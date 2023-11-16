Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Beast, newlitg

Putting The Beast Back in The Daily LITG, 16th November 2023

Marvel's decision to try and fix the Beast in the light of a certain film, topped the headlines yesterday, at Bleeding Cool.

Marvel's decision to try and fix X-Men's The Beast in the light of a certain film, topped the headlines yesterday, pushing Nightmare Before Christmas dolls off the top spot again. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday – Fixing Hank McCoy

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Porygon Spotlight Hour

LITG two years ago, What If Wolverine Had Eight Claws?

LITG three years ago, All Pokémon GO, All The Time

LITG four years ago, DC Was Not Reprinting Superman #17

And DC suggested that Catwoman and Nightwing were up a tree,

LITG five years ago, we lost Detective Comics Before Batman

It looks like it was just a little too racist.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Richard Howell, publisher of Claypool Comics

publisher of Claypool Comics Two Fisted-Science and Feynman's comic creator Jim Ottaviani

Joe Judt , writer of Strata, Death To America and Just Imagine.

, writer of Strata, Death To America and Just Imagine. Comic book colourist Tom Smith.

John Peck a.k.a. The Mad Peck, American underground cartoonist,

a.k.a. The Mad Peck, American underground cartoonist, Comic Con organiser, Everett Watford

Dekker Dreyer, writer of Mondo Atomic B-movie comics.

