Marvel Comics Fixing Hank McCoy in The Daily LITG, 15th November 2023

Marvel's decision to fix Hank McCoy in the light of a certain film, topped headlines, pushing Nightmare Before Christmas off the top spot.

Article Summary Marvel Comics set to revamp Hank McCoy in a post-film retcon.

Hank McCoy's comic transformation tops Daily LITG charts.

Readers anticipate February 2024 solicits for the 'fixed' Beast.

Marvel's decision to try and fix Hank McCoy in the light of a certain film, topped the headline yesterday, pushing Nightmare Before Christmas dolls off the top spot. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday – Fixing Hank McCoy

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Heidi MacDonald , comic book editor, publisher, blogger as Comics Beat.

, comic book editor, publisher, blogger as Comics Beat. James Lucas Jones, former publisher of Oni Press

former publisher of Oni Press Comics creator at Tugg: A Hero Among Us, Blake Ovard.

Dr David Sweeney , comics lecturer at Glasgow School of Art

, comics lecturer at Glasgow School of Art Jordan Crane, cartoonist of The Last Lonely Saturday, We Are All Me and The Clouds Above

cartoonist of The Last Lonely Saturday, We Are All Me and The Clouds Above Comics and Friends store owner Joe Lovece.

Kate Rice, comics journalist, formerly of this parish.

comics journalist, formerly of this parish. Atomic Basement store owner, Mike Wellman.

Stu Schwartzberg , comics writer on Crazy.

, comics writer on Crazy. Comics writer on MAD, ALF, Sonic and Guardians Of The Galaxy, Michael Gallagher .

. Mike Gustovich , creator of Justice Machine and artist at Milestone, now retired and teaching at Virginia Marti College of Art and Design.

, creator of Justice Machine and artist at Milestone, now retired and teaching at Virginia Marti College of Art and Design. Writer and artist on Lost In Space, Quantum Leap, Holy Cow, The Simpsons, George Broderick Jr.

