtor, it's not them, and they're not saying who it is. The Ad Hoc Committee states "The Debtor has confirmed that it has not sold stock after May 15, 2025, but has declined to voluntarily provide any information to the Consignors as to who sold Stock after May 15, 2025, which Stock was sold, or what payments remain due and owing to the Consignors on account of the sales. The Debtors have declined to voluntarily provide any information to the Consignors as to how any party other than the Diamond Distributor Debtor could sell Stock without a properly assumed and assigned agreement to do so." Here's what is owed to them, and the period for which it is owed.
|Total Post-Petition Amount Owed
|Post-Petition
Arrears (through to May 15, 2025)
|Post-Petition Arrears (after May 15, 2025)
|Ablaze, LLC
|$45,522.27
|$30,000.51
|$15,521.76
|American Mythology
|$34,329.86
|$12,302.24
|$22,027.62
|Avatar Press
|$52,695.48
|$4,938.02
|$47,757.46
|Battle Quest
|$2,393.64
|$2,393.64
|$0.00
|Drawn & Quarterly
|$1,105.50
|$511.94
|$593.56
|Fantagraphics
|$46,513.54
|$7,009.54
|$39,504.00
|Green Ronin
|$8,286.21
|$7,820.06
|$ 466.15
|Hermes Press
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Living the Line
|$18,991.64
|0
|$18,991.64
|Paizo
|$255,937.97
|$73,201.70
|$182,736.27
|Udon
|$20,192.32
|0
|$ 20,192.32
|Zenescope
|$70,003.41
|$25,190.69
|$44,812.72
|TOTAL
|$555,971.84
|$163,368.34
|$347,790.78
As a group, they're also owed around half a million for comics and merchandise sold, post-bankruptcy, between January and July 2025, and two-thirds of that is for sales after May 15, 2025, when Diamond says it supposedly stopped selling their stock. As the Ad Hoc Committee say, "the Consignors are collectively owed and unpaid for post-May 15, 2025, Stock sales, but do not know who is selling their property. This is not permissible, particularly where there has been no effective assumption or assignment of the Consignors' agreements. The Consignors expressly reserve all rights to seek recovery with respect to any claims that they may have against Sparkle Pop, or any third party that wrongfully received proceeds from the sale of the Consignors' stock without this Court's approval."
On the 27th of May, Diamond sent an email stating it was now owned by Ad Populum (Sparkle Pop's parent company) and that this new entity was handling payments for sales after the 16th of May. But the publishers say this is misleading because their contracts were never handed over to anyone else. They're worried someone is selling their comics without permission. The agreements allow Diamond to store, sell, and pay for the publishers' products, but Diamond hasn't decided whether to keep these agreements or cancel them. This leaves publishers in the dark, unable to find new distributors or recover their comics. The publishers want the court to make Diamond decide right now whether to keep or cancel these agreements.
The Ad Hoc Committee is asking the bankruptcy courts to give Diamond seven days to say if it will keep the agreements (and pay what's owed) or cancel them. And that if Diamond doesn't decide, the agreements should automatically be cancelled, and in which case the publishers want their comics and merchandise back immediately. And if Diamond wants to keep their agreements, it must pay what's owed and say who, if anyone, will take over the contracts. Publishers get a week to object to these plans.
The publishers argue that Diamond has had enough time, over six months, to figure out its finances and that there's no point delaying since Diamond already sold most of its business and isn't operating anymore. They're also worried about losing more money if their comics keep being sold without their consent.
Intriguingly, the paperwork also stated that Drawn & Quarterly's agreement with Diamond isn't by contract but "is governed by the parties' email correspondence and/or oral agreements", but that it "believes the material terms of its agreement with the Debtors are/should be determined to be the same as the Contracts."
You can use these Diamond tabs to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…
- On the announcement of Chapter 11 on the 14th of January, Diamond started a 13-week bankruptcy process run by financial firm Raymond James, got financing to operate, and announced an auction for its assets.
