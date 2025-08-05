Posted in: Ablaze Publishing, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Fantagraphics | Tagged: Ad Hoc Committee, diamond

Remember, Remember, The 18th Of August For Diamond Comics Bankruptcy

Remember, Remember, The 18th Of August for Diamond Comic Distributors' chapter 11 bankruptcy decisions

Court documents filed reveal that a critical hearing for Diamond Comic Distributors' Chapter 11 bankruptcy is scheduled for Baltimore courts for the 18th of August, presided over once again by Judge Rice. The hearing will address Diamond Comic Distributors' liquidation motions for the sale or disposition of the consigned comic books, games and toys, owned by hundreds of publishers, to benefit the banks.

Also to be addressed at this hearing will be the Ad Hoc Committee's motion that Bleeding Cool just reported on, the Ad Hoc Committee's original motion to stay the liquidation, and Diamond's motion to liquidate it all, and hang the consequences.

The Ad Hoc Committee of Consignors are made up of Ablaze, American Mythology Productions, Avatar Press, Battle Quest Comics, Action Lab, Drawn & Quarterly, Fantagraphics, Green Ronin, Hermes Press, Living the Line, Paizo, Udon and Zenescope.

Anyway, it all looks like it will be coming down to the 18th of August. But what will be discussed is being debated in another court hearing being held today. More as we have it.

