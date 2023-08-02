Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, peacekeeper, trading cards

Smuggling Knock-Off Trading Cards in the Daily LITG 2nd August 2023

Peacekeeper from DC reintroduces Snowflame, their Cocaine-Powered supervillain who finds himself smuggling knock-off trading cards.

Yesterday's Peacekeeper comic book from DC Comics reintroduces Snowflame, their Cocaine-Powered supervillain who finds himself smuggling knock-off trading cards. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

Andréa Gilroy , runs Comics Crash Course, soon to open Books With Pictures – Eugene.

, runs Comics Crash Course, soon to open Books With Pictures – Eugene. Shawna Gore, senior editor at Lion Forge.

senior editor at Lion Forge. Reed Waller, co-creator of Omaha The Cat Dancer.

co-creator of Omaha The Cat Dancer. Marco Regalado, owner of Pop Culture Paradise.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