- Those assets included Diamond Comic Distribution, Alliance Gaming Distribution, Diamond Select Toys, CGA and Diamond UK
- Universal Distribution was named the Stalking Horse bidder for Alliance Games and Diamond UK, which required a purchase commitment of thirty-nine million dollars, but with certain discounts and privileges for taking that position.
- The auction took place, and it went late. There was food and breakfast billed for.
- And Alliance Entertainment, or AENT, was named the top bidder for the assets of $72,245,000, though not for Diamond UK. This was widely announced, including by Diamond themselves.
- Then we learned that a joint bid by Universal Distribution and Ad Populum came second and was named the back-up bid, with a bid of $69,130,000. With Universal getting Alliance Gaming and Diamond UK, and Ad Populum getting Diamond Comics, Diamond Select Toys and everything else. Basic Fun was third with fifty million.
- Bruce Ogilvie, AENT chairman, was invited onto a podcast with comic book retailers Dennis Barger and Jesse James after, apparently, watching my performance on the Beyond Wednesdays podcast in which he talked about AENT and Diamond.
- A court hearing with the Honorable Judge Rice in Courtroom 9-D at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Maryland at 10 am was intended to ensure the legality of the bid and the process.
- But instead, over that weekend, the debtors declared that they had chosen the back-up bid from Universal and Ad Populum instead of AENT, despite AENT having bid more. No reason was given.Diamond's Dick Move: the
- AENT filed a lawsuit regarding this decision.
- It took the bankruptcy court to reverse that decision and state that AENT, with the higher bid, had won, though they would have to withdraw their lawsuit.
- AENT has terminated their winning bid and purchase.
- Universal Distribution and Ad Populum were back in the running
- Diamond declared "business as usual" but the courts threatened Chapter 7 over late paperwork.
- AENT sued Diamond, claiming fraud
- Diamond says it's all in hand and went back to court, wanting to be owned by Universal and Ad Populum.
- Sale of Diamond to Universal and Ad Populum was approved by the courts.
- Though Ad Populum paid more than we thought.
- Podcast blamed/credited with the current state of affairs
- Diamond tells Skyrush to stop claiming they won CGA.
- As part of court filings, Diamond released details for every comic store on account.
- We have some finality.
- Ad Populum and Universal Distribution officially acquire Diamond and related assets.
- The layoffs have begun.
- And continue.
- Diamond Select Toys has closed
- Diamond try and reassure retailers over ComicSuite
- Courts withdraw Chapter 7 bankruptcy threat
- We look at the future of Diamond Previews again
- PRH pulls out of Diamond entirely
- Well, not entirely, the UK can stay.
- Hermes Press says Diamond doesn't want to distribute their comics anymore… or anyone's.
- But Diamond pushes back on that, as they publish a new Previews.
- And they assure comic book stores that everything is going to be fine. Honest.
- Then send a letter to publishers which looks like it isn't
- Now they are looking for more money and longer to pay it back.
- Dynamite would like half a million now, please.
- Udon and Manga Classic have now cancelled all Diamond orders.
- Then so did Drem Productions
- And PRH starts to close their special retailer joining offer
- Diamond gets a fourth wave of funding and deadlines.
- Philbo Distribution launches.
- Alliance Entertainment hire seven senior Diamond staffers.
- Universal Distribution rumoured to be hiring Diamond staffers to enter the US market.
- Massive Distribution expands within Lunar
- Diamond has cancelled all their PRH orders.
- There are problems with Ad Populum's first payments to comics publishers
- Ad Populum sues AENT alleging breaches of confidentiality and staff poaching.
- Ad Populum still ghosting publishers.
- Bankruptcy timeline revealed it began in July 2024
- Diamond ends cash on delivery sales
- Hermes Press hires Steve Leaf
- Diamond responds to Dynamite
- Diamond closes No Cost Orders, sends out reminder emails to comic book stores
- Boom Studios makes layoffs.
- Zenescope pulls out of Diamond.
- AENT Says Diamond Claim They Poached Staff "Fails As A Matter Of Law"
- It's Claimed New Diamond Owner Said He's "Playing Chicken With Idiots"
- Mike Schimmel Talks, Under Oath, About The Diamond Comics Firings
- Dynamite jumps to Lunar Distribution
- Diamond takes Previews digital only
- Universal Distribution to distribute in the USA as well as Canada, starting with DC Comics
- Conflicting Statements Over Diamond, AENT And Ad Populum Lawsuits
- This Week, There Are Only Five Comics On Diamond's FOC
- Robert Gorin, Chief Restructuring Officer Of Diamond Comics, And Geek
- Titan Has Not Received Payments From Diamond Comics, Stops Supplying
- Fantagraphics Says That Diamond Is Holding Their Comics Hostage
- Kathy Govier, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Out At Diamond
- Confirmed, AENT Tried To Buy Diamond In October To Avoid Bankruptcy
- Dynamite Pulls Their Comics Out From Diamond Comic Distributors
- Diamond Moves To Liquidate All Consigned Comics "Held Hostage"
- FairSquare Graphics Calls Diamond "Thieves & Bandits", Brings Receipts
- Ultimate Comics Chain Refuses To Buy Diamond Liquidation Stock
- This One Trick Means Bandai Get Their Pokémon Cards Back From Diamond?
- Dren Productions Want To Know If Diamond Shipped Their Recent Comics?
- Publishers Have 3 Weeks To Object To Diamond Comics' Liquidation Plans
- Emily Botica, Vice President At Diamond Comics, Is Leaving Next Week
- SDCC Gossip: What's Happening With Diamond At San Diego Comic-Con?
- Universal To Offer DC Comics To US Retailers At Same Lunar Discount
- Comic Publishers To File Paperwork Against Diamond Comics This Week
- Diamond Pulls Its Pullbox And Cancels Its ComicSuite For Comic Shops
- The Exit Interviews Of Diamond Comic Distributor Staff In Full
- Andrew Aiello, Tom Derby & Ben Davis Buy CGA After Diamond Bankruptcy
- Dynamite Owed A Million By Diamond, Can't Make Payroll Next Week
- Ad Populum Can't Yet Deal Directly with Diamond Consignment Vendors
- As Court Denies Dynamite Over Diamond, Comic Creators Rally Round
- Paizo speaks out about their Diamond troubles
- TwoMorrows Legally Objects To Diamond Bankruptcy Liquidation Of Stock
- Graphitti Designs & Magma Comix File Legal Paperwork Against Diamond
- Dynamite, Fantagraphics, Drawn & Quarterly Team Up Against Diamond
- Sealed Transcripts Over The Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Auction, Opened
- Diamond's Reason To Reject Alliance Entertainment Was Down To One Hour
- AENT Claims "The Fix was Definitely in" on Diamond Bankruptcy Auction
- Diamond Comics Was Already Looking For A New Buyer Back In 2023
- Mad Cave Studios makes layoffs
- Dynamite Signs With Simon & Schuster For Bookstore Comics Distribution
- Avatar Press Joins Anti-Diamond Liquidation Publisher Coalition
- Bankruptcy Court Moves Diamond Hearings Till After San Diego Comic-Con
- Image Says Diamond's Goal Is "Stealing" $3,000,000 of Comics From Them
- JPMorgan Chase Reminds Diamond Comics As To Who Gets The Money
- Universal Makes DC Comics Available To US Shops Via Alliance Gaming
- Diamond Comics Sells Diamond UK For Over $2 Million To… Diamond UK
- How A Podcast "Created A Lot Of Problems" For Diamond Bankruptcy
- Diamond Comic Distributors More Than Doubles Its Shipping Prices
- The Empty Spaces Of Diamond And Dsltry At San Diego Comic-Con
- Alliance Claims Diamond Bankruptcy Auction "Rigged From The Beginning"